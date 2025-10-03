“The Name Is Lassie”: Pregnant Wife Wants To Name Baby After Childhood Dog, Husband Weirded Out

ADVERTISEMENT

We all know someone who takes their pet obsession to a whole new level. Maybe it’s that neighbor who dresses their cat in tuxedos, or those who insist on FaceTiming their golden retriever when they’re away. However, have you met anyone who loves their childhood dog so much that they’re ready to carry their name into the next generation, literally?

In this story, today’s Original Poster (OP) found himself stuck in a surprisingly delicate dilemma when his wife wanted to name their baby after her beloved, long-departed dog. He understood it was out of fondness, but for him, it didn’t seem like it was a good idea, causing some friction between them.

More info: Reddit

Some parents-to-be spend months agonizing over baby names, but some are just certain beforehand

Pregnant wife embraces husband in wheat field while discussing baby name inspired by childhood dog Lassie.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The author and his wife had been together for over three years and were expecting their first child

Text excerpt showing a husband expecting a child with his pregnant wife who wants to name the baby after their childhood dog Lassie.

Pregnant wife six months along thinks about baby name inspired by childhood dog Lassie, husband feels weirded out.

Pregnant wife wants to name baby Lassie after childhood dog, while husband feels weirded out by the idea.

Text discussing a stable relationship and the pregnant wife wanting to name baby after childhood dog Lassie.

Image credit: throwaway_4444444567

Pregnant wife smiling and close with husband while discussing baby name inspired by childhood dog Lassie.

Image credits: A.C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Their relationship was stable, with steady jobs, supportive families, and no major external problems

Text excerpt about a pregnant wife wanting to name baby after childhood dog, husband feels weirded out by choice.

Pregnant wife wants to name baby after childhood dog Lassie, husband feeling weirded out by the unique dog name choice.

Husband expressing discomfort over pregnant wife wanting to name baby Lassie after childhood dog.

Pregnant wife wants to name baby after childhood dog Lassie, causing husband to feel weirded out and unsure how to respond.

Image credit: throwaway_4444444567

Happy Shetland Sheepdog with a flower in its fur, representing the name Lassie from a childhood dog story.

Image credits: Kanashi / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

However, conflict arose when his wife insisted on naming their baby girl after her beloved childhood dog

Text on a screen asking if refusing to name a child after a dog makes someone the bad guy, mentioning concerns about future impact.

Text discussing pregnant wife wanting to name baby Lassie after childhood dog, husband feeling weirded out by idea.

Text post with a comment about unexpected attention and gratitude for advice, related to naming baby after childhood dog Lassie.

Image credit: throwaway_4444444567

He felt uncomfortable with the idea, worrying it could negatively affect their daughter, and wondered if refusing would make him unreasonable

The OP and his wife had things all figured out. They’d been together for years, had a solid marriage, steady careers, and even managed to keep their families and friendships healthy along the way. At six months pregnant, his wife was going through an easy pregnancy. On the surface, this couple checks every box for a picture-perfect family start.

He noted that his wife had always dreamed of being a mother and considered herself to be truly “maternal.” However, she had also dreamed since her teenage years of naming her child after her childhood dog.

The OP admitted to feeling weird about it, worrying that their daughter might be stuck with a “pet name” forever, and that his wife’s sentimental choice could backfire for their daughter in the long run, giving her baggage she never asked for.

To better understand the emotional side of this naming dilemma, Bored Panda spoke with relationship coach and marriage counsellor Mildred Okonkwo, who explained that conflicts like these often highlight much more than just a name.

“The thing is that pets often serve as our first experiences of unconditional love, comfort, and companionship,” she said, adding that for many people, those bonds become powerful anchors of safety and belonging. According to her, the wife’s choice isn’t just about the dog; it’s about trying to preserve those positive feelings and pass them into the next chapter of life.

Pregnant woman gently holding belly in a bright room, reflecting on naming baby after childhood dog Lassie.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But is it healthy to carry that attachment into something as big as a child’s name? Okonkwo explained that it depends on how consciously the choice is made. “Using a name to honor a pet can be a healthy way of carrying forward a warm memory, much like families often do with grandparents’ names,” she noted.

At the same time, she cautioned that problems can arise if the name is being used to replace unresolved grief. “The risk comes if the name is chosen as a way of ‘replacing’ the pet or holding on to unfinished emotions from the past,” she explained, warning that this could unintentionally place symbolic weight on the child that has nothing to do with their own identity.

When asked how partners should navigate sentimental but complicated choices like this, Okonkwo highlighted the importance of balance. “I’d recommend treating sentimental values as part of the conversation, not the whole decision,” she shared before emphasizing that it’s important to weigh practical concerns, like how the name might affect the child socially.

As for finding middle ground, Okonkwo suggested that compromise can come in many forms. “Sometimes that might mean even making it a middle name, or finding a variation that works better, or even creating new traditions that carry the same emotional weight.”

Netizens suggested the same, like using the name as a middle name or finding a more human-sounding variation. What do you think about this situation? Do you think baby names should always require full agreement between both parents, or can one parent’s choice carry more weight? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens raised concerns about the author’s wife’s attachment, but mostly suggested that they reach common ground on the name

Comment discussing pregnant wife wanting to name baby after childhood dog Lassie, husband feels weirded out.

Comment about pregnant wife wanting to name baby after childhood dog Lassie, husband feeling weirded out.

Pregnant wife wants to name baby after childhood dog Lassie, husband feeling weirded out by the choice.

Reddit comment discussing a pregnant wife wanting to name baby after childhood dog, husband feeling weirded out.

Commenter discussing disagreement over naming baby after childhood dog, emphasizing need for both parents’ consent.

Comment discussing naming unborn child after a beloved deceased dog, reflecting on pregnancy and dog names.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing naming a baby after a childhood dog and reactions to the idea.

Comment discussing that baby names should be agreed upon by both parents, mentioning naming after a dog.

Reddit comment discussing husband weirded out by pregnant wife wanting to name baby after childhood dog Lassie.

Comment on a forum about a pregnant wife wanting to name baby after childhood dog, with husband feeling weirded out.

Comment discussing using a dog’s name as a baby’s middle name, mentioning honor names and a 2 yes/1 no decision situation.

Comment on naming baby after childhood dog, with husband expressing discomfort about the idea.

Comment about pregnant wife wanting to name baby Lassie after childhood dog, husband feeling weirded out.