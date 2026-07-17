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Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later
A stressed mother, wearing glasses, attempts to work on her laptop while her two children distract her. Reality check.
Lifestyle, Parenting

Man Pressures Wife To Have Children She Never Wanted, Gets A Harsh Reality Check 7 Years And 2 Kids Later

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Deciding whether or not to have children is one of the biggest choices a person can make. Once they are here, there is no going back, which is why it is so important to think carefully about whether parenthood is something you truly want and are ready for.

One man had always wanted kids, while his wife was much more unsure about the idea. Still, the couple went on to have two children. Years later, however, the woman admitted that she had never really loved them, leaving her husband heartbroken and unsure of what to do next.

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    The man knew that his wife had always been on the fence about having children, but the couple went on to have two kids anyway

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    What he didn’t expect was for her to one day admit that she had never really loved them

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    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credit: ihatemyself1010101

    In the comments, the man clarified that they had ruled out postpartum depression as a possible explanation for his wife’s behavior

    Readers, meanwhile, worried that growing up with a mother who showed them so little affection could have a lasting impact on the children

     

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

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    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. At Bored Panda, she covers everything the internet has to offer, from art and culture to personal relationships and whatever rabbit hole comes next. Away from the screen, she recharges with tea ceremonies and slow afternoons at art galleries.

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. At Bored Panda, she covers everything the internet has to offer, from art and culture to personal relationships and whatever rabbit hole comes next. Away from the screen, she recharges with tea ceremonies and slow afternoons at art galleries.

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    I work as a list maker at Bored Panda, where my main responsibilities include researching and creating blog articles as well as sometimes helping with covers creation. Searching and creating interesting and viral topics helps me to be up to date with various topics and helping with covers enhances my creativity. In my free time, I like taking and editing aesthetic pictures, being active - walking, running and working out at the gym and playing video games. Also from a young age I love everything from various fantasy worlds - movies, games, tv shows. I really believe in positivity, equality and being kind to each other!

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    Viktorija Strelciunaite

    Viktorija Strelciunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I work as a list maker at Bored Panda, where my main responsibilities include researching and creating blog articles as well as sometimes helping with covers creation. Searching and creating interesting and viral topics helps me to be up to date with various topics and helping with covers enhances my creativity. In my free time, I like taking and editing aesthetic pictures, being active - walking, running and working out at the gym and playing video games. Also from a young age I love everything from various fantasy worlds - movies, games, tv shows. I really believe in positivity, equality and being kind to each other!

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    What do you think ?
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    tyranamar avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This guy is an a*****e. Letting his wife treat the children that way! She's not even being polite to them. How does this guy not see this is a form of a***e?

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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They never should have gotten married.

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    User avatar
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    tyranamar avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This guy is an a*****e. Letting his wife treat the children that way! She's not even being polite to them. How does this guy not see this is a form of a***e?

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    0points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They never should have gotten married.

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