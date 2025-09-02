ADVERTISEMENT

If kindness had a doodle form, it would look exactly like the wholesome illustrations created by Artbylittlebug. Based in Hervey Bay, Australia, the artist behind the series fills her pastel artworks with soft shapes and characters that radiate warmth. Her single-panel comics–featuring cuddly animals, sparkly stars, and heartfelt messages–are like tiny pep talks, reminding you that it’s okay to feel, to rest, and to be kind to yourself.

Scroll down, and if by any chance you’re feeling a little low today, you might just find the perfect cure for your blues and worries. Each illustration carries a gentle reminder that even the smallest dose of kindness can brighten your day.

