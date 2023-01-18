We all wear masks. Depending on the environment, we choose to hide our true thoughts, feelings, and words. It takes courage to look into who you really are, which then awards you with relief and freedom.

San Francisco-based artist Joel Hernandez admits that he also was hiding under several masks when growing up, due to being gay and both Mexican and American. Making masks for Joel feels as if he is unburdening himself and taking them off of his own body.

The artist shared with Bored Panda what his work is all about: "I mainly focus on making masks and playing with the exploration of identity and the masks that we wear, digital or emotional, to navigate the world."

So, fellow Pandas, we invite you to explore Joel's beautiful, vividly colored works of art that he makes from paper-mâché and acrylic paint.

More info: joelhernandezart.com | Instagram