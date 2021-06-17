1k+views
20 Best Father-Daughter Moments From My Wedding Photography
My name is Martin Makowski and I'm a non-conventional wedding photographer focusing on emotions and the social side of weddings.
In the past ten years, I have witnessed some amazing moments while photographing special occasions and the ones between dads and daughters are truly remarkable.
Here is a selection of my favorite unstaged father-daughter moments that capture a strong emotional connection between them.
This one is my favorite so far. The smile! The delight! The colors! The flowers! The pinwheel! The HAT!
"I'm here for you girl" (Looks like she has been in a serious accident)
These really make me miss my dad. So glad he was able to walk both of his daughters down the isle. He's been gone a year and a half now. Beautiful pictures, they will be treasured for a lifetime by these brides ❤
