In Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil, a group of dedicated volunteers is making a big difference in the lives of shelter dogs. Through the Projeto Passeio Animal (Animal Walk Project), they visit the Municipal Kennel every week to take the dogs out for walks, give them love, and help them feel seen and cared for.

This project isn’t about rescue or adoption alone; it’s about bringing joy to dogs who are still waiting for a home. The volunteers share special moments with each dog, building trust and friendships along the way. These walks may only happen once a week, but to the dogs, they mean everything—and you can see it in the pictures!

More info: Instagram

#1

Woman sitting on grass petting a happy black shelter dog, capturing the joy of shelter dogs on their weekly walks.

passeioanimal.mogi Report

We spoke with Renata, one of the people involved in this moving initiative. She shared that the Animal Walk Project began in 2013, inspired by the story of Duque, a dog, and the dedication of Professor Karina Harvey, who started taking dogs from the old Mogi CCZ for walks all by herself. "Over time, the project gained support and volunteers. In 2018, former councilwoman Fernanda Moreno revived the initiative, which grew to gather dozens of volunteers, promoting well-being, adoption, and affection for the animals. Duque’s legacy continues as the project’s symbol."
    #2

    Woman hugging a happy black shelter dog outside near a fence, capturing the pure joy of shelter dogs on their weekly walks.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #3

    Woman smiling and playing with a happy shelter dog outdoors, capturing the pure joy of shelter dogs on their walks.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    According to Renata, the entire kennel comes alive on Thursdays, when the walks take place. "The dogs get excited; they notice our presence and definitely look forward to walk day. This makes all the difference for them, and for us too—being with them is therapeutic for the volunteers."
    #4

    Woman smiling and hugging a shelter dog on a leash at the park, capturing pure joy of shelter dogs on walks.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #5

    Two shelter dogs wearing sweaters eagerly wait by a gate during their weekly walks outside the shelter.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    Unfortunately, there’s still a lot of abandonment in Mogi, but the volunteers also have strong support—people who care about the cause, including some city council members. "We believe that neutering is one solution, but also education and raising public awareness about animal abandonment, along with punishment for those who abandon or mistreat animals."

    #6

    Woman in orange shirt kneeling and hugging a happy black and white shelter dog on a quiet rural road during a walk

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #7

    Cute shelter dog leaning on a fence, enjoying fresh air during weekly walks capturing pure joy outdoors.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    The bond between the volunteers and the dogs is clear, built on trust, care, and shared moments. Still, saying goodbye after each walk isn’t easy. For Renata, it’s always a mix of emotions. "We know we’re doing our part—bringing love, care, walks, and affection. It’s rewarding to see each tail wagging, each look becoming more confident every week. But yes, our hearts ache, because no matter how much we give our best, we know that having a home changes everything. One walk a week is wonderful, but it’s still too little compared to what they deserve. The truth is, we get very attached. Each has their own story and personality, and seeing them go back to the kennel, even if just for now, makes us want to do even more."

    #8

    Young woman hugging a happy shelter dog on their weekly walk, capturing the pure joy of shelter dogs outdoors.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #9

    Woman showing affection to a happy shelter dog, capturing the pure joy of shelter dogs on their weekly walks outdoors.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #10

    Fluffy brown shelter dog on a leash during a joyful weekly walk with its caretaker outdoors on a quiet street.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #11

    Happy woman hugging a joyful shelter dog outdoors during one of their weekly walks in a green park setting.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #12

    Happy shelter dog with tongue out on a joyful weekly walk with a smiling woman outdoors under blue sky.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #13

    Young woman lovingly hugging a shelter dog wearing a camouflage jacket during a joyful weekly walk outdoors.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #14

    Woman with sunglasses petting a joyful shelter dog lying on grass during their weekly walk outdoors.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #15

    Woman crouching outdoors hugging a happy shelter dog, capturing the pure joy of shelter dogs on their weekly walks

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #16

    Black and white shelter dog on a leash walking outdoors, capturing the pure joy of shelter dogs on weekly walks.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #17

    Shelter dogs on a weekly walk enjoying fresh air and playful interaction on a sunny day outdoors.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #18

    Happy shelter dog enjoying a walk outdoors with a volunteer on a sunny day, capturing pure joy during weekly walks.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #19

    Woman and boy smiling at a happy shelter dog during joyful weekly walks outside on a sunny day with palm trees.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #20

    Man walking a happy shelter dog outdoors on a leash, capturing the pure joy of weekly walks with shelter dogs.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #21

    Woman in an orange shirt sitting on grass with a shelter dog, capturing the joy of shelter dogs on their weekly walks.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #22

    Woman smiling and hugging a happy shelter dog on their weekly walk in a sunny outdoor play area.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #23

    Woman smiling with a happy black and white shelter dog outside during weekly walks on a grassy area with palm trees.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #24

    Young woman happily hugging a joyful shelter dog on a leash outdoors, capturing the pure joy of shelter dogs.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #25

    Woman smiling and hugging a shelter dog on their weekly walk in an outdoor park setting with palm trees.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #26

    Shelter dog joyfully jumping during a weekly walk, held on a red leash with greenery in the background.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #27

    Woman sitting beside a happy black shelter dog on a colorful playground during their weekly walk outdoors.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #28

    Woman holding a happy shelter dog outside on a sunny day, capturing the pure joy of shelter dogs on weekly walks.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #29

    Woman in a pink sweater smiling while holding the leash of a happy shelter dog during a joyful weekly walk outdoors

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #30

    Woman smiling and walking a happy shelter dog on a cracked path surrounded by trees during a joyful weekly walk.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #31

    Young woman in a pink jacket kneeling and smiling with a black shelter dog during a joyful weekly walk outdoors.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #32

    Happy shelter dog with leash enjoying a loving moment with a woman during their weekly walk outdoors.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #33

    Happy shelter dog on a leash enjoying a sunny weekly walk outdoors with bright grass and a building in the background

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #34

    Light brown shelter dog on a leash enjoying a weekly walk outdoors, capturing pure joy and happiness.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #35

    Brown shelter dog with tongue out resting under green bushes on a grassy area during a weekly walk.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #36

    Woman smiling and hugging a joyful shelter dog on a grassy area during one of their weekly walks.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #37

    Woman kneeling and happily embracing a joyful shelter dog on a weekly walk in an outdoor green area.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #38

    Woman smiling and hugging a joyful shelter dog during one of their weekly walks outside the shelter.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #39

    Happy shelter dog on a leash enjoying a weekly walk outdoors in a sunny park setting.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #40

    Woman in a hoodie kneeling and smiling next to a black shelter dog licking its nose during a joyful weekly walk.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #41

    Woman smiling and hugging a happy shelter dog on a grassy area during one of their weekly walks outdoors.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #42

    Young woman with shelter dog smiling happily during their weekly joyful walk outdoors on a foggy day.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #43

    Happy shelter dog on a leash enjoying a joyful walk outdoors with blurred nature background.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #44

    Shelter dog on leash during a weekly walk with a caretaker in a green outdoor setting showing pure joy.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #45

    Shelter dog wearing a colorful harness standing on a walk, showing the pure joy of shelter dogs on their weekly walks.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #46

    Happy shelter dog on a weekly walk with a smiling woman outdoors on a sunny day, enjoying pure joy and freedom.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #47

    Woman walking a joyful shelter dog on a leash outside a building during a weekly walk on a cobblestone path.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #48

    Man kneeling on grass with shelter dog on leash enjoying a joyful weekly walk outdoors in a sunny park setting

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #49

    Woman sitting on grass hugging a shelter dog, capturing the pure joy of shelter dogs on their weekly walks outdoors.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #50

    Brown shelter dog on a leash during a joyful weekly walk with a person in an outdoor natural setting

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #51

    Man wearing a Jeep cap petting a black and white shelter dog outdoors during their weekly walk on a foggy day.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #52

    Boy sitting on grass gently petting a shelter dog wrapped in a blanket, capturing the joy of shelter dogs on walks.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #53

    Woman in orange shirt with a happy shelter dog enjoying a joyful moment on their weekly walk outside.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #54

    Volunteer wearing an orange shirt bonding with a joyful shelter dog during a weekly walk in a rural setting.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #55

    Small black shelter dog wearing a red sweater joyfully running on grass during weekly walks with another dog nearby.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #56

    Person wearing black boots walking a happy shelter dog on a red leash outdoors during weekly walks

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #57

    Young boy interacting with a shelter dog through a chain-link fence, capturing the joy of shelter dogs on their weekly walks.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #58

    Woman with a shelter dog enjoying the outdoors during a joyful weekly walk on a sunny day.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #59

    Volunteer hugging a happy shelter dog outside a shelter building, capturing pure joy during weekly walks.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #60

    Woman sitting on grass happily petting a shelter dog during joyful weekly walks outside a building.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #61

    Teen smiling and cuddling a small shelter dog on the grass during a joyful weekly walk outdoors.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #62

    Woman sitting outside holding a happy shelter dog on leash, enjoying a joyful weekly walk in a green park area.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #63

    Woman crouching next to a happy shelter dog on a walk, showcasing the pure joy of shelter dogs outdoors.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #64

    Woman smiling and holding leash of shelter dog enjoying their weekly walk outdoors with trees and fence in the background

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #65

    Woman petting a happy shelter dog on a leash during a joyful weekly walk outdoors on grass.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

    #66

    Woman smiling while holding a shelter dog on a weekly walk in a park, capturing the pure joy of shelter dogs.

    passeioanimal.mogi Report

