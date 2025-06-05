ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve been with us for a while, you might remember Kitty Moon — the artist behind a series of comics inspired by their experiences in healthcare. But there’s another side to their creative world that’s just as entertaining — and this time, it’s all about cats, chaos, and everyday absurdity.

In this comic series, the cartoonist takes a humorous look at life’s little moments, especially the ones cat owners will instantly recognize. From overly dramatic felines to those oddly specific (but totally relatable) situations we’ve all found ourselves in, their work balances silliness and truth in the most delightful way.

So whether you’re a proud cat parent, a comic lover, or just in need of a good laugh, scroll down to check out some of Kitty Moon’s best and funniest strips. We’ve picked a batch that’s sure to make your day a little brighter.

More info: Instagram