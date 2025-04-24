It belongs to the people below. Their friendships ended suddenly, painfully, and for reasons they never imagined. Take a moment to read their stories, and if you have one of your own, feel free to share it in the comments. Letting it out might help.

You hear that? That sharp, splintering crack? Was that a plate breaking? A window smashing? Nope. That was the sound of someone’s heart splitting in two after losing a friend they thought would last a lifetime.

#1 So she slept with my (now) ex boyfriend which ya know whatever a tale as old as time, however not only was he my boyfriend but he is also her brother.

#2 she made a voodoo doll of me and stabbed it repeatedly hoping i would die

#3 She told me I need to stop being a “Debby downer” minutes after being diagnosed with cancer 💀

#4 I took her to the eras tour with me and when I asked her for the money for her ticket she ghosted me and hasn’t responded since. We’d been friends for 8 years.

#5 Made me transfer 40p for using her shampoo on holiday 😍😍😍

#6 once I woke up struggling to breathe with a pillow over my face 😃

#7 told her my grandad had cancer and she said “oh ok”

#8 she full on SOBBED in my bed 3x the DAY AFTER my BROTHER DIED because me caring about my brother’s death “reminder her that shes not close with her (ALIVE) brother”

#9 She came to my house, sat me down, read a list of reasons why she hated me, watched me cry, then asked for help with a Snapchat feature 💕

#10 she recorded my sa

#11 blamed everything on his autism, literally used it for an excuse for being an overall horrible human being. (dating a fascist, cheating on his bf who wasn’t the fascist, leeching off of everyone, etc)

#12 actively made it her mission to befriend people that disliked me. after i cut her off over it, they became a friend group so now my friends and i joke that i have a hate/fan club

#13 We were both trans, but s(he) refused to call me by my name and pronouns because I didn’t pass. S(he) bullied and mocked me for being held at pewpew point by my own half brother and mocked a lot of my other traumatic experiences. THEN she hacked into my account and said it wasn’t her but the hacker blocked me when I said h(is)er name..?? 💀

#14 Tried poisoning me by putting ground up mechanical pencil lead in my water bottle because I was rude to them

#15 My ex friend used to be like my Wallace Wells. Super witty and charming. A class act. But after she transitioned her whole personality changed overnight. She was very, uh, forward about her body and wanted me to look at it. At the same time, my house was destroyed by flooding, my dog passed, and I was in the middle of a semester living in a hotel. I didn't really have the mind space to acclimate to my friend's new personality. This made her VERY upset. I tried to give it space but there was just SOME way she wanted me to act. We fought about it every day for a week. The final straw was her getting so god dang upset I didn't have a raving opinion about her new fursona while I was in the saddest chapter of my life. I blocked her and cried all night. 6 years of friendship down the drain.

#16 I had my phone confiscated for like 3 months so couldn’t contact any of my mates, my friend had a spare phone and said I could use it. My mum then found it a week later in my room and of course asked where did I get this phone, I said … let me borrow it so she rang her mum and the friend said I stole it from their house 🤡

#17 she carved my name into her leg💗

#18 Became so obsessed with me and acted like we were in a relationship 😭😭

#19 when my dad died she never said sorry for your loss to me because “she wasn’t the one who killed him”

#20 forced me on a weighing scale so she could prove she weighed less than me 😆

#21 Cut me off when I got diagnosed with cancer.

#22 When i was at the lowest point of my life, got sent into a mental hospital where i got diagnosed with ED‘s, panic and anxiety attacks and even did stuff to myself, she just said, i hope you rot and die in there‘ then blocked me. She posted my text everywhere on her social account and THOUSANDDDSSSSSS of people sent me death wishes and threats.

#23 Lied to my face about having CANCER FOR 4 MONTHS and said that she had a 50% chance of survival.

#24 forced me to go meet her boyfriend multiple times after he sa me and she knew.

#25 Was in the club with me telling random guys everything about me which was my deepest darkest secrets and then i got a message the next day from a random guy telling me my whole life story

#26 stole my whole personality , style and everything I would show her smth best believe she’d have it the next day 😭

#27 her and her mum spent £500 on uber eats on my card ✌🏽

#28 My Mom passed away and she cancelled our meet up, because she was on her period and didn’t had the capacity to hold space for me.

#29 When I was blacked out drunk, like passed out, she tried to steal money from me by using my face id to pay a payment request she sent from her phone to me, I didnt know till next morning when I got 12 A notification on my search engine that said that the payment failed, she probably couldn’t get in my bank account, never said anything about it and I regret that

#30 She went into my wardrobe and cut up my favourite tops 😫

#31 lied about her dad being 💀 because she wanted her life to be extremely similar to mine

#32 Cancelled our holiday behind my back & then ghosted me (we were friends for 20 years). Then a different friend of 16 years couldn’t even take 5 minutes to write me a character reference & proceeded to ghost me because I settled down and she couldn’t use my house as a doss place 🤣

#33 all day everyday “this boy” “that boy” “both boys” “10 boys”. one time me and another friend counted how many she’d been with in a month and it was 13!!! that was her entire personality

#34 My fav is when our old gymnastics coach use to t0uch us (we all bonded over it and agreed that it happened) and i reported him, she decided to testify FOR him and lie on the stand.

#35 she told me she’s glad my brothers dead

#36 I kept initiating hang outs and they kept rescheduling or ghosting the day we planned to meet up. I confronted them about it and they got mad which led to me ultimately ending the friendship atp🥰🥰🥰

#37 she and a group of my "friends" knocked on my door asked me to go on a walk with them, i did and they were going to shoot me, they had a gun and pulled it out on me...

#38 Her boyfriend pulled a gun and was threatening to unalive us all on my 20th birthday and she still stayed with him

#39 Told my boy his gf was cheating on him, and he got mad at me for telling him

#40 All I got from her was “oh” or a “damn” so I stopped talking and we never spoke again

#41 she continuously put her boyfriend infront of me and our friendgroup. i tried communicating to her how i felt, along with the rest of our group but she persisted that i was trying to play victim and control her life??? they have also broken up and gotten togeyher like 5 times and occasionally tries to message me 😟😟

#42 She called cps on my family cuz I got invited to a TØP concert and she didn’t

#43 She realized she liked me, couldnt accept that she was queer AND IN LOVE WITH ME (found this out thru her friends), so instead she told me she hated me, and that i made her someone that shes not

#44 Constantly left me out, body shamed me, spread untrue rumors, turned one of my friends against me, and the best part… went with my ex to homecoming a week after we broke up!

#45 Let her move in my house because of her bad home situation, she repayed me by SLEEPING WITH MY BROTHER AND MY BF and when I kicked her out she stole all my new VS underwear and new clothes i just got.

#46 she ghosted me because she didn’t like when i would try to hold her accountable for her poor decisions and lies i would catch her in

#47 She would hit me she would use me for money she would only talk to me when it was convenient for her or no one else would hang out with her she would degrade me and my life choices her mom pays her rent. Also trump supporter

#48 i told her a mutual friend sa’d me and she called me a liar and said that if i told anyone i’d ruin the guys life

#49 her step dad sent me weird messages of wanting to kiss me and my body. spoke to her bf who was my friend and she blamed me for "painting him in bad light" later asked for a good word in my job 😂

#50 She wanted to take my place and steal my best friend and when she couldn’t she freaked out, started actual life ruining lies about me and still stalks me 4 years later 💀 I want to forget about her so bad but she refuses to leave me alone