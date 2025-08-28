Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Panics After Husband Remembers Friend’s Favorite Drink From Three Years Ago: “Just Being Too Jealous”
Couple in kitchen with woman tasting food from a pot held by husband, reflecting jealousy and memory of friendu2019s favorite drink.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Panics After Husband Remembers Friend’s Favorite Drink From Three Years Ago: “Just Being Too Jealous”

A great host often goes the extra mile to make guests feel welcome.

But when one woman discovered that her husband gave her visiting friend what felt like special treatment, she couldn’t help but grow suspicious. From picking her up at the airport like a true gentleman to cooking a homemade meal and even remembering her favorite drink from years ago, the friend was blown away by his thoughtfulness.

The wife, however, was left questioning whether his gestures were purely friendly—or something more. She turned to Reddit to ask if she was overreacting, or if this might be a red flag. Read the full story below and decide for yourself.

    The woman praised her friend’s husband for the warm welcome and thoughtful gesture of recalling her favorite drink

    Image credits: prathanchorruangsak / Envato (not the actual photo)

    But for his wife, hearing how attentive he was raised unsettling questions

    Image credits: XiXinXing / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: benzoix / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: ThrowRApeachescreamy

    The author shared more details in the comments

    Many readers felt she might be reading too much into it, but they still offered advice on how she could address her concerns

    Relationship
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Spouses are going to have crushes, just like everyone else. I don't think this is necessarily that, but OP needs to reconcile herself to the idea that her husband is going to find other women s**y, intriguing, good company and desirable. That doesn't mean he's going to have an affair, any more than OP would have an affair with someone she develops a crush on or enjoys their company. Husband hasn't said or done anything inappropriate. He hasn't said he wished she was more like her friend or belittled his wife in any way. If it is a crush, he's doing what he should, enjoy the company of someone who OP clearly enjoys the company of. Being a good host and then not talking about or fannig the flames of the crush. If your marriage is so thin and insubstantial that it can be threatened by a passing fancy, it's doomed anyway.

    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh boy op, over thinking this much 🙄oh and mentioning she’s a very pretty Asian girl , bar the fact is there any other kind lol, it was not needed, had nothing to do with this worry lol , so he’s a lovely caring considerate man , n no obviously he won’t do this for you daily , that’s called marriage 🤷‍♀️as for the pasta sauce, my two kids have been making that from scratch since they were old enough To reach the oven 😂🤦‍♀️(yes with supervision obvs) n they are bloody good at cooking it’s no big deal , it just happens to, he’s good at it 🤷‍♀️your defo over reacting and jealous lol insanely in fact ,take a step back breath , re think it , n as one said compliment him on how nice he was to her , u can joke , jealous much n laugh , n add but thank you so much for making her so welcome x cos that’s all he did !! but then build a bridge n get over it lovely ,this is not a hill to die on !!

