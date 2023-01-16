40 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group Interview With Author
Life is a very fast-paced thing.
One day you’re writing on stones and hunting mammoths, and the next, you’re decompressing from your 9 to 5 by lounging on the couch and watching viral cat videos. The point is – everything changes in a blink of an eye, and sometimes, keeping up with the world simply becomes an impossible task.
“What quietly went away without anyone noticing?” – this web user turned to one of Reddit’s most thought-provoking communities, encouraging its members to share examples of things that were once popular but have since disappeared. The thread garnered nearly 45K likes as well as 44K comments containing some pretty intriguing responses.
Before we continue with the article, let’s hear from the author himself! “I asked that question because I’m always fascinated by that moment when something pops into your head that you haven’t thought about in ages, and it sorta takes you back in time for a second and makes you wonder where it went,” u/lukiiiiii said when Bored Panda pondered about the inspiration behind the post. We then invited the netizen to answer his own question, and he responded with: “My answer would have been maybe something like Kanye West or other ‘controversial figures’ that make headlines for a while and then disappear from the news cycle.”
Now, without further ado, pull your chair closer, and let’s begin!
Toys In Cereal Boxes
Actual toys in cereal boxes and cracker jack boxes.
Deep-Voiced-Guy-Narrated Movie Trailers
Movie trailers with that deep voice guy doing the voice overs.
Ownership
Ownership. We used to pay money and then the thing actually belonged to us. Now everything is rented or leased. Everything is sold "as a service". Music as a service. Movies as a service. Software as a service. Even printer ink as a service.
We spend and spend and in the end we hold nothing in our hands.
edit: You can also subscribe to clothes. Wear new clothes every month but never own them. You can also subscribe to cars. Clothes as a service, cars as a service.
Acid Rain
Acid Rain.
It was a huge environmental issue in the late 70s thru the early 90s. Rain was acidic and damaged fertile areas among other things.
In the US there was much research done and eventually industrial regulations were put into place. Companies were allowed to decide what approach they chose to take as long as the results showed the appropriate amount of reduction in sulfur dioxide emissions.
Unfortunately, positive news doesn't sell, so news outlets did not do justice to reporting this success. As we went into the 2000s hardly anyone remembered what was done.
Well, I was recently wondering why we never hear about acid rain anymore. But it was a fleeting thought in a moment where I did not have time to search the internet. However, it is an interesting thought. I remember seeing forests destroyed by acid rain as a kid, it certainly made a lasting impression!
Water Beds
Water beds.
Used to have one. Nothing like forgetting to turn on the heater an hour before bed in the middle of winter.
Planking
Planking
Taco Bell's Chihuahua Mascot
Taco Bell used to have a chihuahua as their mascot. Little dude just disappeared one day and anyone born after 2000 probably doesn't even know what I am talking about.
I still have and proudly wear my "Here Lizard Lizard Lizard" T-Shirt when Taco Bell did the promotion with Godzilla.
Ronald McDonald
Ronald McDonald.
Too many people are petrified of clowns.
Pic of the original Ronald in 1963. This first Ronald is weatherman Willard Scott. cup-nose-6...befc1a.jpg
Service Clubs
Service clubs. e.g. the Rotary, the Lions, the Shriners.
Oh, they're still around. But a common complaint among them is they've got no members under 70 and no new members are lining up to get in.
EDIT: The #1 question seems to be, "What the hell are these, anyways?"
They're social clubs with the primary objective to be doing projects to better the community. They might raise money to build a new playground, a new hospital, for scholarships, stuff like that.
They raise money for stuff.
Shriners are still out there helping kids. Bonus, they wear fantastic fez hats and ride those tiny cars in parades! shriners-6...2c8bde.jpg
BlackBerry Phones
Blackberry phones!
I still have one in my Lost Technology Museum. AKA that drawer in the living room.
Flash Mobs
Flash mobs
Telephone Books
Telephone books
StumbleUpon
Stumbleupon... I remember all my classmates and my Mom used to use it years ago
Thick Manuals Filled With Game Lore
Buying a new game and having a thick chunky manual filled with game lore which you would read before playing and so heighten the anticipation of the game itself.
24-Hour Stores
I think people have noticed now but at the time, nobody noticed it was happening: 24 hour stores. I live in a major city and we don’t have a single 24 hour grocery store ever since the pandemic.
Yeah I live in a 24 hour city and NOTHING is 24hr anymore. I feel terrible for those who work overnight and can't do things like grocery shop during their normal hours.
The Panama Papers
Panama papers
They actually still have impact to this very day, and lots of people noticed!
But as a summary, here are some things that happened:
After mass protests, the Prime Minister of Iceland was forced to resign, along with many other members of the ruling party.
After mass protests, the President of Pakistan was forced to resign, along with many other members of the ruling party.
Worldwide, hundreds of people – many rich and powerful – were arrested. Billions in stolen assets were returned to the people.
82 countries changed their laws to crack down on the wealth hoarding the papers revealed.
Facebook Poke Wars
Facebook poke wars
Salsa Verde Doritos
I want to know WTF happened to my Salsa Verde Doritos.
I'm so freaking mad about this one! Back in the early-to-mid 90s, you could only find SV Doritos in select regions (I was lucky in Massachusetts), then, to my great joy, they were everywhere for over a decade, only to break my heart and disappear. The Corporate Overlords expect me to be happy with the Sweet Chili flavor... *Cries while trying to find joy in the purple bag* ...IT'S NOT EVEN CLOSE!!!!!!
3D TVs
3D TVs
Self-Aware Politicians
politicians feeling ashamed when theyre caught lying
Please...average citizens on social media don't even care when they're called out on blatant lies/hypocrisy. What makes you think politicians would do any better? LOL
Net Neutrality
The net neutrality thingy
McDonald's All-Day Breakfast Menu
McDonald's all day breakfast menu
Most providers decided to adhere to net neutrality, understanding that new administrations can change the makeup of the FCC.
Picture-In-Picture TVs
Picture in Picture TVs
I miss this. Playing Crash Bandicoot in the tiny corner of the screen while my mom watched General Hospital on the rest of the screen.
The American Chestnut Tree
The American Chestnut Tree.
We sing “chestnuts roasting over an open fire” every year and yet never question why we have no chestnuts.
All the chestnut trees are dead is why, you see.
TV Image Shrinking To A Dot Before Slowly Fading Away
When you turn off the TV, how the image would shrink to a dot before slowly fading away.
Free Samples
Free samples. I used to see free sample standes every time I went to a store, now they are gone.
I now realize ( from all the comments ) that Costco apparently still has them.
The Sears Wishbook
The Sears Wishbook
Ringtones
Ring tones. Jay Z said no more and they were done.
SoBe
SoBe
...what the hell!? This is the answer, I haven't seen SoBe in years now that I think about it!
Keyboard Typing Class
That class for keyboard typing n stuff.
Spinning Rims On Cars
Anyone remember Spinning Rims on cars?
HQ Trivia
HQ Trivia
The Word "Cyberspace"
The word "Cyberspace"
Landlines In Residences
Landlines in residences. The jacks are still in almost any house but I rarely see anything plugged in anymore. The only people I can think of with them are all over 60.
Ahhh when my sister was on the phone and I fire up the ol' dialup
"ROFL"
Rofl dropped off of the face of the planet and now we just go straight from lol to lmao
It was so energy consuming to roll on the floor laughing, then have to get up. Easier just to lose your a*s
Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner
Gotye And LMFAO
Gotye and LMFAO
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
Privacy. Also going fast is quietness
Privacy. Also going fast is quietness