ADVERTISEMENT

Between 11% and 17% of women experience severe pain from an IUD insertion. And if you’re unfortunately part of that statistic, you may require extra aftercare to help make your recovery more bearable.

However, the poor woman in this story had a miserable experience thanks to her husband. Not only did he force her to have the procedure, but he was also far from helpful while she tried to recoup.

The author snapped at her spouse out of frustration, which made her ask the AITAH subreddit if she had reacted wrongly.

RELATED:

IUD insertions are more painful for some people

Share icon

Image credits: Alex Green / pexels (not the actual photo)

A woman reluctantly had the procedure after being pressured by her husband

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: fotozanemeiere / envato (not the actual photo)

She made an effort to have a smooth recovery, but her husband made things difficult for her

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

The frustrating situation caused the author to snap, and she wondered if she was wrong for doing so

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: Single-Bus-4025

Certain situations cause women to feel more pain during IUD insertions

There are a few possible reasons why IUD insertions are more painful for some women than others. Studies have shown that those who have gone through childbirth may experience less discomfort.

More research is required to reach a more definite conclusion. However, University of New Mexico’s Dr. Eve Espey provided a possible explanation in an interview with the New York Times, stating that women who have given birth have a slightly more open cervix. As a result, the insertion may become less painful.

State of mind could also affect how the patient feels during the procedure. In the author’s case, she already expected it to be a dreadful situation.

According to research, anxiety and the anticipation of pain may aggravate the experience. It is likely the reason why some physicians prescribe medications like Xanax or Valium to help calm the person down.

IUD patients must take their aftercare seriously

The author’s efforts to have a smooth recovery are understandable, given the intrusive nature of the IUD procedure. As explained by Florida-based OBGYN Dr. Lona Sasser, some women may experience cramping, irregular bleeding, and spotting.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an article for her website, Dr. Sasser stated that heavier bleeding and more painful cramps may occur after the first three to six months after the insertion. Some patients may also experience irregular menstrual patterns.

For these reasons, patients must take their aftercare seriously. Dr. Sasser recommends taking acetaminophen and ibuprofen to mitigate the pain and cramping. Placing heat pads or a hot water bottle on the abdomen can also help.

It was bad enough that the husband forced his wife to go through a procedure she didn’t want in the first place. The least he could have done was make life easier for her and not aggravate the situation.

The author’s reaction was warranted in that scenario, as she was probably experiencing different pain levels.

Readers, what do you think? Was she out of line with the way she reacted?

The author provided more details, but most people in the comments sided with her

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a few people sided with the husband