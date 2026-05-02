Here’s What 13 Celebrities Wore At The Vogue’s Met Gala 2026 Pre-Party
The lead-up to the Met Gala 2026 officially kicked off on Friday, May 1, with Vogue’s annual pre-party, held in New York City.
Meanwhile, outside Madame Tussauds in Times Square, fans had already begun gathering in anticipation of catching a glimpse of celebrities as they arrived for the evening.
Inside, the space was filled with designers, models, actors, and industry insiders gathering just days before fashion’s biggest night.
The party, hosted by Chloe Malle, Teyana Taylor, and Simone Ashley, welcomed an array of big names from the worlds of fashion and entertainment.
Throughout the evening, guests mingled, explored the venue, and soaked in the excitement building for the upcoming Met Gala.
The pre-party set the tone for the weekend's main event.
The Met Gala is set for Monday, May 4, in New York City, with around 450 guests expected, uniting top names from fashion, film, music, and sports.
With co-chairs including Anna Wintour, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, the night is expected to draw major attention once again.
As always, with much of the guest list unconfirmed and details closely guarded by organizers, speculation continues to swirl among fans and media about which celebrities might appear on the red carpet.
As we prepare for the main event, let’s check out the Met Gala’s pre-party celebrity looks.
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KUN
Gabriette
Was going to comment how the guy looked like a mannequin, then I realized....
Sombr
Nina Dobrev
Irina Shayk
Georgina Rodriguez
Teyana Taylor
Odessa A'zion
Ciara Miller
Janelle Monae
Vera Wang
Simone Ashley
Isha Ambani
I would like this better as a skirt-bustier ensemble, with one being solid, or maybe a solid jacket or shawl with the dress.
Except for Vera W**g I have no idea who any of those people are 😂
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Except for Vera W**g I have no idea who any of those people are 😂
I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺