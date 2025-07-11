136views
While You’re Away, Your Cat’s Taking Selfies (10 Pics)
Think she’s just napping on the couch? Think again! While you’re at work, your furry predator is snapping epic selfies, racking up likes on a secret cat Instagram, and building a career as an influential purr-blogger.
Check your phone—any paw prints? Your gallery might hold some surprising evidence.
Ready to uncover the truth, or are you scared your cat’s already more popular than you?
More info: admigram.com
This post may include affiliate links.
If I looked that cute I'd take more selfies, too!
With selfies, the key is all about your smile and nailing the right angle :)Load More Replies...
I think these kitties are absolutely soul-stirringly gorgeous!
