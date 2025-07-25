ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever wondered what a genetically modified grape with existential dread might look like, The ’Vampire Grape,’ a hilariously bizarre and strangely relatable comic series, might just be your answer. Created by Casey Cruz, the series features fruit-people in emotional freefall, blending absurdity, anxiety, and postmodern snack metaphors into delightfully surreal illustrations.

Scroll down to check out a selection of Casey’s work, and let us know in the comments if this series speaks to your inner fruit with feelings.

More info: Instagram