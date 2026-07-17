As it turns out, the internet is full of homeowners who have witnessed guests behaving in ways that range from oddly amusing to downright baffling. From harmless quirks to moments that completely crossed the line, these stories prove that not everyone shares the same idea of what it means to "make yourself at home".

Inviting someone into your home is always a bit of a leap of faith. To be fair, most guests are polite, grateful, and leave behind nothing more than a few dirty dishes or an empty snack bowl. But every once in a while, a guest might do something so odd that it leaves you wondering what was going through their head, and gives you a story you'll be telling for years.

#1 My uncle was visiting one year. While here he asked my mom what kind of snacks we have available. The various options she provided didn’t suffice so he took his own gander in the pantry. Next time my mom sees him he’s eating out of a bucket of dog treats. He knew they were dog treats. when questioned on it to be sure he was aware, he acted almost perplexed as to why we found that behavior questionable.



I wish this didn’t actually happen but it did.

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#2 A guy refused to leave my house saying “just because it’s your house doesn’t mean I have to listen to you”.

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#3 My parents paid a house painter acquaintance/friend of theirs to make put a fresh coat of paint in our bedrooms. I think they were giving him some work as he had recently found out his wife had cancer.



I came home from school, opened my bedroom door and he was in there holding multiple pairs of my underwear, with my underwear drawer wide open.

I just thought how pathetic and closed the door, more embarrassed for him than anything else.



He left in 30 secs, told my parents he had somewhere to be.



I never had the heart to tell my parents.

It’s easy to assume that everyone understands the unspoken rules of being a house guest, but that’s rarely the case. As Psychology Today explains, people tend to view their homes as deeply personal spaces where they have a strong sense of ownership and control. Guests, however, often bring the habits and routines they follow in their own homes, assuming those same behaviors are acceptable elsewhere. ADVERTISEMENT Because every household has its own unwritten expectations, differences in privacy preferences, cultural norms, or even difficulty reading social cues can lead to awkward situations where a guest unintentionally oversteps a boundary that seems obvious to the host.

#4 I went into my bedroom to put on a sweater and my weird aunt was in there with every drawer on both dressers and nightstands (adult toys galore) open with her phone out. Walked in the living room and told everybody, kicked my whole extended family out immediately while scraping their plates in the trash in front of them, finished Thanksgiving with just my immediate family then threw all the food out when it was over. My holidays now consist of just my spouse and kid, at home.

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#5 Weird and gross-I had a painter in the house who used my guest bathroom and had been in there an alarmingly long time. He eventually came out and shut the door behind him so I kept clear. After they left a few hours later I opened the door and noticed my hand towel hung backwards so I went to straighten it and discovered he had wiped his behind with it and HUNG IT BACK UP. Apparently he ran out of toilet paper and instead of asking for assistance or I don’t know, using his sock, he chose to wipe on my hand towel. I would have rather he just took it with him or threw it away rather than put it back for someone else to use!

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#6 Caught a lady standing in the frig door drinking the juice from a jar of olives. I threw the olives away.

That disconnect becomes even more understandable when you consider how we invite people into our homes. Mentor Collective notes that saying "make yourself at home" to guests is a kind, wonderful way of communicating that they should feel relaxed. However, it is not to give them complete freedom over the space. Hosts generally expect visitors to feel comfortable enough to grab a glass of water or settle into the living room, while still recognizing that private rooms, personal belongings, and certain household routines remain off-limits. When those expectations aren't shared, one person's idea of feeling welcome can quickly become another person's idea of someone getting far too comfortable.

#7 Lol. Trying on all my clothes including underwear. Eww.

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#8 After we lost my grandfather, my grandmother stayed at our house for a while. She had a habit of going to the bathroom in the middle of the night without turning on the light.



One night, I did the exact same thing. I walked into the bathroom in the dark and almost sat down right on her lap while she was already on the toilet.

#9 Not my story, but my brother’s.



Let’s call my brother Rob, his wife Abby, our sister Lily, and her brand new husband Caden.



Rob and Abby had Lily and Caden over for dinner not long after they got married. One thing about Caden is he’s always been super anxious to make a good first impression and may be a bit of a narcissist.



When they walked in, Caden looked around and asked Rob where Abby was. Rob was cooking with his back to the door and said that she’s in the master bathroom getting ready.



Without saying another word, Caden walked through their bedroom, into the occupied master bathroom, and greeted Abby.



Thankfully she was just putting the finishing touches on her makeup, but she was completely caught off guard that he thought it was normal to walk straight into someone else’s master bathroom just to say that he’d arrived.

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Of course, not every boundary is crossed for the same reason. According to Psych Central, some people simply don't recognize that their actions might make others uncomfortable, whether because they struggle to pick up on social cues or never learned certain etiquette growing up. Others know they've crossed a line but convince themselves it's harmless, especially if it makes life easier or satisfies their own needs. Then there are those who intentionally test limits, viewing boundaries as something to challenge rather than respect. While the reasons vary, the result is often the same: a host left wondering how such behavior ever seemed acceptable. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I worked with was a thief. Used our bathroom, stole cologne. I nodded out once, he stole a rare comic. Good thing he didn't know what a Rolex was. I never noticed until months later when he stole money at work and was caught. He'd also take a bite out of sandwiches in the break room. 😏 Unfortunately I believe there are a lot of people like this. Karma served this guy with two back to back DUIs. He still drove.

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#11 I had some friends over when I still lived with my mom. She had a framed collage on the wall with childhood photos of me, my mom, and my brother. One of my friends actually took a picture of it with their phone. So weird. Like, bro, what do you even want with a picture of my family from when we were kids?

#12 My husband has a friend that would bring his own mattress when he’d stay for a gaming con! He even asked us to store it for him.

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Fortunately, avoiding these uncomfortable moments doesn't require memorizing an endless list of etiquette rules. Parachute Home suggests that the best guests are simply those who treat someone else's home with extra care and consideration, and they recommend that the best mindset to have when visiting a person's home is to "treat their home as more private and more precious than your own". ADVERTISEMENT Asking about house rules, cleaning up after yourself, offering to lend a hand, and checking before using appliances, opening cabinets, or entering private rooms all go a long way. Small gestures of respect can make guests feel welcome while also showing appreciation for the trust that comes with being invited into someone else's personal space.

#13 My step sister and her family were staying over at our house when I was a teen. Her son stayed in my bedroom (she was my mom’s age/in an age gap relationship) that week since we were about the same age.



I walked in on him sniffing my underwear. It was… strange. I was also the nerdy one in the family and he was the sports guy, the cool guy.



We didn’t speak about it. Never did. We just pretended it never happened.

#14 Hosted 4 West Point cadets for a long weekend while we lived in Connecticut. In the middle of the night they ransacked my cupboards and made cookies. (I had provided ample amounts of snacks for their stay)



They found our hard liquor and admittedly did shots, telling me this the next morning like they assumed I’d be cool with it. Their arrogance was alarming.



I ended up taking them back early. They bragged and bragged about West Point. They made comments about my kids going to regular colleges.

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#15 Going through my daughters piggy bank.

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These stories are a good reminder that everyone's idea of being a "good guest" is a little different, but some lines should never be crossed. Whether the behavior was harmlessly odd or completely jaw-dropping, these moments prove that opening your home to others can sometimes come with unexpected surprises. Of course, not every guest leaves behind a story worth telling as some visits may end with nothing more than good conversation and shared memories. Still, perhaps you have stories to share? Tell us, What's the weirdest thing you've ever caught a guest doing in your home?

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#16 When I was 11 I had a friend who played at my house and stole my sisters shoes.

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#17 I was away for this but I still lived there at the time, so it counts. A roommate had some people over to stay the night while I was gone, and one of the guests sleepwalked into my roommates room very late at night, walked to the corner, pulled down his pants, and started p*****g on the floor. The sound woke up my roommate’s GF, who freaked and woke up my roommate, who freaked and woke up the pi****r. Apparently, in his sleep, he had thought he walked into the bathroom or something. This was years ago and I only heard stories about it, so I don’t remember much about the aftermath sadly.

#18 Rearranging my kitchen cabinets because they thought their system was more efficient.

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#19 Caught some of my sons friends stealing my medications. They were banned permanently.

#20 I was eating and she sat down to watch me eat. She was allergic to what I was eating. She said she enjoyed watching people eat food she couldn't eat. I said no to that. It was too creepy. She wasnt my friend. She was a friend of a friend that the homeowner decided to let stay with us.

#21 My uncle had a pet monkey named Banjo.



My uncle kept Banjo in a cage, that was portable and he brought it to family gatherings.



My cousin married a Russian woman who spoke little English. I forgot her name so I will refer to as Cousinwife. They had a child named Takodah (they claimed it was "Dakota" backwards. It is not).



Uncle brought Banjo to Christmas dinner as usual, and set Banjo up in the living room



Banjo grabbed Takodah through the chainlink cage, and baby Takodah could not break free. Screaming ensued as boy and beast fought in the living room while grandfather slept blissfully nearby.



Cousinwife hears the commotion, and was in the kitchen closer to the action (we were in the backyard shooting prairie dogs).



Evidently, we had left a pistol in the kitchen because as we turned the corner into the living room, Cousinwife is unloading and entire Glock .40 magazine into Banjo.

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#22 I was living with one of my childhood friends at the time and his family from out of town stopped by to have a few drinks etc. My friend ended up missing for 30+ minutes and his family started questioning me where he disappeared to.



I found him in the bathroom, pants around the ankles, sitting on the toilet, legs sprawled out, semi-hard d**k in his hand, and passed the f**k out.



I guess he decided to go have a wank while his family from another state was visiting and passed out after he finished the deed.

#23 I worked at a bar and had some colleagues come over to find at the end of the night that someone had a s**t and used my shower towel to wipe their a*s..and yes there was toilet paper available.

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#24 Sticking boogers on the wall.

#25 This stuff all happened at just one party.



Caught a guest rifling through coats and pocketbooks during a party. Came down the carpeted stairs, got near the bottom, stood there watching for about 10-15 seconds flabbergasted.



Went to the bathroom. A half n***d lady asleep in the bathtub. D**d to the world.



Went into a bedroom, caught a couple of married folks going at it. They weren't married to each other. I just backed out and closed the door. It was very awkward the rest of the night but I didn't say anything. I just did a Seargent Schultz.

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#26 Opening my fridge like they were conducting a home inspection.

#27 I crushed on a guy for years! We went to the same gym, our kids were in Kindergarten together, he worked for the city and would often be working in my neighborhood, etc...he was 6'2, drop d**d gorgeous and 1000% my type. We ended up having a one night stand and he asked if he could "smoke" at around 6 AM before work. I assumed w**d. I don't partake but said okay...twas m**h. He straight up pulled a m**h pipe out of his bag and blew a fat cloud into my home that I had made a safe space for my daughter and I. Needless to say, we didn't talk after that.

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#28 We live in a multistory duplex and had several couple friend over, ome with much younger kids tha. Ours kids. One dad was meandering with his 4 year old to keep her enetertained, no big deal. Turns out, he let his 4 year old play and break my 12 yo sons ''on display' lego sets in a room we asked them to stay out of. His response 'she's 4'. No s**t, that is why we told you that room was off limits.

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#29 Roommate's friend took a huge s**t on our fire escape black out drunk.

#30 Stayed for two evenings. Ate an entire cake in their bedroom after going to bed.

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#31 I was the houseguest here but this story is too good not to tell. I am at my friends, his wife's family is over and were getting our drink on. Meet the new wifes fam kind of thing. I go to the bathroom and see wife's younger brother (abt 14) face down pants down around his ankles on the super fuzzy bathmat. I think "Ok not cool someone let the kid drink" but ok I'll pee outside and let sis know her brother is passed out so she checks on him. Next morning the sister comes to me and explains that the brother..."has a thing" for furry objects he was defiling the bathmat.

#32 Not caught directly, but...

They were wiping their a*s with magazine pages instead of the *abundant* TP and then stuffing the poopy magazine pages into the trash can, horribly stinking up the bathroom...

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#33 So this happened a long, long time ago and the guest was a kid. But a kid who was old enough to know better. My uncle had just started dating a lady with a 10 year old daughter. My uncle came over to a cookout with this woman and her daughter, and it was left to me to keep this kid entertained since I was like 13 at the time. This girl kept trying to slip things from my room and around the house into her pockets. Lipsticks, knick-knacks, nail polishes, small toys, etc. I kept catching her, making her give the stuff back, and she kept doing it. I let my mom know and mom decided she needed to stay with her mom and out of the house as much as possible.



After they left I found that she had p**d on the chair in my room. I never saw that lady or her brat again as my uncle had broken up with the mom shortly after. He never said why, but he was probably tired of getting his stuff stolen and his furniture peed on.

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#34 In high school, my friends and I were over at my house when my mom was out of town, and we were all doing a bunch of M**A. One of my friends took some X***x then asked if he could pass out in my room, I said he could. We were all just laying around the living room and listening to music. In between one of the songs one of my friends sat right up REALLY fast, and she said “I hear people f*****g”. We turned off the music and listened, and faintly heard people f*****g, it was coming from my room. We all walked in there, and there we saw it. My friend who asked to sleep in my room passed out while watching p**n on his phone. He had my blanket over him with one hand under the blanket. We were all f*****g speechless.

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#35 I was the guest. But I think its kinda funny. Having a sleepover at my friend's house. Kid had a brother but I wasn't friends with him. Later that night, his mom comes in screaming about p**p. Someone had p****d behind the laundry basket in the bathroom. Both kids denied it so the mom blamed me. It wasn't me. Someone p****d behind the laundry basket. And it definitely wasn't me. One of the kids did it. Don't know who or why they did it. But I got yelled at.

#36 M**********r stole batteries from my remote. Two AA’s! Two!