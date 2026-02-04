Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Complains About "Paying The Price" And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts
Woman looking stressed and tired indoors, reflecting on pay and fast food while partner works longer shifts
Man Complains About “Paying The Price” And Having To Eat Fast Food While Wife Works Longer Shifts

When a couple is dividing their chores at home, the 50/50 split isn’t the only option. Other arrangements can work as well. The most important thing is that both people feel things are fair and are able to change the terms if they’re not.

But nurse and Reddit user LoveChild worries her husband might no longer be willing to do that. After a week of long shifts, she returned home to a pile of dishes, only to get a mix of teasing and complaints from him about what she hadn’t done.

    This woman was having a rough time and asked her husband to step up and help her with chores

    Woman cleaning kitchen counter, representing man complains about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

    Image credits: Kübra Arslaner / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But he refused, thinking she needs to handle everything herself

    Screenshot of a discussion about a man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

    Alt text: Man complains about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts, expressing frustration.

    Healthcare worker wearing scrubs and mask putting on gloves, representing wife working longer shifts in a demanding job.

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Alt text: Text about a man complaining and a wife working longer shifts while dealing with dishes and fast food.

    Text from a complaint about paying the price and eating fast food while the wife works longer shifts.

    Man complains about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts causing tension at home.

    Alt text: Man complains about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts and chores pile up.

    Young woman looking stressed and tired, wearing a gray sweater and white shirt, reflecting on challenges of longer shifts.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text snippet showing a man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

    Image credits: RedditsLoveChild

    People who read the woman's story thought her husband no longer values her

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing complaints about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

    Reddit user complains about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts in a relationship dispute.

    Comment criticizing a man complaining about fast food while wife works longer shifts, questioning unequal task division.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

    Screenshot of a man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while his wife works longer shifts.

    Text post showing a man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

    Alt text: Man complains about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts in online discussion.

    Comment about man complaining and paying the price while wife works longer shifts and eating fast food

    Comment discussing a man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while his wife works longer shifts.

    Man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts in an online comment.

    Comment criticizes man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while his wife works longer shifts.

    Alt text: Man complains about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts in a marriage discussion.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a man complains about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a man complains about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

    Alt text: Man complains about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts, expressing frustration online.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing frustrations about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

    Text screenshot showing a comment discussing someone complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

    Text post about a man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while his wife works longer shifts.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

    Text discussing a man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while his wife works longer shifts.

    Man complains about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts in a stressful marriage discussion.

    Comment criticizing a husband complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man complaining about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts.

    Alt text: Man complains about paying the price and eating fast food while wife works longer shifts in a text post.

    anneroberts avatar
    Anne Roberts
    Anne Roberts
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please don't have children with this man. He is already like a baby. He'll let you know that a baby is YOUR responsibility and continue to show no interest in doing his part.

    3
    3points
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A grown man who can't feed or clean for himself? He's not with you for love, he just wouldn't survive single. Kick him out

    1
    1point
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why on earth do people think that this is acceptable behaviour? Did OP marry a man or a child? Pretty sure he’s capable of buying his own food (even cup noodles etc) and washing his own dishes. And if he’s not, well! He should learn. Preferably as a single man(child).

    1
    1point
    reply
