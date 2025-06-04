Relationships are complicated and when you’re a teenager trying to figure things out, they can feel even harder.

Artist Andre Damelle, the creator behind the webcomic Somewhere in Between, explores the emotional ups and downs of teen life through his heartfelt storytelling. His ongoing comic series dives deep into the dynamics between young characters, keeping readers hooked and eager to see what happens next.

Andre’s stories often span more than 20 parts, and this time, we’re sharing one about a V-card, where characters face rumors, complicated feelings, and plenty of heartbreak.

So, if you’re ready, let’s dive into the story.

More info: Facebook | inbetweencomic.com | patreon.com | webtoons.com

RELATED:

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: somewhere-in-between