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During their wedding, people promise to stay together “for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health.” But what if one partner becomes a completely different person from who they were when the couple exchanged those vows?

This was the dilemma a woman faced after a horrific motorcycle accident left her husband disabled. In her online confession, she said the issue wasn’t his physical condition, but his personality; the man grew increasingly bitter and cruel, treating her more like a full-time servant than a wife.

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We never know what awaits us around the corner

Image credits: Alrightstock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

That is why it is incredibly helpful to have someone by our side to help navigate life’s biggest challenges

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This woman did everything she could to help her husband adjust to his permanent injuries

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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But it was never enough for him

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Image credits: Own-Investment1682

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People who read the woman’s story believe it’s time for her to walk away

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