To make it easier for you to navigate through thousands of comments, Bored Panda has compiled a special selection of the most original, non-standard and mysterious tales told by the participants in the original thread. Therefore, please read to the very end of this list, mark the stories you like the most, and if you also once worked at Walmart and saw something strange, be sure to tell us about it straight in the comments!

There is a popular thread in the AskReddit community whose Original Poster once asked: "Walmart employees, what's the worst thing you have seen inside your store?" Today the thread has over 3.2K comments and has amassed nearly 6.5K upvotes. And yes, in this thread, lots of strange and creepy secrets are revealed.

Since Sam Walton opened his first small shop in 1945, Walmart has grown to approximately 10.5K stores and clubs and unites up to 2.3M employees worldwide. It is quite obvious that in such an enormous network, there will definitely be people who have some creepy stories from their work.

In fact, the more people involved in any association or organization, the higher the likelihood that someone will take a negative experience from it. And where do people communicate with each other so much, dealing with different things and objects? That's right, in big retail stores!

Do you remember that great old movie "Night at the Museum"? Where all the museum exhibits come to life at night and cause all sorts of outrage? In fact, perhaps, each institution in this world has its own dark closet where the most unsightly secrets are carefully hidden. And it turns out that sometimes they show up in the form of various scary stories told by different people.

#1 Of A Creepy Old Guy On A Scooter So I used to stock the crafts section on overnights. I'm kinda an awkward person so no human contact was great for me. This old guy on a scooter insisted upon sitting in my aisle for like, hours. Just staring at the needles.



Ok....whatever. I stocked everything I could. But finally I needed him to move...and honestly I was a little creeped out at this point.. I mentioned it to my manager on the way to lunch.



After lunch he was gone.



....turns out he had died there like 5 hours ago.

#2 Of Shopping Carts And People I've only been working at a Walmart for two weeks, I've had three people lose their temper on me, one woman slam her cart into someone else's cart because she couldn't buy alcohol with an expired ID, and one guy try to walk away with a whole cart of groceries, in which a different customer walked after him and literally dragged him back inside.



Again, two weeks.



Edit: I'm getting asked this a lot, so I'll explain. Stores can't accept expired IDs because they're considered invalid. If Invalid IDs were accepted then it would create an aftermarket for those IDs, which would then make it easier for people under 21 to get ahold of something they could potentially use to illegally purchase alcohol.

#3 Of Used Diapers Over Freshly Baked Cookies Someone throwing there used children diaper on top of the freshly baked cookies I just put out :/ had to throw out 700 cookies

#4 Of Puddles, Investigations And Urine Mine actually happened yesterday. I was walking back to my area and saw one of my coworkers in front of a puddle. She said, “walk around.” I responded, “I don’t want to know.” Her immediate response was, “It is urine.” I lowered and shook my head and walked by.

#5 Of Homeless People, Paper Towels And Inappropriate Behavior Not an employee but off duty police officer. Two homeless people dug out a hole into the paper towel section and were living in it. They finally found them when someone complained about “two people having sex in the toilet paper isle”.



Those employees do not get paid enough.

#6 Of Hamburglers, Maggots And A Misdoing Assistant Manager my best friend/roomie worked Wal-Mart.



The worst story was about The Hamburgler - a person/persons who would put a packaging of raw hamburger in their cart and then "change their mind" and leave the hamburger in some random spot. Sometimes it would be a couple of days before the Hamburgler's deed was uncovered.



It was so bad that almost every employee started inspecting their area of responsibility and pretty soon, the Hamburgler's foul deed were being discovered very quickly - because no one wanted to deal with a leaky maggot mess.



then the assistant manager got caught leaving a package of hamburger in the shoe dept.

#7 Of Cats, Bug Bombs And Car Owners Worst EVER:



Some people signed up for an oil change, then threw one of those household bug bomb foggers into their car while they waited.



When the technician went out to pull the car in, it was full of white smoke from the insecticide and the interior was covered in thousands of roaches all trying to escape the fog.



We told them to leave.



Worst THIS WEEK:



Guy signs up for an oil change, and the technicians find 2 live cats in under the hood of the minivan.



The owner came out to deal with it, saying they were his.

#8 Of Jewels, Meltdowns And Rogue Managers I’ve posted this in another Walmart thread, it’s still one of my favorite stories from my mom.



My mom worked at Walmart for about a year. She actually liked it as she was more active, but she decided to quit after the jewelry department manager had a meltdown and started throwing jewelry at customers. One old lady got pelted in the head with a heavy ring box and it was over.



Turns out the manager was selling the jewelry to friends and family, but would keep the boxes and stuff them with rocks and trash so inventory would stay the same. She had the meltdown before she was caught. They had to drag her out of the store that day.

#9 Of Cart Wranglers, Oil Changers And An Empty Cardboard Box Mine's much more mild. Think of it as a palette cleanser for the rest of the horror stories in this thread.



I worked at a Wal-Mart for one summer during college. I was a Courtesy Associate according to my nametag, but I prefered the title of Cart Wrangler. My job was to recover shopping carts, help customers get big stuff into their cars/trucks, and keep the parking lot clean. As a result, I had a particular disdain for a class of customers I referred to as "oil changers." They'd run into the store to buy some automotive product, like engine oil or windshield washer fluid, use said product on their vehicle in the lot, and then leave a mess on their way out. My most memorable was a group of kids in their late teens/early twenties like myself at the time. Busted up little four banger sedan. I think it had no interior panels. They bought a trunk mounted subwoofer box, installed it in the lot, and left the empty cardboard box for me to clean up.



Yes, it was a minor annoyance, but when there are one or two garbage cans in between each and every lane on the lot and you can't be bothered to use one, I think my annoyance was justified.

#10 Of Naughty Kids, Spoiled Meat And Severe Retribution A bunch of kids once ran thru the meat section and sliced open every package. They got caught and had to pay for all of it. Add up to a little over 500$

#11 Of Plungers, Pranks And The Domino Effect Not an employee, but I felt really bad for one. My brother was at Walmart with my friend and I. We were looking through pet stuff and there was an aisle with plungers at the end. Being the thirteen year old he was, my brother could not resist the temptation of picking one up and sticking it to the floor. We laugh a little. After he does this, he goes to put it back, and the whole rack falls down. He’s frantically trying to place all the plungers back as my friend and I are running away and cackling.



Then, an employee walks up and starts to help him. Apparently the whole shelf (three racks of plungers) was unstable, and as they were putting the last few on, the racks above clatter to the ground and now there are probably fifty plungers rolling around on the floor. My friend and I are f*****g dying watching from the clothing section. The employee just puts his head down, sighs, and tells my brother he can just leave. We didn’t get in trouble or kicked out but I’m so sorry for that poor employee. It was funny as hell, though.

#12 Of Stilts, Shameless Ladies And Huffing An Aerosol Can Let's see...



I've seen a guy walk in on 10ft stilts.



A lady pull her pants down to adjust her panties.



A guy pass out from huffing an aerosol can.



A chick passed out on the ground. (Low blood sugar)



A car catch on fire.



an employee die in his car in a parking lot. (Old)



And lots of fights.



Im sure there's more, but I can't remember. No, I personally didn't see some of these, but I'm friends with employees. There's nothing to do in this town so when something happens, I hear the stories a few times.



Edit- a yes. A guy whipped out his d**k and started peeing in front of my sister in law.

#13 Of Bathrooms, Mud And Lack Of Proper Cleaning The bathrooms, especially the ladies. They just don’t care about keeping it clean or hygienic. Disgusting is all I have to say.

#14 Of Bicycles, Carts And Lost Kids My 2 favorite oh s**t moments.



1. Code adam(missing kid) wandering the store looking for a little boy and we see him flying down the main isle on a bike. He clipped the edge of a end display and went flying into a shelf and got banged up.



2. This is the worst one. Again young kid, maybe 7ish, laying on the bottom part of the cart. He was looking up through the cart and his head was at the front. Mom hit a bump, kid slid forward, head bent back and went under the cart while he was still on it. That one was disturbing but he didnt have any issues other then screaming for the first minute or two after.

#15 Of Costumes And Halloween The costume isle during Halloween



Definitely not as bad as some things here but as a 17-year-old having to zone that was a nightmare.

#16 Of Sense Of Humor And A Paycheck The worst thing a Walmart employee may ever see is obviously his or her paycheck.

#17 Of Freshness, Chicken Breasts And A "Nice" Smell At one point when I worked in the meat department we had it to where our distribution center sent us a box it expired over two years previously of "fresh" chicken breasts

#18 Of Stealing Money, Managers And Managers Stealing Money Our store manager was fired and arrested for stealing money from the registers. Also a thief tried to stab a manager when confronted. Fun times.