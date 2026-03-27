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Wife Finds Out Husband Was Sneaking Around For A Surprise And Not Cheating, He Still Divorces Her
Worried woman holding her head in hands, stressed and upset, illustrating wife accuses husband cheating backfires situation.
Couples, Relationships

Wife Finds Out Husband Was Sneaking Around For A Surprise And Not Cheating, He Still Divorces Her

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You can’t read another person’s thoughts, so when something feels off, it’s easy to let your imagination run wild. For example, who wouldn’t start questioning their spouse’s commitment if they started taking late-night calls and disappearing at odd hours?

Reddit user Bmondgend became convinced that her husband was cheating. However, the woman couldn’t obtain any irrefutable evidence, so she felt like the only way she could find peace of mind was to confront him. And she did learn the truth. But it wasn’t what she had expected at all.

RELATED:

    This woman thought her husband was cheating with the neighbor

    Image credits: Grinvalds / freepik (not the actual photo)

    So, she started to investigate him

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    Ultimately, she realized that the affair existed only in her imagination

    Image credits: Vanna Phon / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    But by then, it was too late

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: bmondgend

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    There are signs that can help people spot infidelity, but they’re not always reliable

    “Detecting infidelity is not about paranoia, but perceptiveness,” says behavioral analyst Wendy L. Patrick, J.D., Ph.D., author of Red Flagsand Reading People.

    “Unfounded paranoia can be counterproductive, as many partners are as loyal and trustworthy as they appeared to be when you met them, and baseless suspicion fuels strife,” Dr. Patrick adds. “But if the issue is warranted, … there are plenty of ways to detect unfaithfulness.”

    According to her, the biggest tells are:

    1. From walking on Cloud 9 to walking on eggshells. One indication of infidelity is irritability. Cheating is stressful. If you feel like you are getting on your partner’s nerves more frequently, or have to tiptoe around issues or circumstances to avoid an argument, there might be a reason that has nothing to do with you. It could be your partner’s guilty conscience.
    2. Surprisingly content. When a previously needy partner all of a sudden seems content and undemanding, it might be because (some of) their needs are being met elsewhere.
    3. New interest in your schedule. Cheating partners may suddenly express interest in where you are going and when. Lest you wonder if they suspect your infidelity, they often do not ask who you are with. Keeping an eye on your schedule is not to make sure the two of you can have dinner together at home, but to make sure you are home when they are elsewhere.
    4. Altered states. Your partner begins to exhibit a different demeanor, often appearing to have something on his or her mind. Either positive or negative, you notice the change—and it is not in response to your questioning.
    5. Altered schedules. Suddenly, your partner is leaving for work early or staying late. Notice whether he or she volunteers an explanation, or if you ask, is unable to articulate a logical rationale for the schedule switch-up.

    However, as we’ve just learned, life isn’t always straightforward. “Obviously, none of these behaviors in isolation, or even in combination, is solid evidence of an affair,” says Dr. Patrick.

    Kara Nassour, a licensed professional counselor from Austin, Texas, says there are many reasons someone might falsely accuse their partner.

    The possible ones include:

    • paranoia;
    • trauma;
    • difficult past relationships;
    • insecure attachment style;
    • violent tendencies;
    • dementia;
    • personality disorders;
    • fear of commitment.

    It’s quite strange that the husband saw the woman’s suspicion as a big enough reason to divorce her, though.

    “A single false accusation could be a misunderstanding,” Nassour adds.

    It’s usually only when they are frequently jealous, lash out at you, or get emotionally over-the-top for reasons most people wouldn’t understand that might imply a deeper, more unhealthy pattern.

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    Many of the people who read the woman’s story thought there could be more to the story than meets the eye

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

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    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

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    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

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    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

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    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So not ok to lie about where your kids are and who is watching them, but totally reasonable to leave someone who accused you of cheating. And absolutely fine to wait a few months before telling your ex you have a new flame. Good luck to everyone.

    5
    5points
    reply
    juliannejohnson avatar
    Juls
    Juls
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is either fake, or we don't have all the information. Dude was hiding who was watching the kids, hiding the money he made with long hours at work. You can hide money for a couple weeks for a birthday surprise, but not for months for a major renovation. Dude was acting sus, then immediately gave up the relationship when wife called him out on suspicious behavior, even if the reason wasn't what she thought it was. I'm guessing dude at least was having an emotional affair with neighbor. Communication was c**p on both sides. Wife could have told him what she noticed without the accusations and asked him what was going on. Who knows, maybe she did at first and he blew her reservations off. However it went down, he threw in the towel very easily and I think she's better off without him.

    3
    3points
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    rebecca_currens avatar
    R.C.
    R.C.
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think I believe this one at all. I was with her right up to the part where she didn't know this neighbour was watching the kids. Are your kids non-verbal? There's no way it never came up. While maybe not every day, children are usually excited to tell what they did that day. OP expects us to believe that, at no point, her kids said something along the lines of, "Today! At Jen's! We......".

    1
    1point
    reply
    joebloe avatar
    Joe Bloe
    Joe Bloe
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, me too. She can't believe he was doing long shift while still staying at home all day with the kids...

    0
    0points
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    User avatar
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So not ok to lie about where your kids are and who is watching them, but totally reasonable to leave someone who accused you of cheating. And absolutely fine to wait a few months before telling your ex you have a new flame. Good luck to everyone.

    5
    5points
    reply
    juliannejohnson avatar
    Juls
    Juls
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is either fake, or we don't have all the information. Dude was hiding who was watching the kids, hiding the money he made with long hours at work. You can hide money for a couple weeks for a birthday surprise, but not for months for a major renovation. Dude was acting sus, then immediately gave up the relationship when wife called him out on suspicious behavior, even if the reason wasn't what she thought it was. I'm guessing dude at least was having an emotional affair with neighbor. Communication was c**p on both sides. Wife could have told him what she noticed without the accusations and asked him what was going on. Who knows, maybe she did at first and he blew her reservations off. However it went down, he threw in the towel very easily and I think she's better off without him.

    3
    3points
    reply
    rebecca_currens avatar
    R.C.
    R.C.
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think I believe this one at all. I was with her right up to the part where she didn't know this neighbour was watching the kids. Are your kids non-verbal? There's no way it never came up. While maybe not every day, children are usually excited to tell what they did that day. OP expects us to believe that, at no point, her kids said something along the lines of, "Today! At Jen's! We......".

    1
    1point
    reply
    joebloe avatar
    Joe Bloe
    Joe Bloe
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, me too. She can't believe he was doing long shift while still staying at home all day with the kids...

    0
    0points
    reply
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