Clueless Husband Stands And Watches As Wife Passes Out With 104-Degree Fever

Being a mother and being a father sometimes are wildly different experiences. This is partly reflected in people’s attitudes towards having children. According to a 2023 Pew Research Center survey, 57% of men want to someday become parents, and only 45% of women say the same.
This story is a perfect example of why women might feel discouraged from becoming parents. When his wife was having a medical emergency, the father was unable to take care of his four children. He kept pestering her about bedtime stories and sippy cups while she was half-conscious in the bathroom. So, the story sparked a conversation online: how low is the bar for fathers in today’s society?
A dad showed complete incompetence in parenting when his wife was having a medical emergency
Young man appears clueless and stressed, holding his head while his wife suffers from a high fever at home.
Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.
