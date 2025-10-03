“The Name Is Lassie”: Pregnant Wife Wants To Name Baby After Childhood Dog, Husband Weirded Out

“The Name Is Lassie”: Pregnant Wife Wants To Name Baby After Childhood Dog, Husband Weirded OutInterview With Expert
We all know someone who takes their pet obsession to a whole new level. Maybe it’s that neighbor who dresses their cat in tuxedos, or those who insist on FaceTiming their golden retriever when they’re away. However, have you met anyone who loves their childhood dog so much that they’re ready to carry their name into the next generation, literally?
In this story, today’s Original Poster (OP) found himself stuck in a surprisingly delicate dilemma when his wife wanted to name their baby after her beloved, long-departed dog. He understood it was out of fondness, but for him, it didn’t seem like it was a good idea, causing some friction between them.
Some parents-to-be spend months agonizing over baby names, but some are just certain beforehand
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The author and his wife had been together for over three years and were expecting their first child
Image credit: throwaway_4444444567
Image credits: A.C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Their relationship was stable, with steady jobs, supportive families, and no major external problems
Image credit: throwaway_4444444567
Image credits: Kanashi / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
However, conflict arose when his wife insisted on naming their baby girl after her beloved childhood dog
Image credit: throwaway_4444444567
He felt uncomfortable with the idea, worrying it could negatively affect their daughter, and wondered if refusing would make him unreasonable
The OP and his wife had things all figured out. They’d been together for years, had a solid marriage, steady careers, and even managed to keep their families and friendships healthy along the way. At six months pregnant, his wife was going through an easy pregnancy. On the surface, this couple checks every box for a picture-perfect family start.
He noted that his wife had always dreamed of being a mother and considered herself to be truly “maternal.” However, she had also dreamed since her teenage years of naming her child after her childhood dog.
The OP admitted to feeling weird about it, worrying that their daughter might be stuck with a “pet name” forever, and that his wife’s sentimental choice could backfire for their daughter in the long run, giving her baggage she never asked for.
To better understand the emotional side of this naming dilemma, Bored Panda spoke with relationship coach and marriage counsellor Mildred Okonkwo, who explained that conflicts like these often highlight much more than just a name.
“The thing is that pets often serve as our first experiences of unconditional love, comfort, and companionship,” she said, adding that for many people, those bonds become powerful anchors of safety and belonging. According to her, the wife’s choice isn’t just about the dog; it’s about trying to preserve those positive feelings and pass them into the next chapter of life.
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
But is it healthy to carry that attachment into something as big as a child’s name? Okonkwo explained that it depends on how consciously the choice is made. “Using a name to honor a pet can be a healthy way of carrying forward a warm memory, much like families often do with grandparents’ names,” she noted.
At the same time, she cautioned that problems can arise if the name is being used to replace unresolved grief. “The risk comes if the name is chosen as a way of ‘replacing’ the pet or holding on to unfinished emotions from the past,” she explained, warning that this could unintentionally place symbolic weight on the child that has nothing to do with their own identity.
When asked how partners should navigate sentimental but complicated choices like this, Okonkwo highlighted the importance of balance. “I’d recommend treating sentimental values as part of the conversation, not the whole decision,” she shared before emphasizing that it’s important to weigh practical concerns, like how the name might affect the child socially.
As for finding middle ground, Okonkwo suggested that compromise can come in many forms. “Sometimes that might mean even making it a middle name, or finding a variation that works better, or even creating new traditions that carry the same emotional weight.”
Netizens suggested the same, like using the name as a middle name or finding a more human-sounding variation. What do you think about this situation? Do you think baby names should always require full agreement between both parents, or can one parent’s choice carry more weight? We would love to know your thoughts!
Netizens raised concerns about the author’s wife’s attachment, but mostly suggested that they reach common ground on the name
Hope OP showed his wife this post so he didn't come off looking like the bad guy + that everyone agreed with him that dog's names aren't necessarily people names. We've had pets named Harley, James, Bo, Samantha, Theo, etc.
