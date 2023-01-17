This What 8 Famous Places Would Look Like Without The Visual Clutter, As Reimagined By “House Fresh”

The concept of “visual pollution” refers to the presence of artificial elements such as billboards and cables in cities, which can negatively impact the aesthetic quality of the environment and potentially cause mental health issues for some individuals, particularly those with sensory sensitivity. A company has edited images of landmarks to show what they would look like without these elements, raising questions about what cities would look like if visual noise was removed.

Visual pollution can include luminous panels, cables, and billboards. These visual distractions can be considered as part of a big city’s identity, but for some it can be a problem, particularly for those with sensory sensitivity. The constant bombardment of complex images can affect the brain, leading to anxiety, exhaustion, and depression. The “House Fresh” edited images show how removing these elements can lead to a cleaner, more visually appealing environment.

Mong Kok District, Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s neon signs are integral to the “image and heritage” of the city, according to some. But many such boards are illegal structures that are not just distracting but physically dangerous. As the world’s most densely populated place, getting buyers’ attention in the shopping district of Mong Kok requires merchants to shine their lights brightly.

What lies beneath is hardly pretty, but it is astonishing. Mong Kok could be a much more pleasant and healthy place to live and shop if its stacked dwelling spaces got a solarpunk makeover. Or at least an exterior living wall or two.

Delhi, India

Visual pollution knows no limits in India’s capital. Dust and smog blight the air. Trash lands where it will. And, as our source image of this Old Delhi neighborhood shows, make-shift wiring and cables leave little room for the sort of overhanging billboards you’d find in other big cities.

A clean-up operation has begun in some areas, where haphazard additions to the phone and power infrastructure have become one with their environment, tangling together and getting stuck solid to the buildings. On the other hand, the colorfully painted walls beyond the cables hint at another point of view: that Delhi’s hanging cables are an art form in their own right.

Shibuya Crossing, Japan

With 2,500 pedestrians on the crossing at any time, why shouldn’t CapitalismTM monetize all those eyes with glowing adverts? Perhaps because the pink and purple sunsets that hide the crossing of the ancient Uda and Onden rivers beneath the road deserve better.

Like Times Square, visual ‘pollution’ is part of the identity of Shibuya Crossing. But how might the junction look with a more sensitive approach to aestheticizing the blander buildings – particularly an approach that minimized its round-the-clock light pollution?

Hollywood Boulevard, USA

Efforts to declutter LA’s visual space go back decades. But some argue that Tinseltown without the tinsel would just be like any other town: the ‘image culture’ is the city’s bread-and-butter, and the boulevard’s billboard heritage veers from kitsch iconography to high art.

However, with palm trees, a wealth of art deco architecture, and golden sunsets, does Hollywood Boulevard really need cheesy exhibition ads and movie posters for films you probably know about already? The road looks close to paradise without them. Now, if only they’ll pedestrianize it…

Las Vegas, USA

Quite what constitutes visual pollution in Las Vegas is up for debate. There would certainly be visitors who’d want their money back on arrival at our cleaned-up Vegas in the second picture. Yet, light pollution in Las Vegas is significant enough to bleach the night sky of the meteorites and stars (remember those?) you might otherwise see from the desert city.

The light from Vegas spills into natural environments, disrupting the life cycles of flora and fauna. And, if part of the purpose of the Vegas lights is to disrupt gamblers’ sleep patterns and keep them awake all night, this just highlights some of the worst human effects of the phenomenon. All-night light shows might save your coffee bill, but messing with your circadian rhythms like this can lead to obesity, heart disease, diabetes, depression, and cancer.

Piccadilly Circus, London, UK

Illuminated signs have featured at this busy London transport hub since the incandescent bulbs of a 1908 Perrier advert; the first neon sign appeared here in the 1940s. As early as 1928, The Times opined that “it would be a decided gain, from the aesthetic point of view, to get rid of the illuminated signs on the façades of these buildings. By day as well as by night, they are a hideous eyesore which no civilized community ought to tolerate, especially in so prominent and important a position.”

In fact, today there is only one giant sign with advertising banned from buildings owned by the Crown Estate. But the scale of this sign and the area’s importance as a junction and entertainment district means it remains known as ‘London’s Times Square.’ The advertising lights were switched off for an hour during the Lights Out London campaign in 2007 but otherwise have only dimmed for war, energy shortage, and for mourning the likes of Winston Churchill and Diana, Princess of Wales.

Times Square, New York, USA

Times Square is the literal poster child for “visual pollution.” Its glowing billboards are protected by law to conserve the ‘identity’ (and revenue) of the commercial intersection. The city requires buildings to have illuminated signage and, in the 1980s set out a requirement for new developments to put aside 5% of floor space for entertainment. Presumably, forest bathing doesn’t count as entertainment.

Given its unique position in the American imagination, Times Square is at the heart of the debate over whether one person’s visual pollution is another’s natural modern habitat. In fact, some argue that the square’s previous form of visual pollution – grime, aging billboards, and lurid cinema signs – is a tragic loss, having formed a welcoming backdrop for the city’s outcasts. Meanwhile, the present Times Square continues to evoke the greed and waste of the 1980s, when the square’s ‘Disneyfication’ began. Is there a more sensitive way we could freshen up that visual field for the mid-21st-century?

Kampala, Uganda

Our Ugandan before-and-after raises a question that lurks through our other visualizations: are cars “visual pollution”? We’ve left them in our pictures because their passengers are among those experiencing the visual pollution in each location. But think about how many times a car has blighted an otherwise Instagram-ready snapshot in your viewfinder – let alone left you with a buzzing head after a walk down your local high street.

Cars are often ugly, dirty, distracting, and out of place, generating further distracting visual pollution, such as fumes, moving reflections, and extra signage. Thankfully, Kampala is tackling visual and air pollution head-on, having been designated Africa’s first Tree City for its efforts to plant and protect urban trees.