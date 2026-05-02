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The lead-up to the Met Gala 2026 officially kicked off on Friday, May 1, with Vogue’s annual pre-party, held in New York City.

Meanwhile, outside Madame Tussauds in Times Square, fans had already begun gathering in anticipation of catching a glimpse of celebrities as they arrived for the evening.

Inside, the space was filled with designers, models, actors, and industry insiders gathering just days before fashion’s biggest night.

The party, hosted by Chloe Malle, Teyana Taylor, and Simone Ashley, welcomed an array of big names from the worlds of fashion and entertainment.

Throughout the evening, guests mingled, explored the venue, and soaked in the excitement building for the upcoming Met Gala.

The pre-party set the tone for the weekend's main event.

The Met Gala is set for Monday, May 4, in New York City, with around 450 guests expected, uniting top names from fashion, film, music, and sports.

With co-chairs including Anna Wintour, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, the night is expected to draw major attention once again.

As always, with much of the guest list unconfirmed and details closely guarded by organizers, speculation continues to swirl among fans and media about which celebrities might appear on the red carpet.

As we prepare for the main event, let’s check out the Met Gala’s pre-party celebrity looks.

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#1

KUN

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    #2

    Gabriette

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    22points
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    Catlady6000
    Catlady6000
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    1 hour ago

    Was going to comment how the guy looked like a mannequin, then I realized....

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    #3

    Sombr

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    21points
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    #4

    Nina Dobrev

    Celebrities at Vogue's Met Gala 2026 pre-party. Woman in a black fishnet top and trousers, carrying a red purse.

    Bauer-Griffin/GettyImages Report

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    Catlady6000
    Catlady6000
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cher used to do this look way better. Bob Mackie was genious

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    #5

    Irina Shayk

    Celebrities arriving at the Met Gala 2026 Pre-Party, a woman in a sheer white dress and gold heels exits.

    Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images Report

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    #6

    Georgina Rodriguez

    A celebrity in a black off-shoulder dress and leather jacket, wearing an elaborate necklace, at the Met Gala Pre-Party.

    Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images Report

    19points
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    Drema
    Drema
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    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I dont know who she is but she is beautiful!

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    #7

    Teyana Taylor

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    18points
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    #8

    Odessa A'zion

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    #9

    Ciara Miller

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    17points
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    #10

    Janelle Monae

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    16points
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    to old to care
    to old to care
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ?? headboard for a bed ??

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    #11

    Vera Wang

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    15points
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    #12

    Simone Ashley

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    14points
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    Catlady6000
    Catlady6000
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More underwear. I prefer this to the panties showing thru

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    #13

    Isha Ambani

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    Catlady6000
    Catlady6000
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    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would like this better as a skirt-bustier ensemble, with one being solid, or maybe a solid jacket or shawl with the dress.

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