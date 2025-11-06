ADVERTISEMENT

Loryn Brantz has a gift for turning life’s messiest, sweetest, and most exhausting moments into something that feels both beautiful and deeply human. Known for her hilariously relatable comics, she’s now reaching parents’ hearts through gentle, tender poetry that captures everything from the sleepy cuddles to the midnight meltdowns.

Her new book, "Poems of Parenting," is filled with small, emotional snapshots that feel instantly familiar to anyone who’s ever loved a child so much it almost hurts. Loryn’s writing balances the awe and the chaos of raising kids, reminding readers that the joy and the overwhelm often live side by side. Whether through playful humor or soft, tear-prickling lines, her work celebrates the reality of parenting in a way that feels comforting, seen, and wonderfully true.

More info: Instagram | harpercollins.com | lorynbrantz.com | Facebook