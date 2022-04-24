We need love like we need food. It does not fall within the defined frames. It disregards the standards and norms of society and erases all boundaries. Some of us are sensitive to the spices of love, so we can gradually get comfortable and accept other people's love.

The series of kisses "Hungry for Love" is not just vegetables that have fallen into the right places. Behind these organics are a real kiss and a true love story. No matter how long we look at these beets, potatoes, radishes, or pumpkins, we will still see two kissing people. The hunger for love cannot be disguised.

Every person told me a story about how they met. I did my best trying to express their feelings through food art.

