“So Heavy. So Fatty. This Is Death”: Guy Is Sick And Tired Of Wife’s Food Complaints
Family, Relationships

"So Heavy. So Fatty. This Is Death": Guy Is Sick And Tired Of Wife's Food Complaints

Being a parent comes with a lot of responsibility. You’re the one tasked with shaping a little person into the best version of themselves they can possibly be. Your most important job is keeping your child alive. And part of this means making sure they are well fed. It’s not always easy, especially if they’re a picky eater.

One dad shared how he was winning at the feeding game until his wife’s bad habits started negatively impacting their 6-year-old daughter. Now, the child refuses her dinner and makes gagging sounds every time her father cooks. He sought help online about how to deal with the situation appropriately and ensure his wife’s food aversions don’t rub off on their daughter.

Many people, like this dad, find cooking therapeutic and enjoyable

Image credits: guyswhoshoot (not the actual photo)

But no matter how much love he puts into his meals, he’s met with snide remarks and gagging at the dinner table

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

Image credits: DC_Studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ThrowRAFoodFrustrati

A parent’s anxieties about food can play a part in a child becoming a picky eater

Eating is a big part of daily life and something that should be enjoyed by families. But sometimes, instead of a peaceful meal and bonding time, dinner turns into a dreaded disaster and a breeding ground for battles.

“When conflicts develop around food, that tension can sadly create a very negative impact on the child’s relationship with food, and their enjoyment of joining the family to eat,” says psychosynthesis counselor and parenting instructor Genevieve Simperingham. “If those tensions continue, there is the risk of the child later developing an eating disorder.”

Simperingham says how parents manage their own feelings around food and their child’s eating is the single most important factor in determining whether a bigger problem develops or not. “With about 95% of the parents who have sought my help with their child’s eating habits, it has come to light that they themselves have had quite big emotional issues around food, diet and body image,” she revealed.

The founder of the Peaceful Parent Institute cautions that parents should watch their words when it comes to establishing a healthy relationship with food. “Making a commitment to avoid words or actions that make your child feel forced, coerced, blamed and rejected relating to their food choices can be a big step in the right direction,” advised Simperingham. She says parents won’t change their child’s mind until they help them change their feelings.

Ironically, one of the tactics the expert suggests when dealing with picky eaters is for parents to pretend to be picky themselves. The expert says when an adult playfully takes the less powerful role, children feel less powerless about being told what to do.

But unfortunately for the dad, his wife isn’t just pretending to be picky. She truly dislikes his food… And her not-so-funny behavior is rubbing off on their daughter.

Image credits: Jill Wellington (not the actual photo)

The man provided more info in the comments

Many netizens took the dad’s side, voicing concerns over his daughter’s future eating habits

“Heart attack on a plate”: some people were conflicted about the dad’s meal choices

Robyn Smith

Robyn Smith

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

Robyn Smith

Robyn Smith

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

stan_y234 avatar
LaserBrain
LaserBrain
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone this OP is cooking for is very fortunate! Wife doesn't deserve him, he should have gotten rid of her a long time ago.

