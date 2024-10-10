Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“They Were Pale-Faced And Desperate”: Employee Gets Fired, Deletes All Their Work
Work & Money

“They Were Pale-Faced And Desperate”: Employee Gets Fired, Deletes All Their Work

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Bosses who are threatened by their subordinates aren’t leaders. They’re problems—to the employees, the company, and even themselves.

In a small startup, one worker reported directly to the CEO, whose frequent use of their meticulously crafted slides and other materials helped the entire business.

But then a new manager arrived. They were supposed to be the middle link between the two and instantly became uncomfortable with the direct access the employee had to the top of the organization.

The worker, Reddit user Ongogavlogian, soon found themselves under constant scrutiny as the manager started criticizing their every move.

You May Also Like:

Image credits: Mikael Blomkvist (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Mizuno K (not the actual photo)

Image source: ongogavlogian

People have had some questions to the person behind the story

And a lot of reactions to what happened

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Some also shared their own similar struggles

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

Read less »
Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

Read less »
Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda