“What’s The One Piece Of Advice Someone Gave You That You Still Use Today?”: 89 Responses From Our Pandas Interview
We learn not only from our mistakes or victories but also from other people. Be it someone you look up to, or a neighbor that was in a similar situation, we tend to follow some tips and tricks told by others.
Getting advice from parents, grandparents and teachers, what's the best advice you ever got? And what's something you wish someone had told you when you were younger? Scroll down for the answers shared by the Bored Panda community! Maybe you'll find something inspiring.
Your coworkers are not your friends.
To get to know more about the meaning of advice and how it affects people, Bored Panda contacted Susan K. Whitbourne, a Professor Emerita of Psychological and Brain Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Firstly, we wanted to know how a piece of advice affects our ways of being or acting. The professor replied that it's often very difficult to ensure that people will follow the advice that you offer. "They have to see that your advice serves a specific need and it has to be timed so that it shows how it's relevant to that need. Advice can easily be misinterpreted, even if it's offered with the best of intentions. Timing is everything but so is the wording that you use to offer the advice. It's important not to put the other person on the defensive by beginning with words that could be interpreted as critical."
Always, ALWAYS, listen to your gut. If something doesn’t feel right in the pit of your stomach, trust your instincts.
Get to know your parents. You never know when they will be gone for good.
What is good advice? According to Susan K. Whitbourne, great advice "serves the positive goal of helping people see ways that they can improve but the flip side of this is that they learn from the advice about tips for improving in the future."
My Grandma always said, "consider the source." when someone said something bad or hurtful.
Always ask: is it true? Is it kind? Is it necessary? - before saying anything. IF it fails any of those three tests, do not say it.
I think it's supposed to meet *two out of three* of those criteria. So for example, if something is true and necessary, it should be said whether it is kind or not. If something is true and kind, say it even if there is no other reason. And if only say something untrue on the occasion that is both kind and necessary.
After being asked whether the advice we get contributes to forming our personality or whether self-taught lessons are of better value, the professor replied that self-taught lessons are great, but they may need a 'booster shot' from the lessons you gain from others. "Sometimes people don't have the perspective to see when they're heading in the wrong direction, which is where carefully worded advice that is tailored to the individual can have the greatest value."
As a student-teacher, I was advised to always make friends (real friends, not fake friends) with the school secretary, lunch lady, custodian and IT person. With their help, you can do anything you need. I no longer teach, but this advice has proven true in every job I've had.
As a CIO I travel the world each week to each of our factories and offices. The receptionist (who are often also the telephone operator) at every site are all key contacts that I quickly get to know personally. I know their names, their kids names, family pets, birthdays, births, deaths, marriages etc, they know mine. We often catch up for a while whilst I'm travelling, arriving or watiing for a car to leave. Same with great people who drove the company cars and buses shuttling us between airports, hotels are our locations. We have hundreds of locations. On the frequent times glitches crop up with my interaries, these are the wonderful people who will go out of their way to remove my problems and keep me safe/housed/travelling etc. People are people the world over at any level - respect anyone irrespective of their salary, grade, religion, language, gender etc. People who pull rank or ignore others as they feel superior due to their role or position are generally a*****s
“Life isn't a fairy tale. If you lose a shoe at midnight, you're drunk.”
― Darynda Jones
Manners cost nothing but get you everywhere.
Don't lose better chasing perfect
Apologies Glasia, first time posting and it didn't look like it had saved when I hit the button. I did report it as a duplicate and ask for it to be deleted. If there is a way I can do that myself I would be happy to learn it
Famous one: back in the 70s, Readers Digest once made a survey: "What is the No. 1 advice fathers give to their sons?" They expected some sophisticated or philosophical answers about life and relationships, but the winning answer (by a huge margin) was much more concrete:
"Brush your teeth BEFORE you put on a fresh shirt."
I have to say this advice has never failed me.
As a side observation to this comment: once you have all of your adult teeth, you no longer need toothpaste at all…but you do still need to brush your teeth
Go where you are celebrated, not just tolerated. (Helped me snap out of a toxic relationship!)
Drink 8-12 ounces of water when you first get up in the morning; you're dehydrated and your body and brain will work a lot better if they don't think they're dying of thirst.
Cheap products are the most expensive.
Other people's opinions of you are none of your business.
I kind of like knowing what other people think. Is that bad? To actually want to hear another person's opinion?
Something my uncle taught me when I was learning. Thanks uncle Sonny !
When you are learning to drive always be looking for an out. You never know how much that quick glance around while driving will give you a place to go in an emergency.
I was taught this. I was also taught to ‘drive like everyone around you is an idiot’ and also ‘the right of way is yielded never taken.’ Just because that person is supposed to stop doesn’t mean they always will. It helps you prepare to react to others when they make mistakes. Seriously, think of how many times you’ve seen someone do something dumb when you’re driving.
From my grandfather: "If you continue to do what you've always done, you'll continue to get what you've got."
I think about that when I need some self-motivation.
One of my best pieces of advice was not to tell people hurtful information if they can't do anything about it. This is very situational though.
Nearly everything in life is situational, but not telling people hurtful things is generally going to be okay. That said, there will be times when it’s a kindness to tell someone they’re being delusional…just find a way to be gentle about how you tell them,
If you see someone without a smile give them one of yours. (Thank you, Dolly Parton.)
Regret is a wasted emotion. You can't change the past.
Be kind to others... but to a limit. You do not want to be taken advantage of.
1. Don't take criticism from someone you wouldn't accept advice from.
2. For panic attacks, intrusive thoughts, etc. think of 5 things you can see, 4 things you can hear, 3 things you can feel, 2 things you can smell, and 1 thing you can taste.
3. Learn to accommodate yourself and work with your limitations instead of fighting them.
Always have multiple back-ups, you'll never know what could happen and who could stab you in the back.
A little piece of advice my therapist gave me when I was in a dark place: Always ask, is it realistic? Does this thought properly portray the situation? Is it helpful? Does this thought help you work through whatever is going on? That and my told me, "You will make it through this, you just need to hold out for the other side. If all you have the energy or motivation to do is breathe, then you just lay down and breathe."
Also there's a difference between is it possible and is it likely.
(1) No. It is a complete sentence.
(2) Keep your family and friends out of your financial business, out of your intimate relationship/marriage business and keep your opinion about your friends/family spouse/gf/bf to yourself
(3) How you Live is YOUR business.
If they (family, friends, co-workers) do not like it..
Ask them this: How are MY life choices affecting YOUR life???
Exactly! When I was with my former employer (retired now), we had a Manager’s meeting that was going around in circles about how to respond to a recent politically delicate, yet absurd resource request. When it came my turn to contribute, I said simply “ ‘NO!’ is a perfectly good answer” and left it at that. Well, I was puzzled that others in the room were taken by surprise by what I thought to be obvious, and no one could offer any counter argument. At my retirement some years later, a few colleagues echoed that back to me as one of their most memorable moments, and to this day I do not understand why.
Always change the toilet paper roll as soon as it is empty.
I'll do you one better... always stack a stash of roles within a reach
Dry thoroughly between your toes after you bathe.
If you'll be ashamed when someone finds out you did something, don't do it. (My dad)
I was told, never do anything to you don't want to explain to paramedics.
Never write anything in a work email that you wouldn’t mind being read out in court.
"You can always add, but you can never take away" My mother said this to me while I was dumping spoonfuls of sugar into tea. I use it whenever I am cooking and if she never said that to me I would be horrible at cooking/baking. Thanks mom!
Learn how to say no. Do it in a calm and pleasant way if possible but saying no is the key to following your own path in life.
Forgive others, not for them but for yourself
You need to let go. For yourself. Not them. Let go of the bitterness, and the hate, and the hostility. Try to maybe see where they were coming from. But that doesn't mean you EVER have to say it was OK. Or invite them to dinner. Forgiveness has been misunderstood. Better said is to let go. And you are always allowed to feel it wasn't OK. There is too much pressure to "forgive" nowadays. And what that means has become twisted. Some people are predators and should always be viewed so. Even though we can have compassion for what got them there. It doesn't make it OK and it doesn't make them safe. And knowing that is 100% totally fine!!
If you don't have time to do it right, when will you have time to do it over?
Try to only worry about the things you can actually control.
(Easier said than done.)
Think on it, understand it, solve it. Worry? worry will just get in the way. Worry is useless, it just interferes. Why bother?
Power is not absolute but power can corrupt absolutely.
"Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely." Lord Acton
When you have hiccups bend over, hold your breath and guzzle water to get rid of them.
Never buy small, cheap tools. You will always encounter a task at which they fail.
Yep, buy a sledgehammer right away, never just a normal hammer again. If it fails the task, buy larger one. Same with screwdriver - if it doesn’t fit, keep buying larger ones, until it fits. Trust me, if it doesn’t work for you, you’re not buying large enough tools /s
"You are not your job, you’re not how much money you have in the bank. You are not the car you drive. You’re not the contents of your wallet. " - Tyler Durden, Fight Club -
It’s okay if someone doesn’t like you.
Just because someone calls or texts, doesn’t mean you have to be available.
Important or meaningful conversations should not be done by text or email.
Apologizing and making things right is not a sign of weakness.
I've had great conversations by text. Maybe this is antiquated.
If your paretns, siblings or other family members do not treat you as an equal, stay away from them. They do not own you.
You might be happier cutting all ties to your family.
Life is too short to be around miserable, toxic people. Sometimes the best way to deal with them is to cut them out of your life. Your well-being is important.
Get yourself a good pair of shoes and a good bed, if you're not in one you're in the other.
Umm, if you’re in the US, Germany, Mexico, etc.
Don't pee on an electric fence.
Although this isn't necessarily life-changing, it's something which has stuck with me for about 50 years. My uncle, a master mechanic, was replacing the brakes on my father's car. I took the opportunity to watch intently, but was clueless. He explained it was relatively easy because, if you proceeded with care and realized something was out of place, you could simply look at the opposite wheel to figure out what was wrong. The bigger lessons of patience and having a reference point extend well beyond fixing automobiles.
Lefty loosey, righty tighty.
When we moved in with my MIL, we had a guy that lived above us that would play Beach Boys music really loud every day. I told my MIL that it was high time someone told him to keep it down. She said "People who complain about noise are very rarely aware of how much noise they make themselves."
Turned out the guy that lived above us was a local police officer that worked night shifts and the loud music was a way for him to drown out outside noise so he could sleep. After I found out, I also realized he was drowning out the running and squealing my son did on a daily basis.
So I get it..it's like "Let he who is without sin cast the first stone." But the Beach Boys? *Shudder.....
Never let someone tell you twice that they don't want you
That everyone has their own sense of self-worth & dignity. If you respect that, you can accomplish more with their help than you can alone.
"Tomorrow isn't guaranteed"...stop procrastinating and make the most of the time you have
Advice from Q to James Bond: ALWAYS have an exit strategy. You don't have to explain, you don't have to say you're coming back. There are a lot of situations that waste your time or are potentially dangerous. Don't be goaded into anything. Don't stick around if you feel something is wrong or you're just not interested. And use that EXIT!
"Doing something that gives you anxiety helps you grow as a person. If you stay in your comfort zone, it will never grow." - my history teacher who occasionally said something smart
As someone with anxiety, this one really helped me improve. Phone calls are scary, but the more I make them, the closer they get to my comfort zone
(UK) A friend of mine many years ago said that you need to take your time when eating a Sunday roast dinner. Probably for an hour., keep the gravy warm to top up. Savour it, A roast dinner in the UK on a Sunday is generally a gathering with loved ones; between eating you’re conversing and drinking good wine. Then afterwards the men have a nap. Job Done.
assumption is the mother of all f**kups
dont eat the yellow snow
Go to your death without grudges, without regrets; take only love.
I'd had a falling out with my mom. Didn't talk with her for almost 3 years. Then realized we were both getting older, reached out and made amends. We had 6 more years together before her death. She had always told me "don't do anything you're going to regret." Those six years mean more to me than I can say, a lot more than a petty argument.
KISS...keep it simple stupid.
Life's short. Hug that friend, compliment them, tell them you love them and live life to the fullest.
Apply the 24 hr rule: If you feel yourself getting angry at home or work, walk away from the situation and deal with it after you've had time to calm down and think. Don't let your temper lead you down a path you may regret.
It takes me 48 hours. And if I walk out of a situation angry, let me go.
Kindness is its own reward!
I've come to realize that staying angry and mean takes a lot more energy.
A friend's aunt once told us then-teenagers, "stop worrying about what others think of you; most people don't spend time thinking about you."
I liked a poster I saw that said, " I'd tried to keep an open mind and all my brains fell out." It's important to be objective and non-judgmental, but not to the extent that you lose all sense of your moral compass.
Talk less, listen more, examine closely.
It's ok to disagree.
And stop having a reaction every time you get offended by something!
From my grandmother Queenie; 1st, Everything you do today affects everything you will do tomorrow. 2nd, If you don’t have the time to do it right when will you have the time to do it over? My sons have promised to have both of these carved on my tombstone!
Along with, “I Beat Bowzer.” But that’s another Panda post altogether.
I use #2 with my daughter a lot. Take your time and do it right the first time. You'll make fewer mistakes, and when you do make a mistake, it's easier to find and correct.
Suffering does not “build” character. It reveals it! If you are resilient, loyal, honest and dependable then you will prevail.
When I was a little girl, my fringe (bangs) got cut VERY short in a school scissors thing. I was crying to my mother about it after I had unsuccessfully tried to fix it. She combed the bits of hair out and told me, "If you can't hide it, paint it red."
I have lived by that motto for 50 years now. It's never let me down. My husband loved it so much that he took it on himself when I first told him about it 26 years ago. It's stood him in good stead as well.
I miss her so much, but I will always have her guiding me with this and other sage advice.
My Grandfather's.
Better to be 10 minutes late in life, than 20 years too early in death.
I was 20 years late to my first AA meeting. And, as of early September, 15 years late to my premature death.
When my dad taught me how to drive he told me …”Always assume everyone else is an idiot”, in other words assume no one else follows thd rules of the road…it has kept me highly alert when I drive even sll these years later! ❤️
The only laws other drivers are garunteed to follow are the laws of physics.
If you wouldn't ask someone for life advice, then their opinion of you doesn't matter
Someone at work took ne to task for doing something the "wrong" way. When I was telling my colleagues the story, she was surprised I wasn't upset at the other person. I was baffled because to me, it was the other person's opinion, I didn't know them, so why would I care ?
You can't pour from an empty cup.
Never argue with someone dumber than you. You can't win. This was advice from my dad, when I called my mom out for not using the subjective tense. I was a prissy know-it-all, but it was still good advice.
Dr Doyle says; "You can't have a conversation with a liar" True that, but the denser ones too.
My dad once told me, "You don't have to do everything." We're both perfectionist workaholics. He prefaced it by saying it took him years to figure that out.
Your Dad should'a' told me that 30-40 years ago! -or somebody should'a.
You will never suffered enough to make someone else happy
Emotions are not facts, they're guide posts. They're telling you how you feel about a situation, not the situation itself.
Live till you're 120, or die trying!
Saying "please" and "thank you" to people
Happiness isn’t having what you want but wanting what you have
Always over tip, unless the service is just horrible.
There (but for the grace of god) go I.
I didn't understand this until later in life. Basically it means 'that could be me had it not been for circumstance'. I hold this in my heart when I see people less fortunate to remember to always see a person first and everything else second.
Don’t be an idiot
Every time I go to do something I ask myself “would an idiot do this thing?” If the answer is yes, I do not so that thing.
Dwight Schrute received this advice from Micheal Scott but now I live by it too so I think it qualifies.
I like what he told Ryan after Ryan didn't get a sale: "sometimes you can do everything right and still fail." Learning that I'm only in control of my effort and the outcome is not in my control was a huge deal for me.
"Listen to your body" sounds obvious, but for someone with an invisible illness this is tough
Even with some 'invisible' illness you can have a feeling that something is strange. That pushed me to have a lab test while I was pregnant, appeared I had preeclampsia, no signs, blood pressure still normal, fortunately they hospitalized me. I suddenly became very sick (severe preeclampsia) and I had an emergency C section. I could have died and my baby too.
Always think of the consequences.
"Pay it forward". Sometimes people do things for you which you cannot possibly reciprocate, but you can keep the "karma" (for want of a better word) flowing by doing the same for other people, when you can, even if it won't benefit you directly.
(I'm not talking about paying for the next person's coffee or burger here).
Do things the lazy way-- do them right the first time so that you don't have to keep doing them again and again to correct your mistakes.
My advice that I was given was that you should always do things in moderations. Are you a big drinker? Drink less
Do you like to eat a lot? Eat less. Do things that will keep you healthy, but also that you enjoy. A mix of both. If you eat too much you will gain weight, so eat enough to the point where it feels good, but not to the point where you feel full
Not everyone who is overweight has an eating and/or drinking problem…some of us just don’t like a wide enough variety of foods to maintain a healthy diet.
When trying to fix something, I always remember my father saying "If it was working, what was the last thing you f**ked with? Because that is probably what is broken now." You have to understand that my father rarely used profanity. So him dropping an f-bomb made it really memorable.
My colleague has a circulation flow chart: is it broken? => yes => what did you change
A clean car is a happy car. Thanks dad.
I drive a 2002 BMW 325i and I love everything about this car; and that's the sole reason why I have and drive it. And so that I don't get suspected of having and driving it for the sake of prestige, to show off, I just don't wash it anymore. And it looks it. Drives my wife nuts.
Surround yourself with people who lift you up
From my mom: ALWAYS put fresh sheets on the bed before leaving for vacation. It's a great part of coming home.
"If you're lonely when you're alone, you are in bad company."
In other words: love yourself and if you don't, work on it.
Don't be friends with people you don't hang out with
Why are you getting downvoted? This makes sense to me.
Not given to me but more like I read it online. Sorry, can't remember the source. It goes like this: raise your children well and spoil your grandchildren later; if you spoil your children, you'll have to raise your grandchildren
From Dad on the importance of living within my means: Don't let your income be less than your out-go.
I was a little stupid with money in my 20s, but I live by that now in my 40s
Definitely something to follow, especially going into marriage.
"Get the big picture". I was watching a driver's ed video in class back in the 80's and this was one of their driving tips. Get the big picture, make sure you're aware of everything going on around you, not just what's in front of you. For some reason, that always stuck with me and I still think about it. No idea why. I mean, it's good advice, but still. It's strange what stays with you.
