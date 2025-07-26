ADVERTISEMENT

The subreddit r/AMA allows people to host a discussion about something interesting they have to share, inviting others to ask them any questions they'd like. A few months ago, Reddit user OrganizationOk9886 did just that, but with a slight twist.

Sitting next to their terminally ill grandfather's hospital bed, they acted as an intermediary between him and the internet, which wanted to know everything about the old man's extraordinary life: escaping North Korea, serving as a decorated fighter pilot, and so much more. The AMA thread became a touching window into living history and a reminder for everyone to cherish the little time we have with our families.