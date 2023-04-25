When looking at the weirdest TV shows to ever grace our television screen, some are good, while the majority are just strange overall. Even the greatest shows ever can be seen as weird in a way. After all, when you try to create a new series, you don’t know how the public will react to it. Plenty of weird TV shows are strange due to their mind-twisting plots, uncanny characters, and visuals present in them. So, if we were to determine what makes weird shows strange, the factors get divided into their story and visuals, and sometimes a combination of the two.

For a show to be weird, sometimes the story is enough to make it strange, with characters, plot, and the structure it follows being part of it. When you place mysterious characters in a weirdness-filled plot, you can be sure that you will have quite a bizarre TV show on your hands. For example, Twin Peaks, one of the best horror series and the creation of David Lynch, is so weird that it is brilliant. With its characters and strange story structure, this series solidified itself in television history as a weird show that is quite addictive when you watch it. On the other hand, there’s Don't Hug Me, I'm Scared, a TV show so weird that it crosses into the uncanny valley and drags us into it too. This show can give the heebie jeebies while retaining our attention span.

When labeling TV shows with the word weird, it's only natural for some controversies to appear. Luckily, many internet groups have decided to share their opinions. For example, users like BillMeeks and S1mon_B3ufont asked questions about weird television shows on AskReddit. We have compiled some of the best answers in the list below.