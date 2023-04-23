32 Wholesome Pics To Remind You There’s Good In The World, As Shared On “Blessed Imageposting”
The world is one hell of a hectic place and the internet is a perfect mirror of it. And sometimes we get emotionally tired of seeing bad news, upsetting reality checks and shocking headings that make us stay awake long past midnight.
Luckily, there are still heartwarming and soul-soothing corners on the internet that provide an emotional shelter and much-needed support. In fact, they don’t do much besides sharing lighthearted and wholesome content.
This Facebook group called “Blessed Imageposting” is one of them, and it’s a perfect destination for uplifting content. Below we wrapped up a collection of the most blessed pics, so don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones!
According to Know Your Meme, blessed images refer to pictures that are seen as positive or opposite of cursed images to the viewer. “The picture's contents are typically cute or wholesome. They have inspired several popular social media accounts devoted to posting various Blessed Images,” the page explains.
The origins of the first blessed image can be traced back to November 21st, 2016. That’s when the Twitter account @Blessediimages posted a photo of a baby goat with the caption "blessed image 1." Know Your Meme explains that “the tweet has accumulated over 406 likes and 250 retweets in three years. The idea of the Blessed Image came in reaction to the spread of Cursed Images.”
"Our cow wasn't feeling good so last night my son went outside to spend time with her. I woke up morning and found this"
It was me, let him free! (Do I get bonus upvotes for the rhyme?)
Today, the term blessed image can be used to refer to any type of lighthearted, cute, or fun picture. It’s no surprise that typically, blessed images show cute animals photographed in various daily scenarios. The goal of a blessed image is to tuck the viewer in like a warm blanket by giving them uplifting and wholesome content. Know Your Meme refers to a blessed image as something that’s both “adorable or of pure nature.”
Me, lying to get out of socializing with people I hate
The cat influencer Yohji Kattamoto is no stranger to being featured in blessed images. Yohji, who boasts a whopping 107k followers on his Instagram channel, offers a daily dose of pure fluffiness and shares blessed content from his life with his fans out there.
We reached out to the owner of Yohji, who said that he came into their lives 6 years ago. “We heard about a nest of new kittens and when visiting, our eye fell on this unique-looking boy. It was a cute cat that looked different from his brothers and sisters. It was love at first sight and we knew he would be part of our lives from that day on.”
Yohji is a Persian cat and is known for his unique facial features. His most prominent features include “the curly whiskers, the two remarkable fangs, the biggest blue eyes, and his overall cuteness,” his owner said.
In the past, Yohji had dental issues, which made it necessary to remove most of his teeth. So today, the furball has only two teeth left. “Another interesting feature of Yohji is his wild, curly whiskers. To this day no one knows why they grow like this. He doesn’t seem to be having any problems with it (besides one poking in his nose occasionally).”
Me in my room every morning trying to gauge if my outfit is too ugly to be worn in public
Here on the internet, it sometimes seems that people have already seen it all “with all these amazingly cute and interesting cats out there,” Yohji's owner argues.
“And then you see Yohji! At first, you might think that he is not real. Is it a plushie, or some character from a movie? And then it blinks and jumps and meows,” his owner said. “Yohji stands out because of his unique face and big fluffy coat. And even with his big coat, Yohji is quite small. It’s just an overload of cuteness and it’s very hard to not instantly go ‘awwww.’”
Oreo and Double stuff would be great names for these cats.
Kyoto university allows students to wear whatever they want to their graduation ceremony
'Is this ducking funny to you? Does it quack you up?!?"
