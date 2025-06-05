ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve been with us for a while, you might remember Kitty Moon — the artist behind a series of comics inspired by their experiences in healthcare. But there’s another side to their creative world that’s just as entertaining — and this time, it’s all about cats, chaos, and everyday absurdity.

In this comic series, the cartoonist takes a humorous look at life’s little moments, especially the ones cat owners will instantly recognize. From overly dramatic felines to those oddly specific (but totally relatable) situations we’ve all found ourselves in, their work balances silliness and truth in the most delightful way.

So whether you’re a proud cat parent, a comic lover, or just in need of a good laugh, scroll down to check out some of Kitty Moon’s best and funniest strips. We’ve picked a batch that’s sure to make your day a little brighter.

More info: Instagram

#1

Funny and relatable comics by Kitty Moon showing cats and humans finding comfort in boxes to destress and improve mood.

    #2

    Comic panels by Kitty Moon showing funny and relatable life with cats, including a cat worried about its human’s breakfast.

    #3

    Funny and relatable comic by Kitty Moon showing two cat characters in a workplace conversation about mistakes and achievements.

    #4

    Four-panel comic featuring cats in humorous cat-related shops capturing funny and relatable life with cats moments.

    #5

    Funny and relatable comic by Kitty Moon showing a cat character rejected by its kind and a different species.

    #6

    Cat searching dating apps on laptop in a funny and relatable comic about life with cats by Kitty Moon.

    #7

    Funny and relatable comic by Kitty Moon showing life with cats, featuring a cat sitting on a person's head ignoring their phone request.

    #8

    Comic panels showing funny and relatable moments capturing life with cats, featuring an adopted kitty and owner.

    #9

    Comic by Kitty Moon showing two cats, one dressed fancy acting entitled, capturing funny and relatable life with cats.

    #10

    Comic by Kitty Moon showing a cat interacting with a surprised person and colorful imaginary creatures.

    #11

    Funny and relatable comics by Kitty Moon showing humorous and cute moments that perfectly capture life with cats.

    #12

    Funny and relatable comic by Kitty Moon showing a cat owner struggling to write with a cat sitting on the notebook.

    #13

    Comic strip by Kitty Moon showing funny and relatable daily life moments with cats in various playful and curious scenes.

    #14

    Comic panels by Kitty Moon showing a funny and relatable cat character rejected by a group of cats for not being cat-like enough.

    #15

    Funny and relatable comics by Kitty Moon showing life with cats on a bus and a giant cat blocking the way.

    #16

    Cartoon comic by Kitty Moon featuring funny and relatable animals capturing life with cats in humorous panels.

    #17

    Funny and relatable comic by Kitty Moon depicting a cat humorously reacting to life with cats and reality.

    #18

    Comic panels showing a blobfish narrated humorously, ending with a cat wondering what the blobfish tastes like, capturing cat life humor.

    #19

    Four-panel comic by Kitty Moon depicting two cat characters in therapy discussing uncertainty and being unsure why they are there.

    #20

    Comic panels by Kitty Moon showing funny and relatable cats portraying different friend types reacting to being sick.

    #21

    Comic by Kitty Moon showing funny and relatable life with cats with a cat taking a selfie at a grave.

    #22

    Comic by Kitty Moon showing a cat and a bug humorously discussing life with cats and chores.

    #23

    Comic by Kitty Moon shows a cat character trying fall latte flavors with funny relatable reactions.

    #24

    Comic by Kitty Moon showing a cat caring for its owner with funny and relatable life with cats moments.

    #25

    Funny and relatable comic panels by Kitty Moon showing cat and purple character in a humorous, expressive interaction.

    #26

    Comic by Kitty Moon showing relatable funny cats dealing with a runny nose and sneezing in a humorous way

    #27

    Comic panel showing a cat character frustrated with a loud, coughing chicken at an airport, from funny and relatable cat comics.

    #28

    Comic by Kitty Moon showing a cat demanding more space until a person falls off a cliff, capturing life with cats humor.

    #29

    Funny and relatable comics by Kitty Moon featuring cute cat and bunny characters with humorous dialogue about life with cats

    #30

    Cute cat comics by Kitty Moon showing a cat studying and humorously interacting with a white blood cell character.

    #31

    Funny and relatable comic panels by Kitty Moon featuring playful characters and flowers capturing life with cats humor.

    #32

    Funny and relatable comics by Kitty Moon showing a cat and bunny in humorous nature-themed scenes.

    #33

    Comic by Kitty Moon featuring funny, relatable scenes capturing life with cats in a whimsical forest setting.

