66 Photos That Capture The Pure Joy Of Shelter Dogs On Their Weekly WalksInterview
In Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil, a group of dedicated volunteers is making a big difference in the lives of shelter dogs. Through the Projeto Passeio Animal (Animal Walk Project), they visit the Municipal Kennel every week to take the dogs out for walks, give them love, and help them feel seen and cared for.
This project isn’t about rescue or adoption alone; it’s about bringing joy to dogs who are still waiting for a home. The volunteers share special moments with each dog, building trust and friendships along the way. These walks may only happen once a week, but to the dogs, they mean everything—and you can see it in the pictures!
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
We spoke with Renata, one of the people involved in this moving initiative. She shared that the Animal Walk Project began in 2013, inspired by the story of Duque, a dog, and the dedication of Professor Karina Harvey, who started taking dogs from the old Mogi CCZ for walks all by herself. "Over time, the project gained support and volunteers. In 2018, former councilwoman Fernanda Moreno revived the initiative, which grew to gather dozens of volunteers, promoting well-being, adoption, and affection for the animals. Duque’s legacy continues as the project’s symbol."
According to Renata, the entire kennel comes alive on Thursdays, when the walks take place. "The dogs get excited; they notice our presence and definitely look forward to walk day. This makes all the difference for them, and for us too—being with them is therapeutic for the volunteers."
Unfortunately, there’s still a lot of abandonment in Mogi, but the volunteers also have strong support—people who care about the cause, including some city council members. "We believe that neutering is one solution, but also education and raising public awareness about animal abandonment, along with punishment for those who abandon or mistreat animals."
The bond between the volunteers and the dogs is clear, built on trust, care, and shared moments. Still, saying goodbye after each walk isn’t easy. For Renata, it’s always a mix of emotions. "We know we’re doing our part—bringing love, care, walks, and affection. It’s rewarding to see each tail wagging, each look becoming more confident every week. But yes, our hearts ache, because no matter how much we give our best, we know that having a home changes everything. One walk a week is wonderful, but it’s still too little compared to what they deserve. The truth is, we get very attached. Each has their own story and personality, and seeing them go back to the kennel, even if just for now, makes us want to do even more."