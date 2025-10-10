ADVERTISEMENT

Being a mother and being a father sometimes are wildly different experiences. This is partly reflected in people’s attitudes towards having children. According to a 2023 Pew Research Center survey, 57% of men want to someday become parents, and only 45% of women say the same.

This story is a perfect example of why women might feel discouraged from becoming parents. When his wife was having a medical emergency, the father was unable to take care of his four children. He kept pestering her about bedtime stories and sippy cups while she was half-conscious in the bathroom. So, the story sparked a conversation online: how low is the bar for fathers in today’s society?

RELATED:

A dad showed complete incompetence in parenting when his wife was having a medical emergency

Young man appears clueless and stressed, holding his head while his wife suffers from a high fever at home.

Share icon

Image credits: mike.shots / freepik (not the actual photo)

The wife’s BFF tended to her in the bathroom and yelled at the husband for being “useless”

Alt text: Husband stands cluelessly beside wife who is fainting with a high fever, showing signs of helplessness and confusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Alt text: Clueless husband stands and watches as wife passes out with 104-degree fever showing concern and helplessness.

Woman suffering from high fever sits leaning over toilet, appearing weak and ill with 104-degree fever symptoms.

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)

Clueless husband standing passively as wife passes out with a 104-degree fever in a chaotic bathroom scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALT text: Clueless husband stands watching as wife with 104-degree fever passes out while others help her with care.

Alt text: confused husband watching wife pass out with high fever while managing family and household tasks

ADVERTISEMENT

Clueless husband standing and watching as wife passes out with a high 104-degree fever at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Alt text: Husband stands clueless while wife passes out with a high fever showing signs of distress on the couch.

Share icon

Young woman in a striped shirt holding her forehead, showing signs of illness and fever in a home setting.

Share icon

Image credits: photoroyalty / freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Clueless husband watching as wife passes out from high 104-degree fever during medical emergency at home

Image credits: aitauselessdad

“She wants her kids to have a dad,” the friend explained the mom’s reasoning to stay with the useless husband, even if it was misguided

Alt text: Clueless husband watches as wife passes out with 104-degree fever, showing neglect during serious illness.

Share icon

Clueless husband standing and watching as wife passes out showing high fever symptoms at home.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing clueless husband standing and watching as wife passes out with 104-degree fever, highlighting neglect.

Comment section discussion about a clueless husband and wife with a 104-degree fever, highlighting parenting and relationship issues.

Reddit comments discussing clueless husband and wife passing out with high fever, highlighting family and care issues.

Clueless husband stands watching while wife passes out with high fever, showing lack of awareness and concern.

Comment with husband showing clueless expression while wife passes out with high fever at home.

Share icon

Alt text: Clueless husband stands and watches as wife passes out with a 104-degree fever, showing neglect and concern.

Share icon

Comment thread discussing clueless husband watching wife pass out with high fever, highlighting irresponsible parenting concerns.

Clueless husband stands by as wife passes out with high fever, showing concern and confusion in home setting.

Commenters piled up on the dad: “Sometimes harsh truth is needed”

Comment text from user about clueless husband standing and watching wife with high fever, highlighting lack of action.

Comment text on a social platform criticizing lazy uninvolved dads and emphasizing the importance of bedtime routines.

Comment text discussing a clueless husband watching his wife pass out with a 104-degree fever, expressing frustration.

Clueless husband standing and watching worried as wife passes out with high 104-degree fever at home.

Comment on social media showing a clueless husband watching his wife pass out with a 104-degree fever.

Clueless husband stands by as wife battles 104-degree fever, showing no concern during her medical emergency.

Clueless husband standing and watching as wife collapses suffering from a high 104-degree fever at home.

Share icon

Clueless husband standing and watching while wife passes out with high fever, appearing unbothered indoors.

Share icon

Man stands cluelessly watching as wife passes out with a high 104-degree fever in an emergency situation at home.

Share icon

Clueless husband stands watching wife pass out with high fever, showing distress and lack of response in a stressful situation

Clueless husband stands and watches as wife passes out with high 104-degree fever, showing inaction during emergency.

Clueless husband stands helplessly watching as wife passes out with 104-degree fever during medical crisis at home.

Share icon

Clueless husband stands and watches as wife passes out with high fever, showing concern but no action.

Share icon

Comment criticizing clueless husband standing and watching as wife passes out with 104-degree fever, ignoring medical priority.

Share icon

Clueless husband standing while worried wife passes out with a 104-degree fever in a home setting.

Share icon

Clueless husband standing and watching as wife passes out from a 104-degree fever, showing concern and helplessness.

Clueless husband stands and watches worried wife passing out with 104-degree fever in a home setting.

Comment on Reddit post stating a man needs a reality check, reacting to a clueless husband watching wife pass out with 104-degree fever.