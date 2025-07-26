People Ask A Grandfather Who Escaped North Korea What His Life Was Like And He Delivers
The subreddit r/AMA allows people to host a discussion about something interesting they have to share, inviting others to ask them any questions they'd like. A few months ago, Reddit user OrganizationOk9886 did just that, but with a slight twist.
Sitting next to their terminally ill grandfather's hospital bed, they acted as an intermediary between him and the internet, which wanted to know everything about the old man's extraordinary life: escaping North Korea, serving as a decorated fighter pilot, and so much more. The AMA thread became a touching window into living history and a reminder for everyone to cherish the little time we have with our families.
This post may include affiliate links.
Yeah, people are overestimating power. It has it's advantages, but the expectations and retrictions also coming with it, are bringing the scale in the negative field. Nothing can beat freedom. The real one. When you have no power as everyone is thinkig about, but still the power to do what you want in and with your life. That's freedom, and so many don't realize, but that's the real power. Sure, it helps a lot, if you were born, or are living in one of the social-democracies of Europe.
Like Romania between 1965-1989 under the Ceausescu - regime.
It's a military dictatorship - any dissent , even the suspicion of dissent, is punished with arrest, t*****e and imprisonment in concentration camps. Those who insist they wouldn't accept it have never been in that position. Everyone thinks "Oh I'd be different" coz we've all seen movies - but in real life it's not a movie, people are terrified for their children and families.
So, their life s.ucked. Speaking from eastern-european communist-regime experience.
From my country fleeing to a not so fcked up, but also communist country, the way was through maze-fields. We were living for a few years in a small village right at the border. So close, that we could see the lights from the other village in the bordering country. Massive police and army controll was present in the village, because like with a few minutes walk, you could easily end up in the other country. The locals were known by the police/army guys. However, in summer-autumn time were coming seasonial-workers to harvest. So, could my cousin and his friend sneak through the border, My parents took a huge risk helping them.
OMG, really?? A boot, really? Are you even reading his other answers. Flee if the communists that are trying to take over in the US actually make some serious inroads (which they won't). SMH