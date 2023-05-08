Are you thinking about bringing a new animal into your family? Consider getting a dog! They are incredibly cute and loving creatures who are always excited to see you and never fail to make you smile, which can be especially beneficial for children who may struggle with socialization or anxiety.

Furthermore, getting a pup can also help to promote an active lifestyle. Taking your dog for daily walks or runs can improve your own health and provide a fun way for your family to bond and spend time together

In addition, owning a dog can teach kids important life skills such as responsibility, empathy, and patience. By caring for their pet, children can learn the importance of feeding, grooming, and providing affection for another living being.

But if you or anyone else in your household need more convincing, let's take a look at the Twitter account 'Why you should have a dog.' It regularly shares adorable and funny canine pictures and should make the decision much easier.

#1

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They grow up tho, too many people love puppies but then neglect the adult dogs.

#2

Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks more like a cute teddy bear. Cuteness overload 🤩

#3

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It may be our first date, but I already fall in love with him.

#4

#5

Why-You-Should-Have-A-Dog-Twitter

ShouldHaveDogs Report

21points
POST
Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Floof + mini floof = happiness

#6

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope when I die I come back as this puppy specifically

#7

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you and your best friend finally see each other..

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

Weim Central
Weim Central
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As if he wasn't loveable enough slready.

#13

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He is staring straight at my soul, I'm sure of this

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's right behind me, isn't he?

#19

#20

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey hoomaaaan, remember when I asked to come with you and you said yes? No? Haha funny one hooman

#21

#22

STress
STress
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beware of blood-thirsty beagle!!! Four years and counting, I still miss mine...

#23

#24

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish I was half as photogenic as this dog

#25

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one, this is the one that’s just too much. I cannot stand the cuteness, it’s overwhelming

#26

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok or this one, reincarnate as the pup in the cart or the purse

#27

#28

#29

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't worry, the time for us to reunite is coming

#30

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I been framed! And I'm pretty happy about it.

#31

Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Weimaraner's are the best

#32

#33

Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This sunset is all for you

#34

#35

#36

#37

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In portuguese I would have a good pun, so *insert a funny one in english here*

#38

Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No.... this is how my niece broke our current dog's leg just 3 days after we got her as a puppy. She put her in the swing and she was still small enough to fall through the leg holes. Being a growing puppy, she had to have a new cast every week for 6 weeks. She was a trooper through it all, though.

#39

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Santa and Rudolph decided to join the naughty list

#40

#41

Madster
Madster
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a reason NOT to have a dog tbh

#42

#43

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A face you could never be mad at

#44

Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dog? What dog? All I see is a King.

#45

#46

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He’s wearing a happy little cloud ❤️

#47

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your friend is welcome to stay for dinner and forever after that

#48

Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd go anywhere with you.

#49

Weim Central
Weim Central
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not easy being a Great Dane.

#50

Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rotisseried to perfection

#51

#52

Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Got my pj's on. It's bed time.

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg stop! The tongue! The tiny snout! The paws! The TUMMY!!

#58

