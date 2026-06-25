Woman Dares To Call Husband A Jerk For Exploding At Her After Her Gaming Problem Affected Their Son

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all heard countless stories about how challenging parenting can be. Between work, household responsibilities, and raising children, it’s no surprise that moms and dads often need a way to unwind and recharge. For some, that might mean scrolling through memes after a long day, binge-watching their favorite show, meeting friends for coffee, or even taking a much-needed vacation. Having hobbies and downtime is important—after all, parents deserve breaks too. But sometimes, a harmless pastime can start taking up a little more time and attention than intended.

That’s exactly what happened in today’s story. A man shared how his wife became hooked on the popular online game Dress to Impress. At first, he thought it was simply a fun way for her to relax and escape the stresses of everyday life. But what started as a casual hobby soon turned into an obsession. Things eventually reached a point where she forgot to pick up their son, leaving the family questioning whether the game had gone too far. Keep scrolling to read the full story and decide for yourself where the line between a hobby and an unhealthy obsession should be.

RELATED:

Addiction comes in many forms, and any of us can succumb to it

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

This man believes he might be losing his wife to gaming

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TriangleProd / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Middle_Leading8469

Globally, nearly 60 million people are trapped in the grip of gaming addiction

Candy Crush, PUBG, Minecraft, Dress to Impress – whether you’re a hardcore gamer or someone who only plays occasionally, chances are you’ve heard of at least one of these titles. Over the past few decades, gaming has evolved from a niche hobby into one of the most popular forms of entertainment in the world. Today, people of all ages play games on their phones, computers, tablets, and consoles. For many, gaming is a fun way to relax after a long day, connect with friends, or escape into a different world for a little while. And honestly, there’s nothing wrong with that. Like reading a book, watching a movie, or scrolling social media, gaming can be a perfectly enjoyable way to unwind. But as with most things in life, balance matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The reality is that many people are spending a significant amount of their free time gaming. According to Statista, as of March 2025, 22% of U.S. adults aged 20 to 29 spent between six and ten hours per week playing video games. Younger adults were also the most likely to be heavy gamers, with 8% reporting that they spent more than 20 hours gaming during an average week. Of course, spending a few hours gaming doesn’t automatically mean there’s a problem. Plenty of people play regularly while maintaining healthy relationships, careers, studies, and hobbies. However, these numbers do highlight just how deeply gaming has become woven into everyday life. For many people, it’s no longer an occasional pastime; it’s a major part of how they spend their leisure time.

However, experts have become increasingly concerned about the small percentage of people whose gaming habits begin to negatively affect other areas of their lives. Globally, an estimated 60 million people are believed to be living with gaming disorder, while some studies suggest that around 10% of gamers display behaviors associated with addiction. Recognizing the growing concern, the World Health Organization officially classified gaming disorder as a mental health condition in 2018 by including it in the ICD-11 diagnostic manual. This doesn’t mean gaming itself is harmful. Rather, it acknowledges that for some individuals, gaming can become so consuming that it interferes with daily responsibilities, relationships, education, work, and overall well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agnieszka Strojny, PhD, from the Institute of Applied Psychology at Jagiellonian University, explains that gaming disorder is classified as a behavioral addiction that typically persists for at least 12 months. One of the key warning signs is impaired control over gaming. In simple terms, the person struggles to regulate how much they play. They may promise themselves they’ll stop after an hour, only to continue for several more. Some may even downplay or hide the amount of time they spend gaming. As Dr. Strojny explains, people might tell others they played for three hours when, in reality, they spent five or six. This loss of control is often one of the earliest indicators that gaming is becoming something more serious than a hobby.

Most of the people who read the man’s story think he’s being perfectly reasonable

Eventually, the man released an update on his situation

Image credits: drobotdean / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Middle_Leading8469

Overcoming an addiction like this one requires a conscious, gradual reduction of your daily screen time

Another important sign is when gaming starts taking priority over other aspects of life. Gradually, hobbies, social activities, responsibilities, and even basic self-care can begin taking a backseat. Dr. Strojny notes that some individuals give up activities they once enjoyed simply to spend more time gaming. The third major warning sign is continuing to play despite clear negative consequences. This could include falling grades, declining work performance, strained friendships, relationship conflicts, sleep deprivation, or neglecting important responsibilities. In many cases, the person is fully aware that gaming is causing problems but feels unable to cut back. These behavioral changes often serve as red flags for parents, partners, friends, and even the individuals themselves.

As gaming becomes increasingly accessible, experts stress the importance of developing healthy habits before things spiral out of control. One recommendation often discussed by addiction specialists is the “25% Rule.” The idea is simple: first identify how much time you’re currently spending gaming, then cut that amount in half, and then reduce it by half again to create a realistic starting point. Beyond limiting screen time, it also helps to build other enjoyable activities into your routine. Whether it’s exercising, spending time with friends, reading, learning a new skill, or simply getting outside more often, having multiple sources of enjoyment makes it easier to maintain balance. Boundaries aren’t about eliminating gaming entirely; they’re about making sure it remains part of your life rather than becoming your entire life.

It’s also important to remember that gaming addiction, like many behavioral addictions, isn’t something people simply “snap out of.” If gaming begins affecting school, work, relationships, mental health, or everyday responsibilities, seeking professional support can make a huge difference. Therapists, counselors, and addiction specialists can help individuals understand the underlying reasons behind excessive gaming and develop healthier coping strategies. The good news is that recovery is absolutely possible. With support, self-awareness, and consistent effort, many people are able to regain balance and enjoy gaming in moderation again. Ultimately, gaming should add value to your life, not take away from the things and people that matter most.

Coming back to today’s story, it seems the wife may have become a little too invested in the game. Forgetting to pick up your child is definitely a serious oversight and understandably something that would worry any parent. At the same time, one incident alone doesn’t necessarily mean someone has a gaming disorder. Everyone makes mistakes, especially when they’re stressed, overwhelmed, or distracted. Hopefully, this served as a wake-up call and an opportunity to reassess priorities before things escalated further. What do you think, Pandas? Do you play online games? How many hours a week do you usually spend gaming?

People aren’t that hopeful about the couple’s future