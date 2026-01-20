Wife Decides To Live Life Exactly Like Her Husband, He’s Left Fuming: “I Could Just Chill Like You Always Do”

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Partners are supposed to help each other, not piggyback off one another. You’d think we shouldn’t even be talking about it in 2026, but the personal story Reddit user CrisMaz shared on r/TwoXChromosomes proves otherwise.
In it, the woman reveals her husband has relied on her to manage almost all household chores for years, and it has gotten to the point where she simply could no longer take it. So, she pulled an UNO reverse card on him and showed what it’s like to be an adult around the house — refusing to cook, clean, or pick up after him, leaving him to deal with the consequences of his own laziness for once.
This woman has had enough of her husband’s laziness
Man relaxing on couch with eye mask and popcorn, showing husband chill lifestyle in living room setting.
Women continue to handle most household tasks in the US
Although women comprise nearly half of the American workforce (45%), they still take on a larger share of household responsibilities.
An NBC News analysis of the Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that women did 40% more household work than men in 2024.
According to their numbers, the average woman spends 140.4 minutes per day doing chores such as laundry and cleaning while the average man spends just 100.2.
The gap is closing. In 2003, the first year of the survey, women worked an hour more than men on the home. The additional work from men is most apparent in food preparation and cleanup—men spent an average of 16 minutes per day cooking in 2003 and since then, the figure has jumped to 28 minutes.
However, at this rate, housework will be equal only sometime around 2066.
And people were appalled by such a blatant example of it
Screenshot of an online discussion about a wife deciding to live like her husband and his reaction to household chores.
Reddit conversation about wife deciding to live life like her husband and his frustrated reaction shared in text.
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where a wife chooses to live life like her husband, sparking his frustration.
Online forum discussion about wife deciding to live life like her husband and his reaction to household chores.
Screenshot of a humorous Reddit comment about relationship dynamics where a wife imitates her husband’s lifestyle, leaving him upset.
Screenshot of a social media comment about a wife living like her husband and causing him to become furious.
Reddit comment praising wife’s decision to live life like her husband, mentioning his frustrated reaction and workload balance.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing frustration about a husband cleaning his bathroom, related to wife living life like husband.
Screenshot of a humorous Reddit comment about women working full-time jobs and managing the majority of household duties.
Comment about a father never cleaning the bathroom, linked to a wife deciding to live life exactly like her husband.
Comment on a social media post expressing confusion about women marrying immature men, related to wife deciding to live life like her husband.
Comment on wife deciding to live life like her husband causing chaos at home, leaving him frustrated and fuming.
Comment text on a white background discussing a wife deciding to live life like her husband, causing him to be fuming.
Text excerpt from a woman on living like her husband and his reaction as she decides to match his behavior exactly.
Text excerpt about a wife deciding to live like her husband, causing him to be left fuming and frustrated.
Text comment discussing feelings about being single and advice related to wife deciding to live life like her husband.
Text post about a wife deciding to live life like her husband, causing him to get frustrated and fuming.
Screenshot of a Reddit post explaining how a wife decided to live like her husband, leaving him frustrated with chores.
Text post about wife deciding to live life like her husband, causing frustration over household chores and shared responsibilities.
Comment discussing how a wife deciding to live like her husband causes conflict and highlights marriage equality issues.
Comment text on Reddit about frustration and responsibility related to wife deciding to live life like her husband.
Screenshot of a forum comment discussing emotional labor and household labor being invisible to men.
Comment discussing a wife living like her husband and his reaction to her adopting his lifestyle and chores approach.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a wife deciding to live like her husband causing frustration in their relationship.
Comment on relationship dynamics discussing wife living like husband and its impact on his behavior and relationship.
Text post showing a user sharing how wife decides to live life exactly like her husband, leaving him upset.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family dynamics, relating to a wife living like her husband and his reaction.
The woman said that venting her frustrations on the internet helped her see her marriage in a different light
Reddit post of wife deciding to live life like her husband, leaving him fuming about her new chill attitude.
Dirty dishes and cutlery piled in a kitchen sink symbolizing wife decides to live life exactly like her husband lifestyle
Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.
Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.
