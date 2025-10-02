ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Chrigel Farner, a Swiss-born illustrator now based in Berlin, who doesn’t just draw — he builds entire worlds on paper. His art feels like what would happen if science, stories, and pure imagination all decided to throw a party together.

With roots in scientific illustration back in Zürich, Farner mixes unexpected influences: delicate Japanese woodcuts, timeless classical painting, the messy beauty of nature, and even the rhythm of music. The result? A bold style that’s instantly recognizable, brimming with energy and personality.

More info: Instagram | chrigelfarner.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Surreal otherworldly illustration blending science, mystery, and story with glowing, star-like formations in a strange landscape.

Chrigel Farner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

His projects stretch from children’s books and comics to editorial work, and each piece is like a puzzle you can’t stop staring at. Works such as Pippin der Nichtsnutz and Nemorino and the Fool’s Bundle prove how easily he builds playful universes where visual chaos still makes perfect sense.

Look closely and you’ll always find something new — hidden details, playful textures, and dazzling patterns tucked into every corner. Farner’s art proves that illustration doesn’t need to be simple to be powerful. Complexity can be joyful, chaos can tell a story, and imagination can feel more real than reality itself.
RELATED:
    #2

    Haunting illustration of an elderly figure with closed eyes, blending science and mystery in an otherworldly style.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Otherworldly illustration of a figure flying over snowy mountains blending science, mystery, and story in haunting art.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Surreal illustration blending science and mystery with otherworldly plants, creatures, and a figure pushing a wheelbarrow.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Surreal illustration of a human head with otherworldly creatures inside, blending science, mystery, and haunting art.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Haunting illustration blending science, mystery, and story features a surreal skeletal figure in an otherworldly landscape.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Otherworldly illustration blending science and mystery shows surreal creatures in space watching a lone figure on a barren landscape.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Haunting illustrations blending science, mystery, and story with surreal clouds and otherworldly landscapes over a farm.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Haunting illustrations blending science, mystery, and story in surreal landscapes with fantastical creatures and intricate details.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Haunting illustration blending science and mystery, depicting a surreal otherworldly figure in a cosmic landscape.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Abstract haunting illustration blending science and mystery with rays and layered blue tones creating an otherworldly world.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Surreal illustration blending science and mystery depicting a large figure with a shovel in an eerie otherworldly forest.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Colorful otherworldly illustration featuring surreal horses and mysterious creatures blending science and story elements.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Haunting illustrations blending science, mystery, and story featuring otherworldly characters in a vibrant forest setting.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Haunting illustration of a creature covered in colorful stones, blending science, mystery, and otherworldly story elements.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Surreal illustration blending science and mystery with a man surrounded by animals and fantastical creatures in a cloudy sky.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Haunting illustration blending science and mystery shows a character with a long nose acting as a swing for a small figure.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Haunting illustration blending science, mystery, and story with a giant creature battling horned beasts in an otherworldly landscape.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Haunting illustration of a bat hanging upside down in an otherworldly world blending science, mystery, and story.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Surreal black and white illustration blending science, mystery, and story into otherworldly, haunting artistic worlds.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Haunting illustrations blending science, mystery, and story in a detailed, otherworldly landscape with whimsical characters.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Haunting illustration of a striped cat with a peculiar face, blending science, mystery, and story into an otherworldly world.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Haunting illustration of a donkey painted with stars and stripes, blending science and mystery in an otherworldly world.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Surreal illustration of a colorful elephant with stars and stripes, blending science, mystery, and otherworldly worlds.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Haunting illustration of a striped cat blending science, mystery, and story into an otherworldly artistic world.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Surreal illustration blending science and mystery with organic, otherworldly plant forms in a haunting, imaginative landscape.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Haunting illustrations of otherworldly beings blending science, mystery, and story in a surreal, smoky environment.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Haunting illustrations blending science and mystery featuring whimsical characters in a lush garden with a castle backdrop.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Surreal illustration of a giant baby among cranes and buildings blending science, mystery, and otherworldly worlds.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Haunting illustration blending science, mystery, and story showing astronaut confronting alien creatures in otherworldly landscape.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Monochrome illustration of a haunting owl flying inside a car surrounded by floating pages blending science, mystery, and story.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Haunting illustration of a surreal cat blending mystery and story into an otherworldly artistic science-inspired scene.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Haunting illustrations blending science, mystery, and story depict otherworldly figures and a fiery celestial face at night.

    Chrigel Farner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!