If you have ever attended a wedding, it’s quite likely that alcohol was served there. Or, maybe you got the chance to attend a so-called dry wedding, a phenomenon that’s getting more and more popular in recent times.

As always, when something starts becoming popular, there are people who push against it. Dry weddings are no exception. In fact, recently, one side of TikTok got entangled in a discussion over whether such celebrations are acceptable or not and both sides made pretty good arguments.

Dry weddings are becoming more and more popular, which leads people to discuss whether they’re a good idea or not

Image credits: alannavizzoni

Recently, a TikTok user posted a video expressing her point of view that dry weddings are inherently selfish

Currently, a certain side of TikTok is passionately discussing the topic of whether weddings should be with alcohol or not. Usually, the phrase “dry wedding,” which refers to a ceremony and reception where alcohol is not served, is thrown around in this discourse.

As with any discussion on TikTok, or simply online, a lot of people have a lot of opinions about it. Some people raise points that there are a lot of valid reasons to have dry weddings.

It can be religious or personal beliefs that do not allow alcohol consumption, so the couple doesn’t want it to be part of their celebration. It could also be due to health or lifestyle choices – for instance, quite a lot of people from the younger generation are practicing sobriety, so it can lead them to not have booze at their wedding, as it isn’t something that their life involves.

Also, the wedding can have a “family-friendly focus,” which does not involve drinks like that. Or, it can simply be a budgetary decision, since alcohol is known to be a rather pricey substance.

Image credits: Jonathan Borba / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Basically, these are just a few of reasons why a couple getting married opts out of having booze at their function.

On the other hand, there are folks who argue that, even if things like personal beliefs or lifestyle habits do not involve alcohol in a couple’s life, their wedding should.

One of such people is TikToker @alannavizzoni. She is a TikTok user, who, in her bio, shared that she’s going to be a 2026 bride, so weddings are her topic for sure.

On April 16th, she shared a video, where she stated her point that those who opt for dry weddings are inherently selfish. She basically started the whole video with the catchy words “A dry wedding is unacceptable.” Granted, she made sure to explain what she meant, it wasn’t only rage bait.

She explained that weddings are basically parties that the couple throws for people they invite, and so, providing booze is a right thing to do

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She pointed out that people, disagreeing with her point, say that it’s an alcoholic stance, but she thinks that’s a fallacious way of thinking. In her eyes, weddings are an event a couple is hosting and it’s not all about what they want personally, but what pleases their guests.

If the couple themselves don’t drink, but their guests do, that suggests that alcohol should be present at the party. As she said, “Hosting is all about providing refreshments and a vibe. Alcohol, food, and music should be the most important things.”

Essentially, in Alanna’s eyes, as long as there are people who want to drink, booze is an inevitable part of any properly thrown party and not providing it is an unacceptable thing to do.

It’s no different than food or music that are any party staple, so for her, there’s no question whether it should be there or not

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

While there were some people who agreed with her point, there was quite a lot of backlash as well. Most notably, netizens weren’t happy with the thought that the couple’s wedding shouldn’t be about them. If their day isn’t about them, what in life should be?

Basically, this video didn’t end the discourse of dry weddings on TikTok, it might have fueled the fire even more. At the same time, just as there are many people, there are as many opinions about anything, so, finding common ground in any online discourse is rarely an event.

What is your opinion on dry weddings? Is it selfish, as Alanna said? Or a couple is allowed to not have booze in their party if they don’t want to? Share your take in the comments!

There were a few people who agreed with her point, but many were dissatisfied with her expressing the thought that weddings aren’t for a couple, but their guests

