Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts

ADVERTISEMENT

When a couple is dividing their chores at home, the 50/50 split isn’t the only option. Other arrangements can work as well. The most important thing is that both people feel things are fair and are able to change the terms if they’re not.

But nurse and Reddit user LoveChild worries her husband might no longer be willing to do that. After a week of long shifts, she returned home to a pile of dishes, only to get a mix of teasing and complaints from him about what she hadn’t done.

RELATED:

This woman was having a rough time and asked her husband to step up and help her with chores

Woman cleaning kitchen counter, representing man complains about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

Image credits: Kübra Arslaner / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But he refused, thinking she needs to handle everything herself

Screenshot of a discussion about a man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Man complains about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts, expressing frustration.

Healthcare worker wearing scrubs and mask putting on gloves, representing wife working longer shifts in a demanding job.

Image credits: rawpixel.com / freepik (not the actual photo)

Alt text: Text about a man complaining and a wife working longer shifts while dealing with dishes and fast food.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text from a complaint about paying the price and eating fast food while the wife works longer shifts.

Man complains about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts causing tension at home.

Alt text: Man complains about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts and chores pile up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young woman looking stressed and tired, wearing a gray sweater and white shirt, reflecting on challenges of longer shifts.

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text snippet showing a man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

Image credits: RedditsLoveChild

People who read the woman’s story thought her husband no longer values her

Screenshot of an online comment discussing complaints about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

Reddit user complains about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts in a relationship dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment criticizing a man complaining about fast food while wife works longer shifts, questioning unequal task division.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

Screenshot of a man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while his wife works longer shifts.

Text post showing a man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Man complains about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts in online discussion.

Comment about man complaining and paying the price while wife works longer shifts and eating fast food

Comment discussing a man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while his wife works longer shifts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts in an online comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment criticizes man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while his wife works longer shifts.

Alt text: Man complains about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts in a marriage discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a man complains about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a man complains about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Man complains about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts, expressing frustration online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing frustrations about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

Text screenshot showing a comment discussing someone complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post about a man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while his wife works longer shifts.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

Text discussing a man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while his wife works longer shifts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man complains about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts in a stressful marriage discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment criticizing a husband complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Man complains about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts in a text post.