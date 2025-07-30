ADVERTISEMENT

Albert Thorn, the self-appointed vigilante who orchestrated the brutal to***re and execution of an innocent man he wrongly accused of child ab*se is now pleading with the courts to let him go.

The 60-year-old, once the proud leader of a gang of so-called “p**dophile hunters,” is appealing his conviction and life sentence for the m*rder of Bradley Lyons—a father of eight who was lured to his demise by his own wife, falsely accused, and subjected to unimaginable pain over a lie.

“You took his life away deliberately and heartlessly,” Supreme Court Justice Andrew Tinney told Thorn in 2023, sentencing him to life with a minimum of 32 years. 

“It was a premeditated, heartless crime which would shock any fair-minded member of the community.”

    Man with long hair and tattoos outdoors, related to vigilante who punished and executed an innocent dad wrongly accused of assault.

    Image credits: Albert Thorn/Facebook

    Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of violence and crime, as well as references to child ab*se.

    Now, two years later after his sentence, Thorn is fighting to overturn his conviction not by denying that the crime occurred, but by challenging the evidence against him, particularly a video of his then eight-year-old daughter accusing him of the crime.

    But first, let’s revisit what got Thorn and his gang—the self-appointed Australian Freedom Fighters—in jail in the first place.

    Wedding photo of a bride and groom outdoors, illustrating the innocent dad wrongly accused by vigilante punishment.

    Image credits: Narnz Hooper-Byrne /Facebook

    Bradley Lyons’ final hours in December 2018 were captured on CCTV as he followed his wife, Jana Hooper, into their Lakes Entrance home.

    Inside, Thorn and his gang were waiting. Hooper, who had falsely claimed her husband had impregnated her underage daughters, nodded to the intruders, giving them the signal to begin.

    What followed was a prolonged and sadistic ordeal that ended in cold-blooded execution.

    Man in a black cap and woman with blonde hair posing closely, related to vigilante who punished innocent dad case.

    Image credits: Law&Crime Network

    Lyons was assaulted in his own bedroom with a metal pole, punched with fists wrapped around a cigarette lighter, and had a shotgun barrel shoved into his mouth as he was forced to confess to crimes he never committed. 

    He was later abducted in the boot of a Toyota Corolla, driven to Thorn’s rural property, and strapped to a massage table in a shed, where his suffering escalated.

    Thorn acted on behalf of Jana Hooper, Lyons’ wife, who was addicted to illegal substances, and accused her husband of impregnating their daughters

    Map showing locations linked to vigilante gang who wrongly accused and executed an innocent dad, with photos of key suspects.

    Image credits: ExactNewz

    “A chainsaw was held over his head to make him talk, he was punched, hot water from a kettle was poured on him, and Deep Heat was put on his body,” the court heard during the 2022 sentencing of Nicholas Stefani, Thorn’s second-in-command.

    Tattooed back of a vigilante with crossed guns and freedom fighters text symbolizing punishment and justice.

    Image credits: Albert Thorn/Facebook

    According to at least one version of events, one of Lyons’ hands was sawed off in the process. When his tormentors were done, he was also forced to dig his own grave. He was then shot in the knee and the head with a shotgun.

    “I’m satisfied you were at the heart of the whole enterprise,” Justice Tinney said to Thorn. “Your influence over others that were much younger than you was critical to proceedings.”

    Vigilante with a scruffy beard and dirty hand giving a thumbs up outdoors after punishing innocent dad wrongly accused of assault

    Image credits: Albert Thorn/Facebook

    The false accusations came from Lyons’ wife, Jana Hooper, who told Thorn that Lyons had gotten her 16-year-old daughter pregnant and had also inappropriately touched her 14-year-old. She had a history of being addicted to the same illegal substances Thorn’s gang consumed.

    Hooper was sentenced to seven and a half years for her role in the crime. She is expected to be eligible for parole after serving just four and a half.

    Thorn’s new legal team believes the testimony of his daughter to be inadmissible, as she had no direct knowledge to support her claims

    Shirtless man with beard posing outdoors near a container, related to vigilante who punished innocent dad wrongly accused of assault.

    Image credits: Nick Stefani/Facebook

    This week, Thorn returned to the Victorian Supreme Court of Appeal, arguing that the testimony of his daughter, considered “the most important evidence” by the prosecution,  should never have been admitted at trial.

    Two years after the incident, Thorn’s daughter gave a recorded video interview to police in which she claimed her father had confessed to his actions in the Bradley Lyons case.

    Two young men sitting outdoors on a bench, related to vigilante who punished and executed innocent dad wrongly accused of assault.

    Image credits: Rikki Smith/Facebook

    The court accepted this interview just weeks before Thorn’s trial, and prosecutors leaned heavily on her statement to prove that Thorn had personally pulled the trigger despite the lack of forensic evidence directly linking him to the fatal shot.

    Her statement became central to the case, transforming what had been to that point a circumstantial prosecution into one that, in the jury’s eyes, contained a direct confession.

    Bride in white wedding dress playing with her veil and groom in black suit outdoors, unrelated to vigilante punishing innocent dad story.

    Image credits: Narnz Hooper-Byrne /Facebook

    Thorn’s new legal team, however, argues that the evidence was inadmissible. His barrister, Megan Tittensor SC, told the Court of Appeal that what Thorn’s daughter said was not something she had direct knowledge of.

    They argued she was only repeating what her father had allegedly told her in private, and therefore her testimony should never have been used as proof of guilt.

    Smiling man and woman posing together, representing vigilante who punished and executed an innocent dad wrongly accused of assault.

    Image credits: Law&Crime Network

    The appeal also argues that Thorn should have been tried separately from his co-accused. If successful, Thorn could be granted a retrial and face a new jury.

    For the Lyons’ family, however, a retrial would be the ultimate insult.

    “The images of what was done to him invade my sleep as vividly as if I had witnessed it myself,” his mother said during sentencing, reminding everyone of the enduring trauma the crime left behind.

    “This is the real face of vigilantism.” Thorn’s plea reminded netizens of the cruelty of the crime

    Screenshot of an online comment condemning a vigilante who punished and executed an innocent dad wrongly accused of assault.

    User comment about justice system flaws discussing vigilante actions and wrongful punishment in assault cases.

    Comment criticizing vigilante actions and highlighting wrongful punishment of an innocent dad wrongly accused of assault.

    Comment highlighting the injustice faced by an innocent dad punished by a vigilante falsely accusing him of assault.

    Screenshot of a forum post discussing the vigilante who punished and executed an innocent dad wrongly accused of assault.

    Text post by NeuroticNurse questioning the sentence length related to vigilante punishing an innocent dad wrongly accused of assault.

    Comment expressing frustration about lack of evidence and reliance on words instead of proof in wrongful accusation case.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing vigilantes and their punishment of an innocent dad wrongly accused of assault.

    Screenshot of an online comment about false accusations related to a vigilante who punished an innocent dad.

    Comment by user gosudcx expressing disbelief and empathy about victims' fear and pain in a discussion related to vigilante punishing an innocent dad.

    Comment expressing shock about terror experienced by innocent dad punished by vigilante wrongly accused of assault.

    Commenter QuickRelease10 expressing fear about baseless accusations and warning against vigilantes punishing innocent people.

    Comment warning against vigilante justice, emphasizing legal action and the risks of punishing an innocent dad wrongly accused.

    Screenshot of a social media post stating that vigilante actions, including by keyboard warriors, are foolish and harmful.

    Comment discussing a vigilante who punished and executed an innocent dad he wrongly accused of assault.

    Comment on a forum discussing a vigilante who punished and executed an innocent dad wrongly accused of assault.

    Comment discussing culture of false accusations and vigilante acts related to punishing an innocent dad wrongly accused of assault.

    Text post from Xylophone_Aficionado expressing distrust in vigilante justice, even when seemingly justified, about wrongful punishment.

    Comment discussing vigilante actions, accusing pedophile hunters of being dangerous and misguided.

