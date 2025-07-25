ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever wondered what a genetically modified grape with existential dread might look like, The ’Vampire Grape,’ a hilariously bizarre and strangely relatable comic series, might just be your answer. Created by Casey Cruz, the series features fruit-people in emotional freefall, blending absurdity, anxiety, and postmodern snack metaphors into delightfully surreal illustrations.

Scroll down to check out a selection of Casey’s work, and let us know in the comments if this series speaks to your inner fruit with feelings.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic panels featuring a vampire grape character depicting breakup emotions in a surreal style about modern life.

thevampiregrape Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Surreal comic featuring a vampire grape and a talking scientist discussing identity in modern life.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Surreal comic featuring a vampire grape character discussing love as discounted genetically modified produce.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Comic panels featuring a surreal vampire grape character exploring emotions and love in modern life through quirky dialogue.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Surreal comic featuring a vampire grape character highlighting themes of capitalism and modern life in a quirky style.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Surreal comic featuring vampire grape characters discussing emotions and society in a quirky, modern life inspired style.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Surreal comic panels featuring a vampire grape character delivering a speech about consciousness and rejecting sugary destiny.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Surreal comic featuring a vampire grape character with quirky sayings capturing modern life and fermentation humor.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Surreal comic panels featuring a vampire grape in a lab experiment with humor about survival and modern life challenges.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Surreal comic featuring a vampire grape in a lab setting, exploring themes of family and destiny in modern life.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Surreal comic featuring a vampire grape character expressing feelings about being genetically modified and edible.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Surreal comic of a vampire grape superhero balancing saving the planet and modern life challenges with humor and charm.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Surreal comic panels featuring a vampire grape character in a lab and classroom with quirky dialogue.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Surreal comic featuring a vampire grape experiencing moral crisis and emotions, capturing modern life themes.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Surreal comic featuring a vampire grape debating cravings and freedom, capturing quirky moments of modern life.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Surreal comic featuring a vampire grape and a scientist discussing genetically engineered grape snacks and modern life.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Surreal comic featuring a vampire grape delivering a speech about power and feeling stillness in modern life.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Surreal comic of a vampire grape character discussing GMO traits and modern food with quirky expressions.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Surreal comic of a vampire grape reacting to a slogan about eating hearts, capturing modern life humor.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Surreal comic of a vampire grape character with heart-shaped creatures, capturing quirky moments of modern life.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Surreal comic featuring a vampire grape character humorously illustrating genetically modified themes in modern life.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Comic panel featuring a vampire grape character discussing consciousness and flavor mistakes in surreal modern life comics.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Comic of a vampire grape reflecting on growing up in a lab and the comforting nature of mom grapes in modern life.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Surreal comic panel featuring vampire grape characters with themes of love, trust issues, and modern life struggles.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Surreal comic panels featuring a vampire grape character reflecting on identity and modern life choices.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Surreal comic of vampire grape characters discussing truth and memory in a whimsical take on modern life themes.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Surreal comic of a vampire grape in a lab jar depicting emotional cannibalism and modern life struggles.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Surreal comic featuring a vampire grape character humorously exploring love and emotional bloating in modern life.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Surreal comic featuring a vampire grape character reflecting on love and emotions in modern life.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Comic panels featuring a vampire grape character humorously consuming hearts, illustrating surreal vampire grape modern life comics.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Surreal comic featuring a vampire grape giving advice and reflecting on modern life with a poetic tone.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Surreal comic featuring a vampire grape character discussing being woke and the taste of preservatives in modern life.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Surreal comic featuring vampire grape characters questioning "Who is the father?" with quirky plant and heart imagery.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Surreal comic shows vampire grape characters debating modern life concepts in a whimsical and thought-provoking style.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Surreal comic featuring a vampire grape reflecting on love and empathy in a quirky modern life scene.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Surreal comic panels featuring a vampire grape character exploring nutrition, consciousness, and knowledge in modern life.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Surreal comic panels featuring a vampire grape character exploring feelings, snacks, and humanity in modern life.

    thevampiregrape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!