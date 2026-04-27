Responses poured in with statements and personal anecdotes that may just reaffirm your belief in goodness. Some of them may even make you well up in joy.

So, it’s a huge deal when you stumble across a corner of the internet that heals your soul , even just for a short while. This post on Threads is an excellent example in which one user asked, “White people, what's your favorite thing about black people?”

We’re currently living in a time where most of the things you read on social media timelines are filthy, venomous, and divisive . Many are angry, frustrated, and feel hopeless.

#1 Mine is really specific. When I was 16, I got delayed for a flight. A man (a local teacher) was chatting me up. Again I was 16 and thought it was friendly.



When he got up to get a drink for himself, this black woman who had been knitting quietly across from me moved and sat next to me. She did not leave my side. When he came back with TWO drinks, and asked for his seat back, she looked him in the eye and said “for today, this is MY child”.



I don’t know her name but I’m grateful for her.

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#2 Being called ‘baby’ by a black woman always heals everything in my soul.

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#3 Honestly, black women are The Best. Black women are so smart, and just Handle business. I had a black nurse in ICU once and I was super sick and my boyfriend broke up with me over text while I was laying up in there. She came in, took my phone from me, wiped my tears, said "Oh no, baby, we're not about to disrupt our healing with some raggedy man tonight!" She got me a warm blanket, the good jello, the good meds, and told me everything would be ok. I still think about that wonderful woman ❤️

#4 Okay, so kind of a long story. But bare with me. I drive a tractor trailer. I stopped at a truck stop in Mississippi to scale my truck, get fuel, and fill up my soda. There was an older black lady in an early 90's Dodge Shadow, and it wouldn't start. I had her pop the hood, and immediately noticed her plug wires were shot. She said she didn't have the money for new plug wires. I told her not to worry about it.



I ran to the auto zone across the street and grabbed her new plug wires and a spacer for the wires. Got her up and running. AND SHE PAID ME WITH SOME OF HER BARBECUE AND THE RECIPE FOR HER SAUCE! It's now laminated, and at the front of my wife's cookbook, to this day!

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#5 I'm not White, I'm Hispanic. But I LOOOOVE the Colorful outfits everyone is wearing to Church on Easter Sunday. Every Church looks like the Most Beautiful Bouquet of Flowers!.

#6 How fiercely black women defend others. I just saw a thread of a white grandmother posting a pic of her grandsons' pregnant girlfriend, who is a woman of color, and the black women who came out to shut the mean comments down were so fun to read. Y'all fight for anyone. Y'all are tired as hell and still show up. Tough as nails and funny as hell.

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#7 I’m not white, but I’m Puerto Rican. My favorite thing about black people is how welcoming black communities are. I have never felt like I didn’t belong. Plus, when a black mom or grandmom gives you a big hug and calls you baby. That will heal anything. I stand with, and love the black community.

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#8 Black women have the best bull detectors when it comes to politics.

#9 So many things, but here are four: 1. Black joy. The way you guys fall down and run around laughing when something’s funny is infectious. 2. AAVE is such an amazing collection of dialects. It’s poetic, innovative, and so rich and expressive. 3. There is virtually nothing good in the US that wasn’t brought to us by Black people. 4. The fact that nothing we have ever done has been able to snuff out your joy and excellence.

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#10 Let me roll out the scroll. EVERYTHING. Kindness, acceptance, joy, intelligence, wit, creativity, passion, talent, warmth, absolutely incredible drive, perseverance…..and most importantly, the fact that you have to deal with “us” and still find kindness in your hearts is a super power because let me tell you…..we have repeatedly let y’all down over and over. 🤦🏼‍♀️ Just know there’s a lot of us out here that would jump in front of a bus to protect you. The world is a better place because of you. 🩷

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#11 I remember being on a road trip when I was little and we were at some fast food spot in Georgia. There was an older black lady at the register and I’ll never forget the way she said “Pepsi” and how she called me “baby” I must have been like 12 and from that point I’ve been convinced there’s no sweeter beings on this planet than older black ladies. And if you add the southern accent it’s just a cherry on top 👌

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#12 The smell.. Your hair. How the hell your skin always so shiny and smooth 😭 I think yall are just walking goddesses tbh.

#13 Their judge of character and their ability to sense when someone else’s is off. This is why black women need to be LISTENED TO.

#14 Besides everything, I once slipped & fell on ice, carrying a 2-year-old into story time at a community center. This angel of a woman took us in her office, gave us food & water, and ice packs, and had us warm up. I was inconsolable because I felt so bad for the baby (I was his nanny.) She held both of us and let us cry. I was like 20 years old. Lol. If Miss Trina Atkins in Tacoma, WA is reading this, I think of you all the time!

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#15 Not white but black women are the main women who have stood up for Indian women online when people call us ugly or unattractive. No one has stood up for us and understood us the way BW do. And I thank yall for that.

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#16 The culture of celebrating life. My town has very little diversity, but I'm terminally online, so I learned how to pop and lock from YouTube videos. When I was in New Orleans, two young black guys were dancing outside my hotel and I, a white guy in his mid-thirties with several drinks in his system, busted out some moves and it was like we'd known each other for years. I'll never forget those two guys. You guys laugh the loudest at comedy shows, dance the hardest at clubs, and amp up every party

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#17 My 9th grade Alabama history teacher kept me after class one day. She said walk with my head held high. My home life was difficult & I suffered from severe depression. This woman saw me when so many others didn’t. Not every teacher, not every woman, not every black person has been like her. But I appreciate that she (a beautiful black woman in Alabama) recognized in me (a depressed, hurt little white girl) needed someone. So with all people, it’s a good heart I love most. ❤️

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#18 I grew up with a lot of evil things done to me by white people. When I ran away from home, Black people informally adopted me. To this day I feel more comfortable in an all Black crowd vs an all White crowd. When I go to an all Black space they always accept me with no weird energy. If I’m in an all white space and my Black fam is with me, the energy from white people is really weird and toxic. Especially if im in rural or suburbs of Texas. The warmth, the love of family, the loyalty, etc.

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#19 Probably they way black people are never half-hearted about expressing emotion. If a black person finds something funny, it is the falling-down-rolling-on-the-floor-laughing-my-bum-off-est thing in the world. Scary? Absolute eye-popping get me the hell outta here terror. Hate? The fires of hell hath no fury, nor burn as long, as a black person’s hatred. And love? One has not known love until one has been really loved by a black person.

#20 Story time! When I was pregnant with my first I was having some weird symptoms. My OBGYN was a black woman. She noticed the symptoms as something to take seriously after I had previously been dismissed by a white male doctor. Turns out it could have been a fatal condition for my baby and had I been cared for by anyone else, I doubt they would have noticed. So yeah. Black women in healthcare are AWARE and actually give a frick about their patients.

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#21 Like when someone says “She's such a vibe,” I always know she’s a black woman. I love that. I also LOVE that they can HYPE you up with one observation… like OKAY RED TOES… and now I’m a freaking Star.

#22 This is an easy one for me, the way you guys celebrate your faith 👏🏻⛪️ I have always thought the way black people show their love for God and each other is the most awesome, inspiring, and straight up just fun way to show your devotion to your faith. You guys love hard and you love loud and it's amazing to see.

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#23 For me it’s a few things, when something is funny, they get up and move around laughing. I like that. I like when they greet you, it’s a whole skit, hand shakes and hugs and fist bumps. I like the get together, bbqs and bday parties. Food is gonna be GREAT!!

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#24 YALL ARE FUN KNEEEEEE. Omg and quick witted as hell!!!

#25 Oh my LORD the voices, the SKIN! HOW IS THE SKIN SO IMMACULATE!?!? The resilience. Yall.



THE INTELLIGENCE!?!?!? Ain’t no one smarter than an invested black folk. They will not stop.



They want to know the answer? They will find it. They want the job? They will get it. Don’t get me started on the fashion 😭

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#26 First — black women are literally the most beautiful specimens on Earth. Second — personal story teaching HS English in Florida, made a clapback joke at a PITA white students expense, which caused the funniest most popular black boy in my 11th class burst out laughing. He dabbed me up and said, “My (N-word).” Never felt more certified in my life. But in all seriousness everyone I’ve ever met and befriended have been nothing but friendly, genuine individuals.

#27 I have worked in a lot of New Orleans kitchens, and while the white cooks and chefs were awful to me and each other, black cooks and chefs recognized that the equalizer is the apron, always acknowledged the skill on the line, and taught each other to overcome weakness without looking down their noses. Black line cooks showed me that meritocracy can be real, and on a hot line in the CBD on a Friday night your knife skills don’t mean anything, and everybody is a dishwasher.

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#28 When I was a teenager I went from going to a nearly all white school to a nearly all black school, and the biggest difference that I freaking loved was that people at my predominantly black school didn’t fake everything! If they were my friend, I knew it. If they weren’t, I knew that too. Just unafraid to be honest and not waste time with fake comments. They all said the same stuff to my face that they said behind my back, whether it was good or bad. Pure honesty and authenticity.

#29 love, music, culture, care, loyalty, taste, talent, faith, drive, passion, belief, I can keep goin

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#30 Almost 20 years ago I sat in a basketball gym with some other coaches evaluating a whole bunch of 8-10 year old girls. Coach K sat next to me and asked “who’s that tall blonde”. I replied “she’s mine”. K looked at me and said “we’re going to be good friends” and we have been for almost 20’years. My big sis and her little brother.

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#31 I spent my early 20s bartending in Baltimore after I got out of the USAF. The bar had a predominantly Black crowd and I have never felt so safe, supported, and truly loved as I did when I worked at Champs. Anytime anyone would step out of line, I knew I had a bar full of enforcers who would step in to protect the “little white girl” in a heartbeat. I’m still friends with most of them to this day & they even filled the bar for a reunion to see me when I went back in 2017.

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#32 Their softness. The “hey baby” when you’re upset and their hugs (black women).

#33 My family is German, and my Uncle married a Haitian woman. She's my absolute favorite Aunt, and we spend a lot of time together. At my grandfather's funeral, none of my blood relatives held me while I cried (I was 9 at the time), but she was there, and made sure to hold me. I never forgot that. She's an awesome person.

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#34 It's a very long list! A brief example: My son and I are heading for the cashier at a store. An older gentleman is heading the other way, and I felt a vibe of love. He locked eyes with me, smiled, and said "We aren't like the haters, we love each other. Skin color might be different, but we are all humans. Let's spread the message." He reached out for a fist bump and told him "I'm with you brother, let's spread the love". He sized me up in seconds that I was friend/ally, and made the connection

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#35 Black people have always been so loving and generous towards me since I was a child. Moms with their own children always took me in and treated me as their own. All older black women have always been so sweet and caring towards me. Till this day actually (shout out Mama Dede) and thank yall for putting me onto soul food 🫶🏻 never knew I needed that in my life.

#36 I’m a 10th grade English teacher and I teach a diverse student population. All of my black students are incredibly polite, work hard, an always say yes maam. This brings it back to how they were raised in such a respectful way. I really admire that.

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#37 So much but being called baby/honey/sweetheart by a black woman makes me fuzzy and heals something deep in my soul

#38 Interesting timing of this question for me. I am a Canadian currently travelling in the Southern US and I mentioned to my husband today that the only people I feel really safe engaging with are the black people. For example, I met a lovely man today with my normally shy dog who came right up to the gentleman and I could see that he felt safe too. We chatted at length and he shared photos of his own pups. Also, I love that you gave us Luther Vandross and Whitney Houston.

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#39 I’m going get real personal — my son-in-law is black. So my grandkids are biracial. I love them all and of course my daughter so much. He’s the son I never had. I could not have picked a better spouse for my daughter. I also like all of the answers here.

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#40 I always feel seen and heard in your presence. There’s a deep warmth and exquisite vibrancy. Genuine caring and deep humanity. It humbles me and I am deeply grateful. Our world is a better place with you in it and I am so very grateful because you understand the depth of human feelings. Your confidence and passion for life…oh my goodness deep in the feels joy seeing the expression of your joy, soul, art, music.

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#41 I had two incredible black women as my surgeon and anesthesiologist for my c-section. My baby was breech and had broken my water so I was already experiencing labor when I entered the OR. As I’m sitting on the bed, working through the next contraction, my surgeon comes over, pulls my body to her and holds me through the contraction while telling me I’m doing a good job. I know not all women, especially black women, feel safe and heard during childbirth but these two women made sure I was. ♥️

#42 In 4th grade my family moved from Decatur, GA to Ft. Worth Texas. I had been terribly bullied and physically attacked by a redheaded girl with freckles in Georgia.



When I moved to Texas there was a group a black girls who treated me so kindly and respectfully. The black girls invited me to birthday parties, and I finally felt like I belonged. I remember when they came to my house, their dresses were so PRETTY and I felt included.

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#43 Black women will RIDE FOR YOU, they are fierce protectors and stand on business. I owe my life and my youngest child’s life to a nurse who pressed a white male doctor to draw labs because my blood pressure was a little too high and coupled with a headache on my 34 week pregnancy appointment. If not for her, they’d have let me go home that day and no one would have known I had horrible, emergency preeclampsia. She saved us.

#44 This is more of a medical thing but Black doctors and Black women doctors especially know that Black people are misdiagnosed constantly or their pain is not taken seriously. They’re also very aware of the racist history of medicine like using slaves for vivisection and the like. So most Black doctors who work in medicine don’t just apply their knowledge to help Black patients but patients from other backgrounds too. They listen to you to get the best results. If you can ask for a Black doc

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#45 I could write a whole list, but if I had to pick one thing it would be their innate ability to create the most soulful and beautiful music ￼known to man. The chord progressions that hit you with a wave of emotions, the swag, the soul, the talent. Unmatched 🫡

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#46 Black women are not messing around. They see through people’s b.s. Remember when Roy Moore tried to run for Senate after all these women came forward with allegations against him? And then we found out he was BANNED FROM MALLS? Black women were the demographic that said NO SIR I DON’T THINK SO and prevented him from winning, while white people were like “oh you just don’t understand him” or “he’s a Christian and he’s repented.”

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#47 As I was being trained for the job I have now by the old white lady who was leaving, she was incredibly rude & berated me about my work. Mind you, I was a 40 something adult with the experience needed to do the job. Tons of people overheard her treating me horribly, including the manager. The only person who pulled me aside to tell me I was doing a good job & how everybody was eager for her to retire was the black woman who shared a cubicle wall with me. Still friends with her 12 yrs later!

#48 I deeply enjoy Black perspectives on literally anything, because if you’re willing to just sit and listen and absorb and think and apply, there’s always something to learn that just never would have occurred to your white bum on its own.

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#49 I don’t know how to put this into words except that twice I’ve been the only white girl in a staff of otherwise entirely black people, and never once have I felt excluded. Their presence feels like an automatic safe space, if you yourself are a safe person. They know if you aren’t 🤷🏻‍♀️

#50 Black women are magic. They are always kind, respectful, but hold boundaries and others accountable. They walk with grace and love but know how to preserve their energy. I’ve *never* seen a black woman in my adult life being the nosey one in people’s business. But I have had black women be the first to help when I was down and struggling. Y’all have community. Watching the way yall have inside jokes and cultural references makes my heart fuzzy. I’m always taking notes from my black sisters. 🫶🏻

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#51 I’m going to focus on the ladies since I work in Labor and Delivery. They have this huge support network of women. The Moms, Grandmothers, Sisters, Aunties, and Cousins. They’re not necessarily blood relatives but accept each other unconditionally. Sometimes there’s an outlier but they too are welcomed with love. It’s an honor for me to be a part of their story

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#52 Their resilience in putting up with white peoples racism… I’m honestly embarrassed to be white because history shows that white people decimated the indigenous peoples in America as well as the black population and every other colour of people..😞

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#53 I feel like I’ll name a few things about specific black ppl Old classmate: stood up to rude kids in a way I never could My girlfriend: the softest girl I ever knew, and thinks other black women are so beautiful. My elementary school friend: Was so good at picking outfits and choreographed our friend groups dance My old coworker: very good at compliments that made ppl feel seen

#54 My beautiful best friend and her family taught me the true meaning of love and acceptance. She taught me how to be strong and kind at the same time. I’ll never forget when you all loved me when I was at my lowest and how I could call any of you for anything .

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