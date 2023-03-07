Woman Accuses Sister Of Robbing Her Of Her Dream Honeymoon, Demands She Cancels Her Trip Or Changes The Destination

It’s not a crime to want a perfect wedding and all things related to this special occasion – however, it is pretty bonkers to find yourself willing to sacrifice all human decency to have it your way.

A Reddit user that goes by u/Traditional_List_263 recently took to one of the platform’s communities to share that when her sister, who’s a bride-to-be, learned that the woman’s anniversary getaway destination coincides with her honeymoon location, she threatened to remove her from the wedding if she doesn’t cancel or change the location.

Bride-to-be makes a fuss about sister's anniversary trip location because it coincides with her honeymoon destination

The woman asks her sibling to cancel or change the getaway destination and threatens to remove her from the wedding if she won't do so

“AITA for vacationing at my sister’s dream honeymoon destination?” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s most thought-provoking and judgmental communities to ask its members if she’s indeed a jerk for refusing to change her anniversary getaway location after her sister demanded she did so. The post managed to garner over 6K upvotes as well as 1.7K comments discussing the situation.

Siblings bicker – that’s what they do; however, this specific tale is more related to a person’s lack of self-awareness and extreme entitlement.

So, without further ado, let’s jump into the story.

The woman began her post by revealing that her sister has always been a wedding person. Ever since she was younger, she dreamed about a perfect wedding and even planned it all before meeting her now-fiancé.

Now that she’s engaged, she wants everything from an expensive venue to a designer dress – plus, the bride-to-be also cares a lot about being “the first” and making everything “just hers.” The post’s creator has no issues with that whatsoever and is happy that her sibling gets to live her dream – however, recently, a rather ugly conflict arose.

The problem is that the author’s boyfriend arranged an anniversary getaway to Honolulu, which actually happens to be where her sister plans to spend her honeymoon. The woman stated that neither she nor her boyfriend was aware of her sibling’s plans and added that nothing had been reserved yet; rather, everything had just been agreed upon.

The sister said that if the woman goes there first, it’ll rob her of the surprise and “specialness” of the destination, so she insisted that she cancel the trip or change the location.

The OP called her sister “entitled” and refused to change anything, as it was a surprise vacation planned by her boyfriend

Naturally, the author got upset and called her sister out on her entitlement, as there was no way she was going to tell her partner to change or cancel things when he did something so nice for his significant other.

The sister wouldn’t let up and eventually threatened to remove the woman from the wedding if she didn’t change her vacation spot. And as the cherry on top, their parents weren’t super helpful either and practically begged the author to give in to “keep the peace.”

The author’s gem of a boyfriend has offered to pick a new location as he despises seeing his loved one so upset and fighting with family – however, the woman doesn’t want to change anything, so she took online to seek out some unbiased opinions on whether she is indeed a jerk.

What do you think about it? Would you change the location of your trip if you were in the author’s shoes?