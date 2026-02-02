“Could You Name These Things By Just Looking At Them?”: Prove It By Scoring Above 22/28

ADVERTISEMENT

We interact with hundreds of objects daily, from clothing and hygiene products to electronic devices and kitchen appliances. But how many of those objects can you actually name? There are dozens of things that almost everyone has seen and interacted with, but only a few can name them all. Ready to prove you’re one of them?

In this quiz, you’ll have to type in the name of 28 objects from a single picture, with a crossword-style clue to help you along the way. Time to test how broad your vocabulary really is!

Flat lay of items including camera, laptop, tablet, glasses, pens, and t-shirt to challenge naming objects quiz

Image credits: OVAN

