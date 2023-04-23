The world is one hell of a hectic place and the internet is a perfect mirror of it. And sometimes we get emotionally tired of seeing bad news, upsetting reality checks and shocking headings that make us stay awake long past midnight.

Luckily, there are still heartwarming and soul-soothing corners on the internet that provide an emotional shelter and much-needed support. In fact, they don’t do much besides sharing lighthearted and wholesome content.

This Facebook group called “Blessed Imageposting” is one of them, and it’s a perfect destination for uplifting content. Below we wrapped up a collection of the most blessed pics, so don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones!