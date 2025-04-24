ADVERTISEMENT

You hear that? That sharp, splintering crack? Was that a plate breaking? A window smashing? Nope. That was the sound of someone’s heart splitting in two after losing a friend they thought would last a lifetime.

It belongs to the people below. Their friendships ended suddenly, painfully, and for reasons they never imagined. Take a moment to read their stories, and if you have one of your own, feel free to share it in the comments. Letting it out might help.

#1

Two friends sitting on stairs with mugs, wearing comfy cardigans, engaged in a serious conversation. So she slept with my (now) ex boyfriend which ya know whatever a tale as old as time, however not only was he my boyfriend but he is also her brother.

Finn (#1 lilia glazer‼️) , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #2

    Voodoo doll with pins and candles on a bed of straw, possibly symbolizing tension in friendship-ending stories. she made a voodoo doll of me and stabbed it repeatedly hoping i would die

    hal , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #3

    Two friends sharing a shocking secret outside, expressing disbelief and concern. She told me I need to stop being a “Debby downer” minutes after being diagnosed with cancer 💀

    carleyrich1 , EyeEm/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #4

    Concert with large crowd, vibrant lights, and performer on stage amid friendship ending stories theme. I took her to the eras tour with me and when I asked her for the money for her ticket she ghosted me and hasn’t responded since. We’d been friends for 8 years.

    Lori , Stephen Mease/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #5

    Woman washing her hair with shampoo in a tiled shower. Made me transfer 40p for using her shampoo on holiday 😍😍😍

    Ells🫐🐆🍸 , Jesca Cluff/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #6

    Person sleeping on a bed with white sheets and an orange pillow, symbolizing friendship ending stories. once I woke up struggling to breathe with a pillow over my face 😃

    Anazsynthetic<3 , ManuelTheLensman/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #7

    Two friends in pajamas sitting on a sofa, involved in an emotional discussion. told her my grandad had cancer and she said “oh ok”

    ellie¹⁷ , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #8

    A distressed woman with curly hair looks worried, touching her face, representing intense friendship-ending drama. she full on SOBBED in my bed 3x the DAY AFTER my BROTHER DIED because me caring about my brother’s death “reminder her that shes not close with her (ALIVE) brother”

    💡 , Eduardo Ramos/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #9

    Two friends in a kitchen, one comforting the other, highlighting friendship struggles. She came to my house, sat me down, read a list of reasons why she hated me, watched me cry, then asked for help with a Snapchat feature 💕

    Eden , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #10

    Person with curly hair taking a photo on their phone against a brick wall backdrop, capturing a moment. she recorded my sa

    lifeofagirl , Keira Burton/pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #11

    Two friends having an animated discussion by sunny window, possibly revealing intense friendship story. blamed everything on his autism, literally used it for an excuse for being an overall horrible human being. (dating a fascist, cheating on his bf who wasn’t the fascist, leeching off of everyone, etc)

    MILOOOO(ᗒᗨᗕ)🏳️‍⚧️🌿 , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #12

    Three women sharing secrets with each other, illustrating friendship dynamics. actively made it her mission to befriend people that disliked me. after i cut her off over it, they became a friend group so now my friends and i joke that i have a hate/fan club

    999 , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #13

    A hand waving a transgender pride flag at an outdoor event. We were both trans, but s(he) refused to call me by my name and pronouns because I didn’t pass. S(he) bullied and mocked me for being held at pewpew point by my own half brother and mocked a lot of my other traumatic experiences. THEN she hacked into my account and said it wasn’t her but the hacker blocked me when I said h(is)er name..?? 💀

    Bo⚕️🇵🇸🇸🇩🇨🇩 , inkdrop/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #14

    Person holding a water bottle, sitting on a rock with a black dog on a leash nearby. Tried poisoning me by putting ground up mechanical pencil lead in my water bottle because I was rude to them

    irl thistle 🚪🪓/📼🪱/〽️🪣 , A. C./unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #15

    Two friends having an intense argument in a kitchen, representing friendship-ending stories. My ex friend used to be like my Wallace Wells. Super witty and charming. A class act. But after she transitioned her whole personality changed overnight. She was very, uh, forward about her body and wanted me to look at it. At the same time, my house was destroyed by flooding, my dog passed, and I was in the middle of a semester living in a hotel. I didn't really have the mind space to acclimate to my friend's new personality. This made her VERY upset. I tried to give it space but there was just SOME way she wanted me to act. We fought about it every day for a week. The final straw was her getting so god dang upset I didn't have a raving opinion about her new fursona while I was in the saddest chapter of my life. I blocked her and cried all night. 6 years of friendship down the drain.

    AnjoBwee , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #16

    Two women on phones, one in a striped shirt, looking thoughtful, embodying friendship challenges. I had my phone confiscated for like 3 months so couldn’t contact any of my mates, my friend had a spare phone and said I could use it. My mum then found it a week later in my room and of course asked where did I get this phone, I said … let me borrow it so she rang her mum and the friend said I stole it from their house 🤡

    anna , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #17

    Two friends with tattoos sitting on rocky cliff, shoes touching, representing friendship ending stories theme. she carved my name into her leg💗

    aseel , iam_os/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #18

    Two women at a dinner table, engaged in conversation, one looking serious with a phone, highlighting complex friendship dynamics. Became so obsessed with me and acted like we were in a relationship 😭😭

    F.khxn_x , john amachaab/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #19

    when my dad died she never said sorry for your loss to me because “she wasn’t the one who killed him”

    𝒦 (𝒸𝓁ℯℴ𝓃𝓈 𝓋ℯ𝓇𝓈𝒾ℴ𝓃) Report

    #20

    Person in gray socks standing on a scale, illustrating a personal moment related to friendship challenges and relationships. forced me on a weighing scale so she could prove she weighed less than me 😆

    Anya 🦒✨ , Annushka Ahuja/pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #21

    Cut me off when I got diagnosed with cancer.

    Ohare air Report

    #22

    When i was at the lowest point of my life, got sent into a mental hospital where i got diagnosed with ED‘s, panic and anxiety attacks and even did stuff to myself, she just said, i hope you rot and die in there‘ then blocked me. She posted my text everywhere on her social account and THOUSANDDDSSSSSS of people sent me death wishes and threats.

    Ramona Report

    #23

    Woman discussing ending friendship with seated friend, holding a glass of water, in a living room setting. Lied to my face about having CANCER FOR 4 MONTHS and said that she had a 50% chance of survival.

    💲💲 , Nini FromParis/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #24

    forced me to go meet her boyfriend multiple times after he sa me and she knew.

    𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞 ꨄ Report

    #25

    Was in the club with me telling random guys everything about me which was my deepest darkest secrets and then i got a message the next day from a random guy telling me my whole life story

    Lucie Report

    #26

    Two women in casual outfits, smiling and wearing sunglasses, enjoying a sunny day outside. stole my whole personality , style and everything I would show her smth best believe she’d have it the next day 😭

    elzaa , alexhalay/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #27

    her and her mum spent £500 on uber eats on my card ✌🏽

    tamsin_x0 Report

    #28

    My Mom passed away and she cancelled our meet up, because she was on her period and didn’t had the capacity to hold space for me.

    S Report

    #29

    When I was blacked out drunk, like passed out, she tried to steal money from me by using my face id to pay a payment request she sent from her phone to me, I didnt know till next morning when I got 12 A notification on my search engine that said that the payment failed, she probably couldn’t get in my bank account, never said anything about it and I regret that

    Elke ⚭ ❔ Report

    #30

    She went into my wardrobe and cut up my favourite tops 😫

    gymingwithleah Report

    #31

    Two women in emotional conversation outdoors, one comforting the other. lied about her dad being 💀 because she wanted her life to be extremely similar to mine

    leevie latoyah , EyeEm/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #32

    Cancelled our holiday behind my back & then ghosted me (we were friends for 20 years). Then a different friend of 16 years couldn’t even take 5 minutes to write me a character reference & proceeded to ghost me because I settled down and she couldn’t use my house as a doss place 🤣

    J🏳️‍🌈 Report

    #33

    Friends sitting together outdoors, woman in sunglasses holding a coffee cup, smiling, and chatting with a man in a denim shirt. all day everyday “this boy” “that boy” “both boys” “10 boys”. one time me and another friend counted how many she’d been with in a month and it was 13!!! that was her entire personality

    lovebug 🌞 , gpointstudio/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #34

    My fav is when our old gymnastics coach use to t0uch us (we all bonded over it and agreed that it happened) and i reported him, she decided to testify FOR him and lie on the stand.

    tyler Report

    #35

    she told me she’s glad my brothers dead

    rhi𖦹 Report

    #36

    Man in a tie sitting by window, looking contemplative, sunlight casting shadow in friendship ending moment. I kept initiating hang outs and they kept rescheduling or ghosting the day we planned to meet up. I confronted them about it and they got mad which led to me ultimately ending the friendship atp🥰🥰🥰

    irene , Borna Hržina/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #37

    she and a group of my "friends" knocked on my door asked me to go on a walk with them, i did and they were going to shoot me, they had a gun and pulled it out on me...

    •Garlic• Report

    #38

    Her boyfriend pulled a gun and was threatening to unalive us all on my 20th birthday and she still stayed with him

    Kat Report

    #39

    Two friends arguing at a table, with coffee mugs, experiencing a friendship-ending moment. Told my boy his gf was cheating on him, and he got mad at me for telling him

    El piporro , stockking/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #40

    Teen siblings on couch, one using smartphone, illustrating friendship-ending stories. All I got from her was “oh” or a “damn” so I stopped talking and we never spoke again

    Wheresthezaza , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #41

    A group of friends sitting on the floor, discussing serious friendship issues indoors. she continuously put her boyfriend infront of me and our friendgroup. i tried communicating to her how i felt, along with the rest of our group but she persisted that i was trying to play victim and control her life??? they have also broken up and gotten togeyher like 5 times and occasionally tries to message me 😟😟

    avcade.a , pressfoto/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #42

    She called cps on my family cuz I got invited to a TØP concert and she didn’t

    Brenna <3 Report

    #43

    Two friends chatting on a bridge, wrapped in blankets, enjoying coffee; depicting a friendship moment. She realized she liked me, couldnt accept that she was queer AND IN LOVE WITH ME (found this out thru her friends), so instead she told me she hated me, and that i made her someone that shes not

    Ashtro :) , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #44

    Constantly left me out, body shamed me, spread untrue rumors, turned one of my friends against me, and the best part… went with my ex to homecoming a week after we broke up!

    Kulas Report

    #45

    A woman packing cardboard boxes in a living room, organizing and arranging space. Let her move in my house because of her bad home situation, she repayed me by SLEEPING WITH MY BROTHER AND MY BF and when I kicked her out she stole all my new VS underwear and new clothes i just got.

    Jash 🩵 , Vitaly Gariev/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #46

    Two women on a couch, one in red sweater looks away thoughtfully while the other gestures in frustration, highlighting friendship tension. she ghosted me because she didn’t like when i would try to hold her accountable for her poor decisions and lies i would catch her in

    , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #47

    She would hit me she would use me for money she would only talk to me when it was convenient for her or no one else would hang out with her she would degrade me and my life choices her mom pays her rent. Also trump supporter

    Jentree Report

    #48

    i told her a mutual friend sa’d me and she called me a liar and said that if i told anyone i’d ruin the guys life

    Cori🤍 Report

    #49

    her step dad sent me weird messages of wanting to kiss me and my body. spoke to her bf who was my friend and she blamed me for "painting him in bad light" later asked for a good word in my job 😂

    AllSeeingLlama Report

    #50

    She wanted to take my place and steal my best friend and when she couldn’t she freaked out, started actual life ruining lies about me and still stalks me 4 years later 💀 I want to forget about her so bad but she refuses to leave me alone

    Alec / Crow 🇵🇸 Report

