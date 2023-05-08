Are you thinking about bringing a new animal into your family? Consider getting a dog! They are incredibly cute and loving creatures who are always excited to see you and never fail to make you smile, which can be especially beneficial for children who may struggle with socialization or anxiety.

Furthermore, getting a pup can also help to promote an active lifestyle. Taking your dog for daily walks or runs can improve your own health and provide a fun way for your family to bond and spend time together

In addition, owning a dog can teach kids important life skills such as responsibility, empathy, and patience. By caring for their pet, children can learn the importance of feeding, grooming, and providing affection for another living being.

But if you or anyone else in your household need more convincing, let's take a look at the Twitter account 'Why you should have a dog.' It regularly shares adorable and funny canine pictures and should make the decision much easier.

More info: Twitter