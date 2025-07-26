ADVERTISEMENT

The subreddit r/AMA allows people to host a discussion about something interesting they have to share, inviting others to ask them any questions they'd like. A few months ago, Reddit user OrganizationOk9886 did just that, but with a slight twist.

Sitting next to their terminally ill grandfather's hospital bed, they acted as an intermediary between him and the internet, which wanted to know everything about the old man's extraordinary life: escaping North Korea, serving as a decorated fighter pilot, and so much more. The AMA thread became a touching window into living history and a reminder for everyone to cherish the little time we have with our families.

Screenshot of an online discussion where a user asks about power versus freedom referencing a North Korea escapee.

Yeah, people are overestimating power. It has it's advantages, but the expectations and retrictions also coming with it, are bringing the scale in the negative field. Nothing can beat freedom. The real one. When you have no power as everyone is thinkig about, but still the power to do what you want in and with your life. That's freedom, and so many don't realize, but that's the real power. Sure, it helps a lot, if you were born, or are living in one of the social-democracies of Europe.

    #2

    Reddit users discuss a grandfather who escaped North Korea sharing what his life was like and his survival advice.

    #3

    Reddit thread discussing family reunions and hardships faced by a North Korean escapee's family after the Korean War.

    #4

    Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about a grandfather who escaped North Korea sharing his life story and struggles.

    #5

    Reddit user discusses challenges faced by people who escaped North Korea and their thoughts on reclaiming lost property after unification.

    #6

    Conversation screenshot where a grandfather who escaped North Korea discusses his life and language experiences online.

    #7

    Comment thread discussing a grandfather who escaped North Korea sharing stories about his life and fruit trees.

    #8

    Reddit comments discussing the life of a grandfather who escaped North Korea and the regime’s control over its people.

    It's a military dictatorship - any dissent , even the suspicion of dissent, is punished with arrest, t*****e and imprisonment in concentration camps. Those who insist they wouldn't accept it have never been in that position. Everyone thinks "Oh I'd be different" coz we've all seen movies - but in real life it's not a movie, people are terrified for their children and families.

    #9

    Reddit conversation discussing a grandfather’s escape from North Korea and his challenging life experiences.

    #10

    Screenshot of a discussion thread about a grandfather who escaped North Korea sharing his life experiences.

    #11

    Online discussion about experiences of people who escaped North Korea and public perception in South Korea.

    #12

    Conversation about a grandfather who escaped North Korea, sharing stories about his life and military experiences.

    #13

    Screenshot of a discussion about a grandfather who escaped North Korea sharing his life experiences and wealth origins.

    #14

    Reddit users discuss a North Korean grandfather's life story and his family's opposition to the communist party.

    So, their life s.ucked. Speaking from eastern-european communist-regime experience.

    #15

    Reddit user responds to questions about family land and history during Japanese colonial era in North Korea escape story thread.

    #16

    Reddit user asks about family wealth and life under Japanese occupation in a discussion about a grandfather who escaped North Korea.

    #17

    Reddit user discusses a grandfather who escaped North Korea and shares his life experiences under dictatorship and military service.

    #18

    Reddit user discusses political unrest and Korean War impact in conversation about grandfather who escaped North Korea.

    #19

    Comment discussing a grandfather who escaped North Korea, sharing details about his difficult journey on foot and across rivers.

    From my country fleeing to a not so fcked up, but also communist country, the way was through maze-fields. We were living for a few years in a small village right at the border. So close, that we could see the lights from the other village in the bordering country. Massive police and army controll was present in the village, because like with a few minutes walk, you could easily end up in the other country. The locals were known by the police/army guys. However, in summer-autumn time were coming seasonial-workers to harvest. So, could my cousin and his friend sneak through the border, My parents took a huge risk helping them.

    #20

    Online discussion about a grandfather who escaped North Korea sharing insights on his life and experiences.

    #21

    Reddit users discuss a grandfather who escaped North Korea sharing insights on resilience and life after hardship.

    #22

    Reddit users discuss a North Korean escapee grandfather’s life and recommend books about North Korean ideology and culture.

    #23

    Reddit conversation discussing a grandfather who escaped North Korea and his experience adjusting to life in South Korea.

    #24

    Reddit discussion about a grandfather who escaped North Korea, sharing insights on his life and lost wealth.

    #25

    Reddit user shares close bond with grandfather who escaped North Korea, reflecting on his life and experiences during the war.

    #26

    Reddit conversation discussing life and Christianity in North Korea from the perspective of a grandfather who escaped.

    #27

    Reddit conversation about a North Korean grandfather’s memories and life shared by a family member.

    #28

    Reddit conversation about a grandfather who escaped North Korea sharing important life stories before he passes.

    #29

    Screenshot of a conversation about expressing feelings involving a grandfather who escaped North Korea and family protection.

    #30

    Screenshot of an online discussion where a user asks a North Korea escapee about life lessons from his experience.

    #31

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a grandfather who escaped North Korea sharing his life experiences.

    #32

    Reddit conversation discussing a grandfather who escaped North Korea sharing his life experiences and historical insights.

    #33

    Reddit user discusses grandfather's life after escaping North Korea and settling in South Korea with his brothers.

    #34

    Reddit user answers questions about grandfather who escaped North Korea, sharing his life and career in South Korea.

    #35

    Comments discussing making mandu-guk and differences in Korean holiday foods from North Korean escapee perspective.

    #36

    Comments discussing a grandfather who escaped North Korea sharing his life experiences and memories with younger generations.

    #37

    Comment discussion about a grandfather who escaped North Korea sharing his life experiences and historical Korean struggles.

    #38

    Reddit user asks about global politics comparison to North Korea; response mentions grandfather's health and avoiding current events.

    #39

    Reddit user asks a grandfather who escaped North Korea about his father's business and land seizure during the war.

    #40

    Reddit conversation discussing the North Korean economy and a grandfather’s experience escaping North Korea.

    #41

    Screenshot of a conversation about land registration and reunification with a North Korean escapee grandfather.

    #42

    Comment thread discussing a grandfather who escaped North Korea sharing memories of his childhood and family life.

    #43

    Reddit user asking about a grandfather who escaped North Korea and his life after escaping.

    #44

    Reddit users discuss a grandfather who escaped North Korea and shares his life experiences after fleeing.

    #45

    Reddit conversation about a grandfather who escaped North Korea and his experiences during war and as a pilot.

    #46

    Conversation about what a North Korea escapee grandfather wants people to understand about Korea and communism.

    #47

    Reddit user explains family reunions and struggles of a grandfather who escaped North Korea sharing his life experience.

    #48

    Reddit user discusses cultural differences and family life of a grandfather who escaped North Korea and his experiences.

    #49

    Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about a grandfather who escaped North Korea and his family's history with land records and education.

    #50

    Screenshot of an online discussion about wealth standards in North Korea with a user explaining Pyongyang as the capital.

    #51

    Reddit users discuss recording conversations with a grandfather who escaped North Korea to preserve his life stories.

    #52

    Reddit conversation about North Korean communities and life shared by a grandfather who escaped North Korea.

    #53

    Comment exchange about treatment of North Korean refugees and a general's experience after escaping North Korea.

    #54

    Reddit user shares story of a grandfather who escaped North Korea and his family’s life before and after.

    #55

    Reddit user asks about grandfather’s political views after escaping North Korea, with detailed thoughtful reply shared.

    #56

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a grandfather who escaped North Korea and his life before the war.

    #57

    Reddit conversation discussing a North Korean grandfather’s escape and life under communist persecution.

    OMG, really?? A boot, really? Are you even reading his other answers. Flee if the communists that are trying to take over in the US actually make some serious inroads (which they won't). SMH

    #58

    Reddit comments sharing stories about grandfathers escaping war, reflecting on life lessons and freedom.

    #59

    Reddit conversation discussing a grandfather’s memoir about his childhood and family history after escaping North Korea.

    #60

    Reddit conversation discussing life in North Korea before the war with insights from a grandfather who escaped North Korea.

    #61

    Reddit user shares favorite traditional Korean meal of a North Korean escapee grandfather and memories of regional naengmyeon variations.

    #62

    Reddit user asking about family military history, part of discussion on a grandfather who escaped North Korea life story.

    #63

    Reddit conversation about a Korean-American visiting his grandfather who escaped North Korea and sharing his life story.

    #64

    Reddit conversation discussing a grandfather who escaped North Korea and his views on South Korean politics.

    #65

    Conversation about a grandfather who escaped North Korea, discussing adapting and perceptions of refugees over time.

    #66

    Reddit conversation about a North Korean escapee’s family choices and life risks under North Korean army control.

    #67

    Reddit conversation about a grandfather who escaped North Korea sharing his life experiences and watching Korean dramas in South Korea.

    #68

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing family history related to North Korea and Korean War ancestors.

    #69

    Reddit conversation where a grandfather who escaped North Korea shares his views on Korea, Japan, China, and America.

    #70

    Reddit comments discussing experiences in South Korea and threats near North Korea from a grandfather who escaped.

    #71

    Reddit conversation discussing a grandfather who escaped North Korea and his family home in Pyongyang.

    #72

    Reddit discussion about a grandfather who escaped North Korea sharing insights on life and the North Korean army.

