ADVERTISEMENT

Fun, vibrant, relatable, and hilarious—these are just a few words that come to mind when exploring María Jesús Contreras’s illustrations.

Her distinct style often features animals in human-like scenarios or dives into the completely absurd and unexpected. When asked to describe her work, María uses words like childlike, saturated, colorful, and animal-themed—qualities many people can connect with. But, as she notes, “On a second reading, you can see that almost every scene contains references to both adulthood and childhood and how difficult it is to face life—but always with a good dose of humor.”

More info: Instagram | mariajesuscontreras.com