Woman Panics After Husband Remembers Friend’s Favorite Drink From Three Years Ago: “Just Being Too Jealous”

ADVERTISEMENT

A great host often goes the extra mile to make guests feel welcome.

But when one woman discovered that her husband gave her visiting friend what felt like special treatment, she couldn’t help but grow suspicious. From picking her up at the airport like a true gentleman to cooking a homemade meal and even remembering her favorite drink from years ago, the friend was blown away by his thoughtfulness.

The wife, however, was left questioning whether his gestures were purely friendly—or something more. She turned to Reddit to ask if she was overreacting, or if this might be a red flag. Read the full story below and decide for yourself.

RELATED:

The woman praised her friend’s husband for the warm welcome and thoughtful gesture of recalling her favorite drink

Share icon

Image credits: prathanchorruangsak / Envato (not the actual photo)

But for his wife, hearing how attentive he was raised unsettling questions

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: XiXinXing / Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: benzoix / Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ThrowRApeachescreamy

The author shared more details in the comments

Many readers felt she might be reading too much into it, but they still offered advice on how she could address her concerns