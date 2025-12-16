Woman Shuts Down Boys’ Nights At Their House After They Go Too Far: “I Hate That He Has Friends”
Buying a place with your spouse is a huge milestone. It usually comes with the feeling that you’ve finally earned the freedom to enjoy your space however you want. That freedom, of course, only really works when both people are on the same page.
One Redditor found that out after her husband started hosting regular boys nights at their home. What began as the occasional hangout slowly turned into loud, messy parties that left her exhausted and stuck cleaning up the aftermath. When she finally shut them down, her husband accused her of “banning fun.”
Feeling guilty for playing the fun police, she turned to the internet to ask if she handled things the right way. Read the full story below.
The man threw loud, messy parties with his friends, leaving his wife sleepless and stuck cleaning up the mess
But when she finally shut them down, she ended up feeling guilty for playing the fun police
Readers sided with the author, calling out the husband for his disrespectful behavior
It seems really unfair to me that when he was 32, they bought a house he declared “Party Central.” At 32! And he doesn’t care that his frat bros treat their place, their belongings, and their property badly, ruining things. I was eating a donut when I read that some guy was snoozing on the sofa with her blanket getting his stinky feet on it and I gagged a little. This entire post is so completely angry-making! Imagine being married to an adult who suddenly turns into an alcoholic, petulant child. Talk about bait-and-switch! If I were her, I’d be making anonymous complaints to the police while getting all of my ducks in a row before moving all his c**p out to the curb while he’s at work and simultaneously filing for divorce because let’s face it: He’s not gonna be sober in two weeks, and he’s sure as hell not gonna revert to adulthood. And no, she prolly doesnt want him to have friends because they’re all petulant, alcoholic, irresponsible teenagers! I hope she throws him out for sanity.
