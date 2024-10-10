“They Were Pale-Faced And Desperate”: Employee Gets Fired, Deletes All Their Work

ADVERTISEMENT

Bosses who are threatened by their subordinates aren’t leaders. They’re problems—to the employees, the company, and even themselves.

In a small startup, one worker reported directly to the CEO, whose frequent use of their meticulously crafted slides and other materials helped the entire business.

But then a new manager arrived. They were supposed to be the middle link between the two and instantly became uncomfortable with the direct access the employee had to the top of the organization.

The worker, Reddit user Ongogavlogian, soon found themselves under constant scrutiny as the manager started criticizing their every move.

You May Also Like:

Share icon

Image credits: Mikael Blomkvist (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Mizuno K (not the actual photo)

Image source: ongogavlogian

People have had some questions to the person behind the story

And a lot of reactions to what happened

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some also shared their own similar struggles