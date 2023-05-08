62 Adorable Reasons Why You Should Have A Dog
Are you thinking about bringing a new animal into your family? Consider getting a dog! They are incredibly cute and loving creatures who are always excited to see you and never fail to make you smile, which can be especially beneficial for children who may struggle with socialization or anxiety.
Furthermore, getting a pup can also help to promote an active lifestyle. Taking your dog for daily walks or runs can improve your own health and provide a fun way for your family to bond and spend time together
In addition, owning a dog can teach kids important life skills such as responsibility, empathy, and patience. By caring for their pet, children can learn the importance of feeding, grooming, and providing affection for another living being.
But if you or anyone else in your household need more convincing, let's take a look at the Twitter account 'Why you should have a dog.' It regularly shares adorable and funny canine pictures and should make the decision much easier.
It may be our first date, but I already fall in love with him.
I hope when I die I come back as this puppy specifically
He is staring straight at my soul, I'm sure of this
Hey hoomaaaan, remember when I asked to come with you and you said yes? No? Haha funny one hooman
This one, this is the one that’s just too much. I cannot stand the cuteness, it’s overwhelming
Ok or this one, reincarnate as the pup in the cart or the purse
Don't worry, the time for us to reunite is coming
In portuguese I would have a good pun, so *insert a funny one in english here*
No.... this is how my niece broke our current dog's leg just 3 days after we got her as a puppy. She put her in the swing and she was still small enough to fall through the leg holes. Being a growing puppy, she had to have a new cast every week for 6 weeks. She was a trooper through it all, though.
Santa and Rudolph decided to join the naughty list
Your friend is welcome to stay for dinner and forever after that
Omg stop! The tongue! The tiny snout! The paws! The TUMMY!!