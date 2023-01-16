Life is a very fast-paced thing. 

One day you’re writing on stones and hunting mammoths, and the next, you’re decompressing from your 9 to 5 by lounging on the couch and watching viral cat videos. The point is – everything changes in a blink of an eye, and sometimes, keeping up with the world simply becomes an impossible task. 

What quietly went away without anyone noticing?” – this web user turned to one of Reddit’s most thought-provoking communities, encouraging its members to share examples of things that were once popular but have since disappeared. The thread garnered nearly 45K likes as well as 44K comments containing some pretty intriguing responses.

Before we continue with the article, let’s hear from the author himself! “I asked that question because I’m always fascinated by that moment when something pops into your head that you haven’t thought about in ages, and it sorta takes you back in time for a second and makes you wonder where it went,” u/lukiiiiii said when Bored Panda pondered about the inspiration behind the post. We then invited the netizen to answer his own question, and he responded with: “My answer would have been maybe something like Kanye West or other ‘controversial figures’ that make headlines for a while and then disappear from the news cycle.”

Now, without further ado, pull your chair closer, and let’s begin!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Toys In Cereal Boxes

Toys In Cereal Boxes Actual toys in cereal boxes and cracker jack boxes.

GuttMilton , Heather Paul Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#2

Deep-Voiced-Guy-Narrated Movie Trailers

Deep-Voiced-Guy-Narrated Movie Trailers Movie trailers with that deep voice guy doing the voice overs.

jonathonkarate , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

7points
POST
sofacushionfort
sofacushionfort
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dying in 2008 may have had something to do with it

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#3

Ownership

Ownership Ownership. We used to pay money and then the thing actually belonged to us. Now everything is rented or leased. Everything is sold "as a service". Music as a service. Movies as a service. Software as a service. Even printer ink as a service.

We spend and spend and in the end we hold nothing in our hands.

edit: You can also subscribe to clothes. Wear new clothes every month but never own them. You can also subscribe to cars. Clothes as a service, cars as a service.

jaxiti1264 , Pew Nguyen Report

7points
POST
Peter H
Peter H
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Subscribing to cars” - also known as “leasing,” not exactly a new concept.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#4

Acid Rain

Acid Rain Acid Rain.

It was a huge environmental issue in the late 70s thru the early 90s. Rain was acidic and damaged fertile areas among other things.

In the US there was much research done and eventually industrial regulations were put into place. Companies were allowed to decide what approach they chose to take as long as the results showed the appropriate amount of reduction in sulfur dioxide emissions.

Unfortunately, positive news doesn't sell, so news outlets did not do justice to reporting this success. As we went into the 2000s hardly anyone remembered what was done.

GurglingWaffle , Pratik Gupta Report

6points
POST
MellonCollie
MellonCollie
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, I was recently wondering why we never hear about acid rain anymore. But it was a fleeting thought in a moment where I did not have time to search the internet. However, it is an interesting thought. I remember seeing forests destroyed by acid rain as a kid, it certainly made a lasting impression!

0
0points
reply
#5

Water Beds

Water Beds Water beds.

another user added:

Used to have one. Nothing like forgetting to turn on the heater an hour before bed in the middle of winter.

valthonis_surion , Hans Peters / Anefo Report

6points
POST
Thegoodboi
Thegoodboi
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember acting like a whale.

0
0points
reply
#6

Planking

Planking Planking

Good_Confection_3365 , MFer Photography Report

6points
POST
Thegoodboi
Thegoodboi
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People ran out of things to plank on/died

2
2points
reply
#7

Taco Bell's Chihuahua Mascot

Taco Bell's Chihuahua Mascot Taco Bell used to have a chihuahua as their mascot. Little dude just disappeared one day and anyone born after 2000 probably doesn't even know what I am talking about.

To_Fight_The_Night , The Hall of Advertising Report

5points
POST
Adam Belaire
Adam Belaire
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still have and proudly wear my "Here Lizard Lizard Lizard" T-Shirt when Taco Bell did the promotion with Godzilla.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

Ronald McDonald

Ronald McDonald Ronald McDonald.

Too many people are petrified of clowns.

No-Consideration6589 Report

5points
POST
Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pic of the original Ronald in 1963. This first Ronald is weatherman Willard Scott. cup-nose-6...befc1a.jpg cup-nose-63c8221befc1a.jpg

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

Service Clubs

Service Clubs Service clubs. e.g. the Rotary, the Lions, the Shriners.

Oh, they're still around. But a common complaint among them is they've got no members under 70 and no new members are lining up to get in.

EDIT: The #1 question seems to be, "What the hell are these, anyways?"

They're social clubs with the primary objective to be doing projects to better the community. They might raise money to build a new playground, a new hospital, for scholarships, stuff like that.

They raise money for stuff.

originalchaosinabox , Andrea Piacquadio Report

5points
POST
Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shriners are still out there helping kids. Bonus, they wear fantastic fez hats and ride those tiny cars in parades! shriners-6...2c8bde.jpg shriners-63c82362c8bde.jpg

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#10

Shelly Miscavige

Shelly Miscavige

lajec21095 Report

5points
POST
#11

BlackBerry Phones

BlackBerry Phones Blackberry phones!

Sufficient_Rub2165 , Aaron.huo Report

5points
POST
Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still have one in my Lost Technology Museum. AKA that drawer in the living room.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

Flash Mobs

Flash Mobs Flash mobs

JaiahHBrown , Jaec Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#13

Telephone Books

Telephone Books Telephone books

Flat_Satisfaction428 , cottonbro studio Report

5points
POST
Thegoodboi
Thegoodboi
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ripping apart said telephone book

0
0points
reply
#14

StumbleUpon

StumbleUpon Stumbleupon... I remember all my classmates and my Mom used to use it years ago

loarium , Aaron Parecki Report

4points
POST
#15

Thick Manuals Filled With Game Lore

Thick Manuals Filled With Game Lore
Buying a new game and having a thick chunky manual filled with game lore which you would read before playing and so heighten the anticipation of the game itself.

nevorar960 , yoppy Report

4points
POST
#16

24-Hour Stores

24-Hour Stores I think people have noticed now but at the time, nobody noticed it was happening: 24 hour stores. I live in a major city and we don’t have a single 24 hour grocery store ever since the pandemic.

anxiousfamily , Henri Bergius Report

4points
POST
Frando Bone
Frando Bone
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah I live in a 24 hour city and NOTHING is 24hr anymore. I feel terrible for those who work overnight and can't do things like grocery shop during their normal hours.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#17

Google+

Google+ Google+

JBAnswers26 , https://www.pexels.com/photo/person-holding-iphone-showing-social-networks-folder-607812/ Report

4points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the Windows phone.

1
1point
reply
#18

The Panama Papers

Panama papers

another user added:

They actually still have impact to this very day, and lots of people noticed!

But as a summary, here are some things that happened:

After mass protests, the Prime Minister of Iceland was forced to resign, along with many other members of the ruling party.

After mass protests, the President of Pakistan was forced to resign, along with many other members of the ruling party.

Worldwide, hundreds of people – many rich and powerful – were arrested. Billions in stolen assets were returned to the people.

82 countries changed their laws to crack down on the wealth hoarding the papers revealed.

AnkurTri27 Report

4points
POST
#19

Facebook Poke Wars

Facebook Poke Wars Facebook poke wars

Hot_buttered_toast , Rodolpho Zanardo Report

3points
POST
#20

Salsa Verde Doritos

I want to know WTF happened to my Salsa Verde Doritos.

poopoo_santa Report

3points
POST
D3v1lD0ll
D3v1lD0ll
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm so freaking mad about this one! Back in the early-to-mid 90s, you could only find SV Doritos in select regions (I was lucky in Massachusetts), then, to my great joy, they were everywhere for over a decade, only to break my heart and disappear. The Corporate Overlords expect me to be happy with the Sweet Chili flavor... *Cries while trying to find joy in the purple bag* ...IT'S NOT EVEN CLOSE!!!!!!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#21

3D TVs

3D TVs 3D TVs

SuvenPan , ETC@USC Report

2points
POST
zak
zak
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Years ago I had a TV with 3D capability, and it came with a couple pairs of the premium 3D eyeglasses, but I didn't watch a single thing in 3D the entire time I had it lol

0
0points
reply
#22

Self-Aware Politicians

Self-Aware Politicians politicians feeling ashamed when theyre caught lying

Cuddlychip , Images for the Future Report

2points
POST
Frando Bone
Frando Bone
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please...average citizens on social media don't even care when they're called out on blatant lies/hypocrisy. What makes you think politicians would do any better? LOL

2
2points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#23

Net Neutrality

Net Neutrality The net neutrality thingy

Pufferfishgrimm , Mark Turnauckas Report

1point
POST
#24

McDonald's All-Day Breakfast Menu

McDonald's All-Day Breakfast Menu McDonald's all day breakfast menu

another user added:

Most providers decided to adhere to net neutrality, understanding that new administrations can change the makeup of the FCC.

EmeraldAlicorn , Mike Mozart Report

1point
POST
Thegoodboi
Thegoodboi
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bring it back seriously...

0
0points
reply
#25

Picture-In-Picture TVs

Picture-In-Picture TVs Picture in Picture TVs

another user added:

I miss this. Playing Crash Bandicoot in the tiny corner of the screen while my mom watched General Hospital on the rest of the screen.

WhoDoesntLikeADonut , Lisa Stevens Report

1point
POST
Thegoodboi
Thegoodboi
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is this witchcraft and how did I miss out..

0
0points
reply
#26

The American Chestnut Tree

The American Chestnut Tree The American Chestnut Tree.

We sing “chestnuts roasting over an open fire” every year and yet never question why we have no chestnuts.

All the chestnut trees are dead is why, you see.

Verybaddentist , BobMacInnes Report

1point
POST
sofacushionfort
sofacushionfort
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Elms too, killed off by fungus

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#27

TV Image Shrinking To A Dot Before Slowly Fading Away

TV Image Shrinking To A Dot Before Slowly Fading Away When you turn off the TV, how the image would shrink to a dot before slowly fading away.

ConcreteCubeFarm , Nothing Ahead Report

1point
POST
View more comments
#28

Free Samples

Free samples. I used to see free sample standes every time I went to a store, now they are gone.

I now realize ( from all the comments ) that Costco apparently still has them.

Ducklord1928 Report

1point
POST
#29

The Sears Wishbook

The Sears Wishbook

UneditedReddited Report

1point
POST
#30

Ringtones

Ring tones. Jay Z said no more and they were done.

jablair51 Report

1point
POST
#31

SoBe

SoBe SoBe

another user added:

...what the hell!? This is the answer, I haven't seen SoBe in years now that I think about it!

_Dwarf_Mafia , Rob Carlson Report

0points
POST
zak
zak
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh yeah, I forgot about SoBe. I used to get it because I liked the lizard on the bottle lol. Also, remember Surge (citrus cola) and Jolt (double the caffeine)?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#32

Keyboard Typing Class

Keyboard Typing Class
That class for keyboard typing n stuff.

nevorar960 , Karol D Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#33

Spinning Rims On Cars

Spinning Rims On Cars Anyone remember Spinning Rims on cars?

hedex16997 Report

0points
POST
zak
zak
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The only similar thing still around are the parts of wheels that DON'T spin, right? I think Bentley is the main company that does this, where the "B" logo in the middle of the wheel doesn't spin

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#34

HQ Trivia

HQ Trivia HQ Trivia

cartocaster18 , https://flic.kr/p/GaC7RX Report

0points
POST
#35

The Word "Cyberspace"

The Word "Cyberspace" The word "Cyberspace"

horschdhorschd , Cyber-Andi Report

0points
POST
Peter H
Peter H
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And “information superhighway.”

0
0points
reply
#36

Landlines In Residences

Landlines in residences. The jacks are still in almost any house but I rarely see anything plugged in anymore. The only people I can think of with them are all over 60.

lajec21095 Report

0points
POST
Thegoodboi
Thegoodboi
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ahhh when my sister was on the phone and I fire up the ol' dialup

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#37

"ROFL"

Rofl dropped off of the face of the planet and now we just go straight from lol to lmao

habofi2125 Report

0points
POST
Thegoodboi
Thegoodboi
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was so energy consuming to roll on the floor laughing, then have to get up. Easier just to lose your a*s

0
0points
reply
#38

Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner

jaxiti1264 Report

0points
POST
#39

Gotye And LMFAO

Gotye And LMFAO Gotye and LMFAO

RunawaYEM , Eva Rinaldi Report

-1point
POST
Piglet
Piglet
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now he's just somebody we used to know.

0
0points
reply
#40

Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson

glass_house_past_out Report

-1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!