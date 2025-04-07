ADVERTISEMENT

Fun, vibrant, relatable, and hilarious—these are just a few words that come to mind when exploring María Jesús Contreras’s illustrations.

Her distinct style often features animals in human-like scenarios or dives into the completely absurd and unexpected. When asked to describe her work, María uses words like childlike, saturated, colorful, and animal-themed—qualities many people can connect with. But, as she notes, “On a second reading, you can see that almost every scene contains references to both adulthood and childhood and how difficult it is to face life—but always with a good dose of humor.”

More info: Instagram | mariajesuscontreras.com

#1

A vibrant illustration by María Jesús Contreras of a cozy scene with a person, a dog, and a cat sleeping.

mariajesuscontreras Report

In an interview with Bored Panda, María told us more about herself.

“Well, I grew up on a farm in southern Chile, where I didn’t have many artistic references and lived in a city with no galleries or anything like that, and a lot of rain. So, I spent a lot of time indoors drawing as a hobby. My family has nothing to do with this world, and while they encouraged my drawing, it was only as a pastime—until I finally decided to fully dedicate myself to it.”
    #2

    Illustration by María Jesús Contreras of a dog watching coffee being poured into a mug from a stovetop espresso maker.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #3

    Two otters holding crabs, created in María Jesús Contreras' vibrant, funny illustration style.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    She also shared what initially drew her to the world of artistry.

    María wrote: “If I have to be very honest, when I was little, I didn’t have cable TV, which meant I only had access to broadcast television. That meant the animated shows I watched were quite delayed compared to the rest of the world. In my free time, I would draw those cartoons and the nature around me. What those two things had in common was that both worlds—the southern Chilean landscape and ‘90s television—were full of color and saturation, which I believe is reflected in my work today.”
    #4

    Raccoons humorously rummaging through trash bins in a vibrant illustration by María Jesús Contreras.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #5

    Illustration of a cat at an open door, with footsteps leading to a hand holding a key, by María Jesús Contreras.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    The creative process takes many forms and María shared hers.

    “The first thing that comes to my mind is a struggle or problem I’m facing in general and how that could be resolved in the animal world or the world of objects in a ridiculous way. It ends up being a way to sublimate my problem and laugh at it from a different perspective.”
    #6

    Cat and dog eating Santa's cookies by María Jesús Contreras, with a Christmas tree in the background.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #7

    Dog wearing glasses, seated on a chair writing, as a person in blue jeans watches, in a colorful room by María Jesús Contreras.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    As for the audience's takeaway, María wrote: “I wouldn’t want to manipulate what people take away from my work or not. I just try to have a good time doing what I love, and what I post on my social media isn’t necessarily the same as what I work on, which is usually more editorial. So, I simply hope it gives people a little break from their routine and scrolling, makes them smile, laugh, or relate to it—and with that, I already feel rewarded.”

    Lastly, María added: “Regardless of the fact that we are living in a dystopian universe and through the digital world, let’s try to spend enough time outside.”
    #8

    Black and white cat hiding behind a chair leg on a green floor, in a vibrant illustration by María Jesús Contreras.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #9

    Three vibrant frogs in wizard hats sit on lily pads, smoking pipes, showcasing María Jesús Contreras' illustrative style.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #10

    Raccoon in Santa hat riding a sled pulled by possums, a whimsical illustration by María Jesús Contreras.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #11

    Woman in vibrant illustration pouring tea for capybaras in a colorful landscape with a smiling sun.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #12

    Colorful illustration by María Jesús Contreras of a card game, snacks, soda cans, and a curious dog.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #13

    Dogs balancing in a kitchen, reaching for peanut butter, in a vibrant and humorous illustration by María Jesús Contreras.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #14

    Colorful illustration by María Jesús Contreras featuring two dogs with brushes in a vibrant room.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #15

    Illustration by María Jesús Contreras featuring dogs playing UNO, with a vibrant and humorous scene at a patio table.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #16

    Frogs in office attire gather around a water cooler, illustrating a funny and relatable scene by María Jesús Contreras.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #17

    Raccoons playing Twister and barbecuing in a colorful backyard illustration by María Jesús Contreras.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #18

    Vibrant illustration by María Jesús Contreras showing capybaras and birds in a river setting.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #19

    Vibrant illustration of frogs in an office setting, typing, talking on the phone, and spilling coffee.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #20

    Illustration by María Jesús Contreras of a giant cat sleeping with tiny humans in pajamas.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #21

    Illustration by María Jesús Contreras with framed portrait, pie, coffee, and sunglasses on a diner table.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #22

    Birds decorating a Christmas tree, wearing a Santa hat, in a funny, vibrant illustration by María Jesús Contreras.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #23

    Illustration by María Jesús Contreras of a dog and polar bear sitting together in the snow.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #24

    Frog characters on a road trip in a vibrant illustration by María Jesús Contreras, featuring a sunset and scenic landscape.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #25

    Funny illustration by María Jesús Contreras of a hooded figure surprised by "The Scream" painting in a gallery.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #26

    A woman with an eye mask surrounded by flying sheep, a whimsical illustration by María Jesús Contreras.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #27

    Illustration by María Jesús Contreras of frogs doing household chores in a colorful kitchen setting.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #28

    A quirky illustration by María Jesús Contreras of a frog with angel wings on a lily pad, aiming a heart arrow.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #29

    Frogs exercising at a gym with vivid colors, showcasing funny and relatable illustrations by María Jesús Contreras.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #30

    Vibrant illustration by María Jesús Contreras of a raccoon, cat, and rats in an alley with colorful buildings.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #31

    Frogs carrying a tree underwater in a vibrant illustration by María Jesús Contreras.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #32

    A vibrant illustration by María Jesús Contreras, featuring a girl and a large frog surrounded by colorful flowers.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #33

    Vibrant illustration by María Jesús Contreras featuring colorful shoes and a rabbit in a teacup on grass.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #34

    Goldfish in a vibrant bowl with plants, water poured from a hand. Colorful, humorous illustration by María Jesús Contreras.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #35

    A rat in pajamas sweeps colorful circles near a January calendar, in a funny illustration by María Jesús Contreras.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #36

    Two vibrant frogs on a ledge watching colorful fireworks in a whimsical illustration by María Jesús Contreras.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #37

    Rats gathered around a food container, an illustration by María Jesús Contreras.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #38

    Illustration by María Jesús Contreras featuring a dog sleeping on a decorated doghouse roof.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

    #39

    Vibrant illustration by María Jesús Contreras featuring colorful anthropomorphic frogs at a quirky party.

    mariajesuscontreras Report

