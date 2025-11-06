ADVERTISEMENT

Loryn Brantz has a gift for turning life’s messiest, sweetest, and most exhausting moments into something that feels both beautiful and deeply human. Known for her hilariously relatable comics, she’s now reaching parents’ hearts through gentle, tender poetry that captures everything from the sleepy cuddles to the midnight meltdowns.

Her new book, "Poems of Parenting," is filled with small, emotional snapshots that feel instantly familiar to anyone who’s ever loved a child so much it almost hurts. Loryn’s writing balances the awe and the chaos of raising kids, reminding readers that the joy and the overwhelm often live side by side. Whether through playful humor or soft, tear-prickling lines, her work celebrates the reality of parenting in a way that feels comforting, seen, and wonderfully true.

More info: Instagram | harpercollins.com | lorynbrantz.com | Facebook

#1

Hand-drawn poem and illustration showing parenting joys and challenges with a child carrying a backpack by Loryn Brantz.

lorynbrantz Report

    #2

    Black and white illustration of a parent with stroller on bench, reflecting on joys and challenges of parenting poems.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #3

    Hand-drawn illustration of a parent hugging a child with a short poem on the joys and challenges of parenting.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #4

    Poem about toddlers and parenting challenges with a cute marshmallow character illustration by Loryn Brantz.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #5

    Line drawing of a child touching a pregnant woman’s belly with text about parenting joys and challenges by Loryn Brantz.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #6

    Illustration of a parent hugging a child with a poem about parenting joys and challenges and a whimsical character nearby.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #7

    Poem about tiny voice and cuteness overload by Loryn Brantz, reflecting joys and challenges of parenting.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #8

    Poem about heartfelt moments in parenting paired with a simple sketch of a child holding an adult’s finger.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #9

    Illustration of a child snacking in a car seat with a wholesome poem about joys and challenges of parenting by Loryn Brantz.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #10

    Mother carrying laundry and toddler, with stroller and shoes on the floor, illustrating joys and challenges of parenting.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #11

    Poem about mom friends, highlighting joys and challenges of parenting with humor and warmth by Loryn Brantz.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #12

    Line art of a parent hugging a baby with a poem about cuteness and sweetness, illustrating joys and challenges of parenting.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #13

    Simple line drawing of a parent kissing a child’s head, illustrating joys and challenges of parenting poems.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #14

    Illustration of a mother and child looking in the mirror with a poem about parenting joys and challenges by Loryn Brantz.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #15

    Hand-drawn poem about parenting joys and challenges with a baby and protective parent illustration in black and white.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #16

    Illustration of a woman in various poses with a poem reflecting on parenting joys and challenges by Loryn Brantz.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #17

    Illustration of a joyful toddler with a stroller and scattered toys, capturing the joys and challenges of parenting poems.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #18

    Poem about tiny voices and adorable moments, illustrating joys and challenges of parenting by Loryn Brantz with sketch.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #19

    Poem about parenting challenges showing a worried parent checking on a baby with a foot out of the blanket.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #20

    Poem about the joys and challenges of parenting with picky eating, illustrated with simple cookie and cracker drawings.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #21

    Simple black and white drawing of a wine glass with a humorous parenting poem by Loryn Brantz about feeling "poisoned."

    lorynbrantz Report

    #22

    Poem about parenting challenges and joys with illustrations of kids' uneaten meals on divided plates.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #23

    Illustration of a parent and child having a playful tea party, capturing joys and challenges of parenting in a poem.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #24

    Hand-drawn sketch of a child in a shopping cart with a poem about parenting joys and challenges by Loryn Brantz.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #25

    Hand-drawn poem about the challenges and joys of parenting, with a sketch of a mother resting in bed.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #26

    Hand-drawn poem about family joy and pancakes, accompanied by a simple cookie sketch, highlighting parenting joys and challenges.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #27

    Poem about parenting joys and challenges by Loryn Brantz with a simple illustration of a parent hugging a baby.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #28

    Poem about little signs of parenting joys and challenges, with handwritten text and simple doodle by Loryn Brantz.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #29

    Black and white drawing of a parent checking on a baby in a crib, illustrating parenting joys and challenges poem.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #30

    Simple black and white illustration with a wholesome poem about parenting joys from Loryn Brantz's parenting poems collection.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #31

    Poem excerpt about parenting joys and challenges with a feather pen and ink bottle illustration by Loryn Brantz.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #32

    Poem about parenting joys and challenges, featuring a child and adult walking, with simple line art and falling leaves.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #33

    Simple black and white drawing of parent and baby with a poem about joys and challenges of parenting.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #34

    Black and white illustration of a parent shielding a child from rain with parenting joys and challenges poem by Loryn Brantz.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #35

    Poem excerpt reflecting on the joys and challenges of parenting and caring for all children as our own.

    lorynbrantz Report

    #36

    Poem text about fears and challenges faced in a place, related to wholesome and funny poems on parenting joys and challenges.

    lorynbrantz Report

