“Where Is This Country Located?”: Prove Your Geography IQ With This 25-Question Test
Welcome to a brand-new geography challenge, made for those who love the details, quirks, and unique traits of countries 🤓 🗺️
We’ve gathered 25 questions that will take you across continents, through extreme climates, and into the heart of international borders. Whether you are a geography geek or love a good challenge, this trivia will put your knowledge to the test. Let’s see how far around the world you can go by scoring above 19/25 🌍✈️
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Stanislav Kondratiev
•
Progress:
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 25
|
|
|
/ 25
|
Many grave mistakes, rendering this quiz useless: – 14: Both, Slovenia as well as Bosnia have access to Mediterranean Sea, since the Adria is part of the Mediterranean. – 8: Map of Europa vs Asia is wrong – 24: The Danube originates in Germany, but Germany is wrong? WTF? – 21: Question about languages is not really about geography, is it?
Many grave mistakes, rendering this quiz useless: – 14: Both, Slovenia as well as Bosnia have access to Mediterranean Sea, since the Adria is part of the Mediterranean. – 8: Map of Europa vs Asia is wrong – 24: The Danube originates in Germany, but Germany is wrong? WTF? – 21: Question about languages is not really about geography, is it?
27
1