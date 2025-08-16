Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Husband Doesn’t Give Wife A Chance To Show Him The Car She Wants, As He Drags Her Out Of Dealership
Wife sitting in car smiling as husband reaches in to take car key from her at the dealership.
Couples, Relationships

Husband Doesn’t Give Wife A Chance To Show Him The Car She Wants, As He Drags Her Out Of Dealership

Shopping for a new car is an undeniably exciting experience. However, this thrill can sometimes cloud judgment, which leads to impulsive decisions and unnecessary overspending. Salespeople take advantage of this, too, making it harder not to fall for their tricks and later regret the decision reached on the spur of the moment.

This woman was also on the brink of taking the salesperson’s bait and buying a car that was way out of the family’s budget. Luckily, her husband swooped in and saved her from making the mistake. However, later, he started wondering if he had messed up, as his wife said he was quite impolite during it.

    Excitement that often comes with purchasing a car can lead to mistakes and impulse buys

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    This woman almost made a hefty mistake too, but luckily her husband was there to save her from it

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits:

    There’s always a possibility that buyers will overpay for a car if they aren’t careful enough

    Image credits: pexels (not the actual photo) 

    The family was right to look into buying a used car, as it usually saves people a lot of money.

    “Buying a used car is a great way to save money,” agreed car coach Lauren Fix in a previous interview with Bored Panda. “Purchasing a CPO (certified pre-owned) is the wisest choice, depending on your budget. You get the warranty and leave the depreciation to the first owner.”

    “Buying used can save you thousands—cars lose value fast in the first few years, so someone else takes that hit for you,” seconded car flipper and content creator Lucky McNamara. “If you know what to look for, a used car can be just as reliable as new. Plus, your money goes further—you can often get a higher-end model for the price of a basic new one.”

    That said, even when purchasing a used car, there’s a possibility that buyers will overpay if they aren’t careful enough. It’s a mistake that the woman in the story almost made, too. Many people aren’t aware, but car salespeople use various tactics to sell better, which comes at the expense of the customer.

    Car salespeople have many tricks up their sleeves that influence buyers’ decisions

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    One of them (also used by the salesperson in this story) is talking about the type of payment the buyers are looking for before even talking about the price of the car. “If you’re focused on payment, they will stretch the term as far as possible to get you a ‘payment’ you’re happy with, even though you’ve overpaid on the car,” said Simon Lawrence, a used car dealer in Nashville.

    “They also make money when you finance, as much as $3,000 in some cases. A great salesman should never begin with payment. Instead, they should be polite in addressing your budgeting concerns.”

    Some other strategies that salespeople use to influence buying decisions are not leaving customers alone, giving deals on trading in the vehicle, answering questions with misleading information, avoiding talking about hidden costs, and playing the waiting game that drains patience and energy, and leads to worse decisions.

    It’s crucial to do homework before buying a car and not make decisions on impulse

    Image credits: pexels (not the actual photo)

    That’s why it’s necessary to be prepared before buying a car and never buy on impulse, Fix advised. “You can do more homework on the internet and find out more information than a salesman knows about a car,” Lawrence added.

    When buying a car, you can never be too sure, so it’s important to ask all the questions. “If they give you a hard time, walk away. You’re the one with the money and the power,” automotive expert Amelia Dalgaard suggested.

    Other things that Dalgaard recommended looking out for when buying a used car include:

    • Ensure the vehicle has been well maintained (CarFax and maintenance reports are good, but if you can bring it to a mechanic, even better).
    • Ensure it hasn’t been damaged in a fire, flood, or accident.
    • Ensure the car you’re buying is indeed that vehicle—check the VIN.

    Many commenters supported the husband for saving on the car

    While some thought he could have handled things better

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    alexmosby avatar
    Alex Mosby
    Alex Mosby
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I occasionally say "drove," when I meant rode. I know it is a fake story because he mentioned the model of car he drives.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
