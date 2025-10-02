ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Chrigel Farner, a Swiss-born illustrator now based in Berlin, who doesn’t just draw — he builds entire worlds on paper. His art feels like what would happen if science, stories, and pure imagination all decided to throw a party together.

With roots in scientific illustration back in Zürich, Farner mixes unexpected influences: delicate Japanese woodcuts, timeless classical painting, the messy beauty of nature, and even the rhythm of music. The result? A bold style that’s instantly recognizable, brimming with energy and personality.

More info: Instagram | chrigelfarner.com