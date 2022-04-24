We need love like we need food. It does not fall within the defined frames. It disregards the standards and norms of society and erases all boundaries. Some of us are sensitive to the spices of love, so we can gradually get comfortable and accept other people's love.

The series of kisses "Hungry for Love" is not just vegetables that have fallen into the right places. Behind these organics are a real kiss and a true love story. No matter how long we look at these beets, potatoes, radishes, or pumpkins, we will still see two kissing people. The hunger for love cannot be disguised.

Every person told me a story about how they met. I did my best trying to express their feelings through food art.

#1

Gabriele And Gintare

Potato, beet, cabbage, pumpkin, zucchini, white radish.

#2

Rolandas And Reinaldas

Broccoli, red cabbage, red onion, asparagus, leek, potato, celery root, pumpkin, sweet potato.

Karis
Question Are these made up people and names or are these real people

#3

Nina And Viktorija

Leek, Chinese cabbage, beet, sweet potato, potato, celery root, asparagus, white radish, zucchini.

#4

Silvestras And Jolita

Beetroot, pumpkin, zucchini, carrot, white radish.

#5

Tamara And Jesse

Leek, asparagus, celery root, beet, potato, sweet potato, pumpkin, white radish, zucchini.

#6

Elisabeta And Osvaldas

Sweet potato, Chinese cabbage, red cabbage, cucumber, potato, celery root, pumpkin.

Karis
Excellent! i love the diversity throughout this series.love love LOVE ❤️!!

#7

Andrius And Robertas

Broccoli, potato, beet, cabbage, pumpkin, zucchini, celery root.

#8

Augustas And Ema

Beet, celery root, cabbage, pumpkin, potato.

Erik Ivan
Cool! For those days when just cutting the veggies don't seem enough.

#9

Mother Edita And Daughter Augustė

Leek, beet, potato, celery root, pumpkin, zucchini.

#10

Arnas And Tomas

