ADVERTISEMENT

Will Henry is the creator of the beloved comic strip "Wallace the Brave," a series known for its charm, humor, and distinctive art style. Based in a small coastal town, the strip follows Wallace, his friend Spud, and newcomer Amelia as they navigate everyday adventures filled with wit and warmth.

Henry describes his work as "charming, whimsical, and funny," emphasizing character relatability and expressive linework that brings energy to each panel. A lifelong storyteller who grew up in the 1990s surrounded by influential comics, he cites observation as his main source of inspiration. His artistic influences include Richard Thompson, George Herriman, Jim Davis, Bill Watterson, and Robert Crumb.

More info: Instagram | gocomics.com | Facebook | x.com