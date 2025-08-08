ADVERTISEMENT

In Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil, a group of dedicated volunteers is making a big difference in the lives of shelter dogs. Through the Projeto Passeio Animal (Animal Walk Project), they visit the Municipal Kennel every week to take the dogs out for walks, give them love, and help them feel seen and cared for.

This project isn’t about rescue or adoption alone; it’s about bringing joy to dogs who are still waiting for a home. The volunteers share special moments with each dog, building trust and friendships along the way. These walks may only happen once a week, but to the dogs, they mean everything—and you can see it in the pictures!

More info: Instagram