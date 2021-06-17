My name is Martin Makowski and I'm a non-conventional wedding photographer focusing on emotions and the social side of weddings. 

In the past ten years, I have witnessed some amazing moments while photographing special occasions and the ones between dads and daughters are truly remarkable.

Here is a selection of my favorite unstaged father-daughter moments that capture a strong emotional connection between them.

#1

Cain Hargreaves
This one is my favorite so far. The smile! The delight! The colors! The flowers! The pinwheel! The HAT!

#2

#2

#3

#3

Billy The Kid
"I'm here for you girl" (Looks like she has been in a serious accident)

#4

#4

#5

#5

#6

#6

#7

#7

#8

#8

#9

#9

Billy The Kid
"Hey we had some fun days but nothing as good as this"

#10

#10

jjdubs W
Stress of the day is over!

#11

#11

#12

#12

#13

#13

Mary Rose Kent
💖 A smile made doofy by happiness! 💖

#14

#14

#15

#15

#16

#16

#17

#17

#18

#18

#19

#19

#20

#20

Zena Marsh
The final kiss as a single lady.

