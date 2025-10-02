This Artist’s Haunting Illustrations Blend Science, Mystery, And Story Into Otherworldly Worlds (33 Pics)
Meet Chrigel Farner, a Swiss-born illustrator now based in Berlin, who doesn’t just draw — he builds entire worlds on paper. His art feels like what would happen if science, stories, and pure imagination all decided to throw a party together.
With roots in scientific illustration back in Zürich, Farner mixes unexpected influences: delicate Japanese woodcuts, timeless classical painting, the messy beauty of nature, and even the rhythm of music. The result? A bold style that’s instantly recognizable, brimming with energy and personality.
More info: Instagram | chrigelfarner.com
His projects stretch from children’s books and comics to editorial work, and each piece is like a puzzle you can’t stop staring at. Works such as Pippin der Nichtsnutz and Nemorino and the Fool’s Bundle prove how easily he builds playful universes where visual chaos still makes perfect sense.
Look closely and you’ll always find something new — hidden details, playful textures, and dazzling patterns tucked into every corner. Farner’s art proves that illustration doesn’t need to be simple to be powerful. Complexity can be joyful, chaos can tell a story, and imagination can feel more real than reality itself.