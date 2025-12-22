Guy Steals His Own White Elephant Gift And Gets A Refund — Internet Can’t Decide If It’s Genius Or Rude

ADVERTISEMENT

Offices often go all out during the holidays, with quirky Christmas trees, themed lunches, and plenty of festive activities to boost morale. And when it comes to gifting, White Elephant exchanges are a popular choice because they’re meant to be lighthearted, funny, and low-pressure.

But for one man, what began as a small effort to join in and feel included with coworkers ended in an unexpectedly clever win. He showed up, played along, and enjoyed the moment—without hauling an awkward gift home or adding more clutter to his life. In the end, he walked away with the best possible outcome: good company, a fun memory, and every dollar spent neatly returned.



Office Christmas parties are usually a fun break from routine, filled with festive decor, awkward small talk, and gift exchanges

Group of friends exchanging white elephant gifts during holiday party, with wrapped presents and smiling faces.

Image credits: dasha11/Envato (not the actual photo)



One man recently shared how he managed to “steal” his own gift during a White Elephant exchange and later returned it for a full refund

Wrapped gift box with a red ribbon and a credit card, illustrating a white elephant gift refund scenario.

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Which_Dig6916

The story quickly sparked a discussion, with people sharing their own White Elephant gift ideas, clever strategies, and even unspoken rules for surviving the exchange

In Thailand, so-called “white elephants” were revered as rare and sacred creatures, closely associated with royalty, power, and prestige

White elephant gifts are the wonderfully weird side of holiday gifting. They’re the quirky, impractical, sometimes borderline useless presents that exist purely for laughs, reactions, and playful competition. Half the fun isn’t even the gift itself, but watching people debate whether to steal it or pretend they love it. Offices, friend groups, and families have turned it into a tradition where humor matters more than usefulness. But this chaotic gift exchange didn’t start in break rooms or living rooms. Its origins are far more unexpected and oddly fascinating.

The phrase “white elephant” actually comes from Southeast Asia, most notably Siam, which is now Thailand. In that region, white elephants were incredibly rare and deeply symbolic. They were seen as sacred creatures linked to royalty, power, and divine favor. Owning one wasn’t just about prestige, it was believed to bring good fortune to the entire kingdom.

Person holding a wrapped white elephant gift with green ribbon, illustrating a story about stealing and refunding a gift.

Image credits: senivpetro/Freepik (not the actual photo)

According to popular legend, the King of Siam had a clever way of dealing with courtiers who annoyed him. Instead of punishment, he would supposedly gift them a white elephant. The catch? The animal was sacred and couldn’t be used for labor or profit, yet it cost a fortune to feed, house, and care for. The recipient couldn’t refuse the “honor” and slowly went bankrupt trying to maintain it. An 1873 New York Times report even suggested the recipient knew their fate the moment the gift arrived.

However, historians argue that this story may be more myth than fact. In her book Elephants of Thailand in Myth, Art, and Reality, author Rita Ringis explains that no Siamese monarch would realistically gift a white elephant as punishment. In reality, owning one was considered an extraordinary honor, not a curse. White elephants symbolized prosperity and legitimacy for rulers, and gifting one maliciously would have been unthinkable. Over time, the legend stuck, and the meaning of “white elephant” slowly shifted into something far more ironic.

Fast forward to today, and gifting coworkers is still tricky, whether it’s White Elephant or Secret Santa. People usually stick to safe bets that won’t offend or confuse. You want something neutral, fun, and useful, but not too personal. That’s why classic desk and office upgrades are always a safe bet. Desk organizers, quality stationery, planners, or even a sleek pen can feel thoughtful without crossing any boundaries. They’re practical, easy to travel with, and unlikely to offend.

Picking the right holiday gift for a colleague can be surprisingly challenging, especially when you’re trying to balance thoughtfulness, usefulness, and not going overboard

Snack and treat hampers are another crowd favorite for a reason. Everyone eats, and food disappears quickly, no clutter involved. A box filled with chocolates, local snacks, or festive treats almost always earns smiles. Gourmet coffee or specialty teas also work well, especially in office settings. These gifts feel indulgent without being excessive and are easy to enjoy or share with others. Plus, they’re hard to complain about.

Tech and gadget gifts have also become popular choices in modern exchanges. A small Bluetooth speaker works for home or casual office use. Noise-canceling earbuds are practical for commuting or focusing. Even a portable mini-projector can surprise people with how useful it turns out to be. These gifts feel exciting, slightly luxurious, and still functional, making them ideal for group exchanges.

Person holding a neatly wrapped white elephant gift with a dark green ribbon in a cozy indoor setting.

Image credits: julijasulkovska/Freepik (not the actual photo)

Self-care and wellness gifts have gained serious popularity in recent years. Think candles, cozy socks, sleep masks, stress balls, or simple skincare sets. These items encourage people to slow down and unwind, which is especially appreciated during the hectic holiday season. They’re comforting, low-risk, and universally appealing. In a workplace setting, they send a message of care without being overly personal.

Of course, not every gift exchange ends with the perfect present. Sometimes you love what you get, sometimes you secretly wish you hadn’t. That unpredictability is part of the charm. Watching people react, trade, and laugh over awkward gifts is half the experience. Isn’t it fun to see how different people approach gifting? Which present would you secretly hope to unwrap and which one would you immediately try to trade away?

Many applauded the move, calling it a genius and practical way to participate without bringing home something unnecessary



Others, however, felt the move crossed an unspoken line and argued that it went against the spirit of the game

