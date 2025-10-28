ADVERTISEMENT

Will Henry is the creator of the beloved comic strip "Wallace the Brave," a series known for its charm, humor, and distinctive art style. Based in a small coastal town, the strip follows Wallace, his friend Spud, and newcomer Amelia as they navigate everyday adventures filled with wit and warmth.

Henry describes his work as "charming, whimsical, and funny," emphasizing character relatability and expressive linework that brings energy to each panel. A lifelong storyteller who grew up in the 1990s surrounded by influential comics, he cites observation as his main source of inspiration. His artistic influences include Richard Thompson, George Herriman, Jim Davis, Bill Watterson, and Robert Crumb.

#1

Comic strip from Wallace the Brave by Will Henry, showcasing whimsical characters and charm in a new Snug Harbor tale.

mrwillhenry Report

    #2

    Four-panel whimsical comic strip by Will Henry showing two characters at the beach in the Snug Harbor comic universe.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #3

    Comic panel from Wallace the Brave by Will Henry showing students pairing up for a project in a whimsical comic universe.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #4

    Comic strip from Wallace the Brave by Will Henry, featuring whimsical sandcastle scenes in a comforting comic universe.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #5

    Comic strip from artist Will Henry expanding his whimsical comic universe with new Snug Harbor tales.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #6

    Comic strip from Wallace the Brave by Will Henry, showcasing whimsical and comforting Snug Harbor tales with bingo humor.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #7

    Comic panel from whimsical Snug Harbor tales showing characters in a humorous summer scene, highlighting comic universe comfort.

    mrwillhenry Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is so true of a lot of people come summertime, they don't care how they look they just don't want to be hot, sweaty and feel uncomfortable

    #8

    Comic strip from Wallace the Brave by Will Henry, showcasing whimsical characters in humorous summer scenes.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #9

    Comic strip by Will Henry featuring whimsical characters in a comforting Snug Harbor Tales setting with playful pumpkin explosions.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #10

    Comic artist expands whimsical comic universe with new Snug Harbor tales, showcasing creative characters and pure comfort.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #11

    Comic strip from Snug Harbor tales by Will Henry, showcasing whimsical characters in a school setting with playful dialogue.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #12

    Comic panel from Wallace the Brave by Will Henry, depicting whimsical Snug Harbor tales with characters using walkie-talkies outdoors.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #13

    Comic panel from Wallace the Brave showing whimsical characters discussing a foot injury, highlighting a whimsical comic universe.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #14

    Wallace the Brave comic strip by Will Henry showing whimsical, comforting Snug Harbor tales with playful family moments.

    mrwillhenry Report

    michaelpperthaussieguy avatar
    Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
    Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    'Or even a quiche' .................... 'That's not how you pronounce it, dear'

    #15

    Whimsical comic strip from Snug Harbor Tales showing children chatting and relaxing by the water.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #16

    Comic strip from Wallace the Brave by Will Henry featuring whimsical characters in a beach setting, expanding a whimsical comic universe.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #17

    Comic strip from Snug Harbor Tales showing a whimsical family scene expanding the artist's comic universe.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #18

    Comic strip from whimsical artist Will Henry featuring a comforting Snug Harbor tale with baseball and coaching themes.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #19

    Comic panel from Wallace the Brave by Will Henry showing kids playing at a playground in a whimsical comic universe.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #20

    Comic strip featuring whimsical characters and a talking parrot from an artist expanding his cozy comic universe.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #21

    Comic strip from Wallace the Brave by Will Henry, expanding his whimsical comic universe with comfort and humor.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #22

    Comic strip from Wallace the Brave by Will Henry, featuring whimsical characters in a humorous Snug Harbor tale.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #23

    Comic panel by Will Henry showing a whimsical Snug Harbor tale with characters sharing morning energy and comfort.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #24

    Comic artist expanding whimsical comic universe with new Snug Harbor tales shown in colorful and playful comic strip panels.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #25

    Comic strip by Will Henry showing characters enjoying whimsical Snug Harbor tales with popcorn and fishing on a dock.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #26

    Comic panel from Snug Harbor Tales shows whimsical characters in a humorous scene, highlighting the artist's comic universe expansion.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #27

    Comic strip by Will Henry showing whimsical space dreams and cozy bedtime scenes in a Snug Harbor tale.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #28

    Comic strip by Will Henry featuring whimsical characters in a Snug Harbor tale, highlighting the artist’s expanding comic universe.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #29

    Comic panel from artist Will Henry's whimsical Snug Harbor tales featuring characters enjoying spring and playful squirrels outdoors.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #30

    Comic panels from Wallace the Brave by Will Henry, illustrating whimsical Snug Harbor tales with comforting, lighthearted moments.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #31

    Comic strip from Wallace the Brave by Will Henry, showcasing whimsical and comforting Snug Harbor tales.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #32

    Comic panel from Wallace the Brave by Will Henry showing a teacher and students in a classroom in a whimsical comic universe.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #33

    Comic strip from Wallace the Brave by Will Henry, showcasing whimsical Snug Harbor tales with charming summer scenes.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #34

    Comic strip panels by Will Henry showing whimsical characters in a tree, part of a new snug harbor comic universe.

    mrwillhenry Report

    #35

    Comic panels from Wallace the Brave by Will Henry showing whimsical characters in a humorous Snug Harbor tale with playful dialogue.

    mrwillhenry Report

