If kindness had a doodle form, it would look exactly like the wholesome illustrations created by Artbylittlebug. Based in Hervey Bay, Australia, the artist behind the series fills her pastel artworks with soft shapes and characters that radiate warmth. Her single-panel comics–featuring cuddly animals, sparkly stars, and heartfelt messages–are like tiny pep talks, reminding you that it’s okay to feel, to rest, and to be kind to yourself.

Scroll down, and if by any chance you’re feeling a little low today, you might just find the perfect cure for your blues and worries. Each illustration carries a gentle reminder that even the smallest dose of kindness can brighten your day.

More info: Instagram | linktr.ee

#1

Wholesome illustration of two crying ducks with bows, surrounded by colorful stars and comforting handwritten text.

    #2

    Colorful wholesome illustration of a teary puppy holding a sword with uplifting self-love and loneliness quotes.

    #3

    Wholesome illustration showing self-care alternatives to feeling guilty, featuring a sad character resting under a patchwork quilt.

    #4

    Warm wholesome illustration of a comforting angel hugging a blanket, conveying courage and hope with colorful stars.

    #5

    Wholesome illustration of two dinosaurs under a smiling moon with stars, sharing a comforting message of love and support.

    #6

    Wholesome illustration of a crying angel puppy on a cloud surrounded by colorful stars, conveying warmth and empathy.

    #7

    Wholesome illustration of a pink dog surrounded by stars, hearts, and smiling animals, conveying warmth and comfort.

    #8

    Wholesome illustration of a sleeping dog with bows surrounded by colorful stars and hearts, evoking a warm hug feeling.

    #9

    Wholesome illustration with an angelic figure, colorful stars, hearts, and a message about healing and perseverance.

    #10

    Wholesome illustration of a blue character surrounded by colorful stars, rainbows, and positive handwritten text.

    #11

    Wholesome illustration of a dog hugging a frog surrounded by colorful stars, evoking warmth and comfort.

    #12

    Wholesome illustration of a frog hugging a sleeping dog surrounded by colorful stars, conveying warmth and comfort.

    #13

    Wholesome illustration of two cartoon dogs cuddling surrounded by colorful stars, evoking a warm hug feeling.

    #14

    Wholesome illustration of a happy dog on a rainbow with stars, conveying a warm hug and encouraging message.

    #15

    Wholesome illustration of two bears in a colorful spaceship with stars and a comforting handwritten message.

    #16

    Wholesome illustration of two cute dogs with wings and halo, surrounded by colorful stars and an uplifting message.

    #17

    Wholesome illustration of two angelic figures embracing surrounded by colorful flowers and stars, radiating warmth and care.

    #18

    Wholesome illustration of two angelic characters with halos and colorful starry background conveying a comforting message.

    #19

    Illustration of a comforting character in bed surrounded by colorful stars and inspiring handwritten text, wholesome art style.

    #20

    Wholesome illustration of crying angel dogs with a message about mental illness in a colorful starry frame.

    #21

    Wholesome illustration of a mouse and bear with angel wings spreading a message about being yourself and acceptance.

    #22

    Wholesome illustration of a happy winged dog with a halo surrounded by colorful stars on a patchwork background.

    #23

    Wholesome illustration of two puppies in a flower with motivational text, evoking warmth and comfort like a hug.

    #24

    Wholesome illustration of two puppies nose-to-nose surrounded by stars and hearts, conveying a warm hug feeling.

    #25

    Wholesome illustration of colorful puppies in a heart shape with supportive and encouraging message, feeling like a warm hug.

    #26

    Wholesome illustration of a cute dog in a frog costume with a positive message about self-acceptance and doing your best.

    #27

    Wholesome illustration of a blue dog surrounded by colorful hearts and stars holding an inspiring handwritten message.

    #28

    Wholesome illustrations featuring comforting characters with supportive messages that feel like a warm hug and peaceful rest.

    #29

    Two wholesome illustrated dogs holding hands surrounded by colorful stars, conveying warmth and encouragement.

    #30

    Wholesome illustration of a frog angel lifting weights with encouraging words, evoking warmth and healing support.

    #31

    Wholesome illustration features comforting dialogue between angelic frog and dog, evoking warmth and emotional support.

    #32

    Cute wholesome illustration of two animals hugging surrounded by colorful stars, conveying warmth and love.

    #33

    Wholesome illustration of two frogs with hearts and stars, expressing gratitude and support in a warm hug style.

    #34

    Wholesome illustration of a pink angel dog hugging a pillow with comforting, supportive messages and warm colors.

    #35

    Wholesome illustration of two dogs showing kindness and respect, surrounded by colorful stars and hearts.

    #36

    Wholesome illustration of a dog and frog under stars with a loving message, evoking warmth and kindness.

    #37

    Wholesome illustration of a dog hugging a frog surrounded by colorful stars with an encouraging message.

    #38

    Wholesome illustration of two dogs in the rain with an encouraging message about change and happiness.

    #39

    Wholesome illustration of a crying dog hugging a smaller dog, surrounded by stars and comforting handwritten text.

    #40

    Wholesome illustration of a flying dog with encouraging messages surrounded by colorful stars and hearts.

    #41

    Wholesome illustration of an angelic dog with wings and a halo, surrounded by colorful stars and hearts.

    #42

    Wholesome illustration of two winged dogs touching noses surrounded by stars and a warm, colorful floral border.

    #43

    Wholesome illustration of two hugging dogs with a positive message surrounded by stars and hearts, feeling like a warm hug.

    #44

    Wholesome illustration of two dogs with colorful stars, conveying warmth and comfort like a warm hug.

    #45

    Wholesome illustration of two hugging puppies surrounded by colorful hearts and stars, conveying warmth and love.

    #46

    Wholesome illustration of two angel dogs in a heart surrounded by colorful stars, offering comfort and encouragement.

    #47

    Wholesome illustration of a green angel dog surrounded by colorful stars and flowers with a kindness reminder.

    #48

    Wholesome illustration of two cute animals talking in a colorful garden, evoking comfort and warmth like a warm hug.

    #49

    Wholesome illustration of a dog with an umbrella in a colorful garden, conveying warmth and lighthearted comfort.

