ADVERTISEMENT

Every state has regulations, but few of these strange animal laws feel essential.

Some exist to protect animal welfare, others to shield people, and some are so oddly specific you can’t help but wonder what exactly happened to make them necessary in the first place.

Unusual pet laws can get bizarre. One municipality might dictate how your goldfish lives, while another might outright prohibit certain species or restrict what you can do with your furry friend in public.

Even if the original reason for a statute has faded into history, the mandate often sticks around to shape everyday life in the strangest ways.

Here are 20 examples of strange animal laws from around the world.