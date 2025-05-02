ADVERTISEMENT

There's something magical about seeing the past through the lens of a glass negative. These delicate, often forgotten images were created long before digital cameras and instant gratification – each one a labor of love, meticulously crafted and carefully preserved. Many of these glass plates sat untouched for decades in attics, basements, and historical societies, their secrets only now being revealed through modern scanning technology.

They offer a glimpse into everyday life, momentous events, and forgotten faces from a world long gone. From bustling city scenes to intimate family portraits, these rare snapshots capture a time when photography was a precious art form. This unique collection of 55 photographs, rescued from the brink of oblivion, offers both striking beauty and a poignant reminder of the fragility of memory.

#1

Howard Brady With "My Maryland", May 15 1926

Man in vintage suit holding a horse by reins in a stable yard, rare photograph restored from glass negatives.

Library of Congress Report

    #2

    Inga Berentz And Bjorn Hallden, Undated Photo, Circa 1903

    Black and white rare photograph of a man and woman in vintage clothing with a dog at a garden table from glass negatives.

    Swedish Performing Arts Agency Report

    #3

    Electric Sidewalk Car In Venice, Los Angeles, Ca.1920

    Group of people sitting outside Mirror Barber Shop in a rare photograph restored from glass negatives showing early 20th-century fashion.

    C. C. Pierce Report

    #4

    This Is Young Master Stephenson Of (Possibly) Castlane, Carrick-On-Suir, Co. Tipperary, January 8, 1907

    Vintage black and white photograph of a child with a toy horse and cart, rare photographs rescued from glass negatives.

    National Library of Ireland on The Commons Report

    #5

    This Is The Fitzgerald Family Of Otteran Place, Waterford City, 2 January 1915

    Group portrait of six young adults in early 20th century attire, a rare photograph rescued from glass negatives.

    National Library of Ireland on The Commons Report

    #6

    Senator Carter Glass, 1920

    Black and white rare photograph of a man in a coat and hat standing on steps, restored from glass negatives.

    Library of congress Report

    #7

    Albert Ranft And Family, 1901

    Vintage family portrait seated indoors, part of rare photographs restored from glass negatives showcasing history preserved.

    Swedish Performing Arts Agency Report

    #8

    Rosa Grünberg And Emma Meissner, Actors, Circa 1905

    Two women in vintage dresses and hats posing outdoors in a rare photograph rescued from glass negatives.

    Swedish Performing Arts Agency Report

    #9

    Hazel Mackaye And Dog By Harris & Ewing, 1915

    Black and white rare photograph of a woman holding a small dog, rescued from glass negatives and history restored.

    Harris & Ewing Report

    #10

    Ramallah Woman, Between 1898 And 1914

    Young woman in traditional embroidered attire captured in a rare photograph restored from glass negatives.

    American Colony (Jerusalem) Photo Depart. Report

    #11

    Citizen's Military Training Camp, Camp Meade, 21 August 1922

    Black and white vintage photo of a smiling couple outside a house, one wearing a patterned sweater and the other a hat.

    Library of Congress Report

    #12

    American Red Cross Worker Who Wants To Make Friends With A Little Refugee Just Arrived At The American Red Cross Canteen At The Gare De L'est, Where All Refugees Coming To The Station Are Fed Free Of Charge, Cared For And Helped On Their Way, 7 June 1918

    Man in vintage military uniform holding a toddler, a rare photograph rescued from glass negatives showing a historic moment.

    Library of Congress Report

    #13

    Miss Elisabeth Steinbeck As Queen Of The Long Branch Carnival

    Vintage rare photograph of women in Victorian costumes rescued from glass negatives, showcasing restored historical moments.

    Library of Congress Report

    #14

    Shannon, J., Between December 1903 And March 1905

    Woman in vintage dress and large hat posing in rare historical photograph rescued from glass negatives.

    Library of Congress Report

    #15

    Schofield, Gen. J.m., Between 1873 And 1890

    Portrait of a decorated military officer from rare photographs rescued from old glass negatives in history restored collection.

    Library of Congress Report

    #16

    Kitty Balfour, "Kitty Darling", Between Ca. 1910 And Ca. 1915

    Early 20th century woman in vintage attire seated with a small dog, from rare photographs rescued from glass negatives.

    Library of Congress Report

    #17

    James H. Preston, Mayor Of Baltimore, Holding Paper "1918; Apr. 2; Prize National Creed Contest; $1,000.00, Between 1916 And 1919

    Vintage black and white photograph of a man in suit holding a document, rare photograph rescued from glass negatives.

    Library of Congress Report

    #18

    Magna Lykseth As Isolde In Tristan Och Isolde At Kungliga Opera, Scanned Glass Negative, 1909

    Black and white rare photograph of a woman in ornate dress rescued from glass negatives in history restoration.

    Swedish Performing Arts Agency Report

    #19

    Miss Golds, 3 Dec 1907

    Vintage portrait of a woman seated in early 20th century attire, part of rare photographs rescued from glass negatives.

    David Knights-Whittome Photographic Archive Report

    #20

    Rev. Dunbar, Between 1855 And 1865

    Vintage black and white portrait of a man in formal attire, rare photograph rescued from glass negatives.

    Library of Congress Report

    #21

    Claire Hilmann, 19 March 1927

    Black and white rare photograph of a rider jumping a horse over a fence, rescued from glass negatives.

    Library of Congress Report

    #22

    Tom Taylor, 1924

    Vintage black and white rare photograph of a baseball player fielding the ball on a dirt field from glass negatives.

    Library of Congress Report

    #23

    Senator Lenroot, Wis., 16 July 1921

    Black and white vintage photograph restored from glass negatives showing a man standing beside an early 20th-century car.

    Library of Congress Report

    #24

    Studio Portrait Of Woman Holding Infant, Family Name Possibly Henson, Between 1904 And 1937

    Black and white rare photograph of a baby in a white dress, rescued from glass negatives, showcasing history restored.

    Vincent W. Kelly, Photographer (Bendigo) Report

    #25

    Digital Positive From A Lovely Early Wet Plate Collodion Glass Negative

    Victorian era woman in elaborate dress standing next to ornate chair in rare photograph rescued from glass negatives.

    whatsthatpicture Report

    #26

    Early Portrait Of A Victorian Lady (Detail) - Glass Wet Plate Collodion Negative, Suspecting 1860s

    Elderly woman in vintage attire with floral bonnet captured in rare photographs restored from glass negatives.

    whatsthatpicture Report

    #27

    Gausta, 1 October 1910, Photo By Anders Beer Wilse

    Black and white rare photograph showing a mountain reflected in a lake, showcasing history restored from glass negatives.

    The National Library Report

    #28

    Portrait Of Unidentified Wwi Soldier In Uniform, Estimated 1914-1920

    Black and white photograph of a soldier in vintage uniform, part of rare photographs rescued from glass negatives collection.

    State Archives of North Carolina Report

    #29

    Three Trudging Boys, Circa 1910

    Three men in vintage suits and hats posing playfully in a rare photograph rescued from glass negatives.

    Swedish Performing Arts Agency Report

    #30

    Mrs. Isabel Pell, April 10, 1923

    Smiling woman in vintage dress holding a tray of flowers, a rare photograph rescued from glass negatives.

    Library of Congress Report

    #31

    Cisneros, Count, Portrait Photograph, 28 Feb. 1919

    Black and white rare photograph of a man wearing a fur-collared coat and monocle, restored from glass negatives.

    Library of Congress Report

    #32

    Holmes, Justice, Between 1873 And Ca. 1916

    Black and white rare photograph of a man with a mustache in vintage suit, seated in profile, rescued from glass negatives.

    Library of Congress Report

    #33

    Lind, John. Governor Of Minnesota, 1899-1901

    Two men in early 20th century attire walking outside a historic building, rare photograph rescued from glass negatives

    Library of Congress Report

    #34

    Francis, F., Mrs., Portrait Photograph, June 1914

    Black and white rare photograph of a woman in profile rescued from historic glass negatives collection.

    Library of Congress Report

    #35

    Dean, 9 Dec 1908

    Two young women posed indoors in a rare photograph rescued from a glass negative with vintage clothing and hairstyles.

    David Knights-Whittome Photographic Archive Report

    #36

    Sweeney, W.w., Between January 1891 And January 1894

    Black and white portrait of a man from rare photographs rescued from glass negatives showing historical attire and style.

    Library of Congress Report

    #37

    Coutouly, Five And One Half Years Of Age, 3 June 1918

    Black and white rare photograph of a young child with a scarf, restored from glass negatives for historical preservation.

    Library of Congress Report

    #38

    Ames Deshler, Bust Portrait, Facing Front; Repr. Of Photo In Uniform, Between 1861 And 1863

    Portrait of a bearded man in a vintage military uniform from rare photographs rescued from glass negatives.

    Library of congress Report

    #39

    Pauline Brunius At The Swedish Theatre Association's Market "Autumn Sun" In The Centralbadet Tennis Halls, 1904

    Woman in vintage dress tipping hat, posing in garden with plants and classical statue, rare photograph from glass negatives.

    Swedish Performing Arts Agency Report

    #40

    Portrait Of Unidentified Middle-Aged Man, Estimated 1905-1910

    Black and white portrait of an elderly man with a mustache, showcasing rare photographs rescued from glass negatives.

    State Archives of North Carolina Report

    #41

    Nelson Appleton Miles, 1839-1925

    Portrait of a 19th-century military officer in uniform, featured in rare photographs restored from glass negatives.

    Civil War Glass Negatives Report

    #42

    Porter H. Adams, Between Ca. 1915 And Ca. 1920

    Vintage aviator adjusting goggles in front of an early aircraft, rare photographs rescued from glass negatives.

    Library of Congress Report

    #43

    Miss Chamberlain, 28 Dec 1914

    Black and white rare photograph of a smiling nurse in vintage uniform rescued from glass negatives.

    David Knights-Whittome Photographic Archive Report

    #44

    Miss Bille Burke, Rotary Photo

    Vintage black and white portrait of a woman in a fur coat from rare photographs rescued from glass negatives.

    Library of congress Report

    #45

    Miss Jackson, 1907

    Black and white rare photograph of a young woman in vintage dress rescued from glass negatives showcasing history restored.

    David Knights-Whittome Photographic Archive Report

    #46

    Schofield Baby Circle, Between January 1891 And January 1894

    Rare photograph from history restored shows a child in fur coat seated on a furry surface from glass negatives collection.

    Library of Congress Report

    #47

    Margaret Wilson, Between Ca. 1920 And Ca. 1925

    Black and white rare photograph of a woman from early 20th century rescued from glass negatives archive.

    Library of Congress Report

    #48

    Vice President And Mrs. Marshall, 1913

    Vintage photograph showing elegantly dressed people walking on a city street, rare photographs rescued from glass negatives.

    Library of Congress Report

    #49

    Quay, Hon. M.s., Between 1873 And 1890

    Black and white vintage portrait of a man in a suit, showcasing rare photographs rescued from glass negatives.

    Library of Congress Report

    #50

    Thorne - Van De Vyere - Mrs. De Wiart - De Cartier - De Wiart, Between Ca. 1910 And Ca. 1915

    Five individuals wearing early 20th-century attire standing on a ship deck in rare photographs rescued from glass negatives.

    Library of Congress Report

    #51

    Group At Reflecting Pool, Lincoln Memorial In Background, Washington, D.c., 1922

    Group of men and women in early 1900s attire observing a fountain with Lincoln Memorial in the background, rare photographs restored.

    Library of Congress Report

    #52

    Mr. & Mrs. Lindbergh, 18 September 1929

    Vintage rare photograph showing a man and woman standing beside an early airplane captured from glass negatives restoration.

    Library of Congress Report

    #53

    Boland, J.b., Between August 1905 And January 1909

    Young man in formal suit and bow tie posing for a rare photograph rescued from glass negatives, history restored.

    Library of Congress Report

    #54

    Rotary Club Bus, Between 1921 And 1922

    Rare photograph restored from glass negatives showing a vintage bus parked in front of decorated buildings.

    Library of Congress Report

    #55

    Irish-American Suffrage Activist Margaret Hinchey, Who Also Served As Head Of The Laundry Workers Union Of New York, 3 February 1914

    Women in early 20th-century clothing protesting child labor and cigar factories in a rare photograph restored from glass negatives.

    Library of Congress Report

