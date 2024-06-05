Husband Furious As Wife Exploits Her Sister For Chores And Money, Says He Prefers Sister’s Company

ADVERTISEMENT

They say you can pick your friends but not your family. But let’s be honest, sometimes, family comes with a whole lot of baggage. If you’ve ever thought your family gatherings were chaotic, wait until you hear about our guy’s situation. Imagine navigating the joys of new parenthood while balancing the quirks and demands of not just one, but two strong-willed women under your roof.

With a wife who’s on a never-ending “maternity leave” and a sister-in-law who thinks cleaning is an Olympic sport, this household is anything but boring.

More info: Reddit

New parents allow wife’s homeless sister with ADHD to move in with them and help with the baby, without asking her to pay rent

Share icon

Image credits: Sarah Chai (not the actual photo)

Lazy wife won’t lift a finger around the house and asks her sister to do all the housework

Image credits: Least-Counter-6573

The husband gets suspicious when he sees how his wife treats her sister but she assures him everything is okay

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Least-Counter-6573

Later, the man is shocked to discover that his wife has been taking money from her sister, for rent and groceries, since the very beginning

Share icon

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Least-Counter-6573

The man gets fed up with his wife abusing her sister and says he would rather live with her than his own wife

Meet our protagonist, a 35-year-old guy (let’s call him Jack) who’s been married to his 35-year-old wife for six years. The happy couple was on cloud nine after welcoming their beautiful daughter, Sadie, into the world. However, soon after Sadie’s birth, Jack’s wife became, let’s say, less than helpful around the house. She has been claiming she’s still recovering from childbirth, which would be fair, but she has also been going out with friends quite often, leaving Jack to pick up the slack.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wife’s sister, Hannah, is a 25-year-old woman who was also having a rough time. She was living in a rundown apartment until it became uninhabitable, and she was left with no place to go to. Hannah turned to her sister, Jack’s wife, for help and a place to live. Despite their rocky relationship, Jack’s wife eagerly invited Hannah to stay with them. The deal was simple: Hannah would help with the baby and some household chores in exchange for free rent, so she could save up for a new place.

Now, here’s where it gets interesting. Hannah has ADHD, which, according to her, drove her to do all the household chores. She took to her new role like a fish to water, cleaning up and taking care of Sadie without being asked. Jack tried to intervene, but both women assured him it was fine.

ADHD isn’t just about being distracted. It can also mean hyperfocus on tasks like cleaning. According to research, people with ADHD can become intensely focused on specific activities, which might explain why Hannah dove into household chores.

Share icon

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman (not the actual photo)

Jack’s wife, who had been neglecting all the chores for a long time, seemed to shower Hannah with gratitude, but something just seemed off. Soon, it became clear what. His wife has been pushing all the childcare and chores onto Hannah while being increasingly rude to her. She has even used derogatory terms to describe Hannah’s efforts, and her ADHD, sparking a massive fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it is very possible that Jack’s wife’s behavior is a result of post-partum depression, there’s a line between needing recovery time and neglecting responsibilities while taking advantage of someone else’s generosity.

According to experts at the Mayo Clinic, “some new moms experience a more severe, long-lasting form of depression known as postpartum depression. Symptoms usually develop within the first few weeks after giving birth and may eventually interfere with your ability to care for your baby and handle other daily tasks,” experts explain. These symptoms may include, among others, irritability and anger, severe mood swings or even overwhelming fatigue.

However, Jack’s wife has already been cleared of PPD (postpartum depression), but the concerned husband is considering having her tested again.

It got worse when he discovered his wife has been making Hannah pay rent and buy baby supplies, using the money to fund her outings with friends. Hannah has also been paying for food, even though Jack already gives his wife money for groceries.

The final straw? Jack’s wife told Hannah she could leave and sleep on the streets if she didn’t like the rules. That’s when he snapped, telling his wife he’d rather live with Hannah than her. Boom. Silence. His wife has been giving both him and Hannah the cold shoulder since then.

However, Jack’s comment about preferring Hannah over his wife wasn’t about romantic interest. It was a desperate cry for decency and fairness in his own home. Maybe it wasn’t the most diplomatic move, but sometimes you’ve got to shake things up to address the elephant in the room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Making Hannah pay rent and buy supplies while taking her money for personal use? That’s financial exploitation, plain and simple. It’s not just unfair, it’s also unethical. According to the National Network to End Domestic Violence, financial abuse is a tactic used to control and exploit a partner or family member, which seemed to be happening here.

So, is Jack the jerk in this story? Given the circumstances, it’s hard to say he is. He has been shouldering the household responsibilities and watching his wife exploit her sister. His comment was a reaction to extreme frustration and concern for Hannah’s well-being.

What’s your take on this story? Drop your thoughts in the comment section.

People in the comments say that, while the man’s wife is an abusive person, the comment he made was a bit too much