We learn not only from our mistakes or victories but also from other people. Be it someone you look up to, or a neighbor that was in a similar situation, we tend to follow some tips and tricks told by others.

Getting advice from parents, grandparents and teachers, what's the best advice you ever got? And what's something you wish someone had told you when you were younger? Scroll down for the answers shared by the Bored Panda community! Maybe you'll find something inspiring.

#1

"What’s The One Piece Of Advice Someone Gave You That You Still Use Today?": 89 Responses From Our Pandas Your coworkers are not your friends.

To get to know more about the meaning of advice and how it affects people, Bored Panda contacted Susan K. Whitbourne, a Professor Emerita of Psychological and Brain Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Firstly, we wanted to know how a piece of advice affects our ways of being or acting. The professor replied that it's often very difficult to ensure that people will follow the advice that you offer. "They have to see that your advice serves a specific need and it has to be timed so that it shows how it's relevant to that need. Advice can easily be misinterpreted, even if it's offered with the best of intentions. Timing is everything but so is the wording that you use to offer the advice. It's important not to put the other person on the defensive by beginning with words that could be interpreted as critical."
#2

"What’s The One Piece Of Advice Someone Gave You That You Still Use Today?": 89 Responses From Our Pandas Always, ALWAYS, listen to your gut. If something doesn’t feel right in the pit of your stomach, trust your instincts.

Kurtis Cobainus
Kurtis Cobainus
Community Member
6 months ago

Whether that is health issues as well

7
7points
#3

"What’s The One Piece Of Advice Someone Gave You That You Still Use Today?": 89 Responses From Our Pandas Get to know your parents. You never know when they will be gone for good.

H M
H M
Community Member
6 months ago

Sometimes that can be a relief...not all parents are good

20
20points
What is good advice? According to Susan K. Whitbourne, great advice "serves the positive goal of helping people see ways that they can improve but the flip side of this is that they learn from the advice about tips for improving in the future."
#4

"What’s The One Piece Of Advice Someone Gave You That You Still Use Today?": 89 Responses From Our Pandas My Grandma always said, "consider the source." when someone said something bad or hurtful.

N Miller
N Miller
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Also consider that you might not know the full source: do you know that person isn't in pain?

1
1point
#5

"What’s The One Piece Of Advice Someone Gave You That You Still Use Today?": 89 Responses From Our Pandas Always ask: is it true? Is it kind? Is it necessary? - before saying anything. IF it fails any of those three tests, do not say it.

Ashley Schriber
Ashley Schriber
Community Member
6 months ago

I think it's supposed to meet *two out of three* of those criteria. So for example, if something is true and necessary, it should be said whether it is kind or not. If something is true and kind, say it even if there is no other reason. And if only say something untrue on the occasion that is both kind and necessary.

29
29points
After being asked whether the advice we get contributes to forming our personality or whether self-taught lessons are of better value, the professor replied that self-taught lessons are great, but they may need a 'booster shot' from the lessons you gain from others. "Sometimes people don't have the perspective to see when they're heading in the wrong direction, which is where carefully worded advice that is tailored to the individual can have the greatest value."
#6

"What’s The One Piece Of Advice Someone Gave You That You Still Use Today?": 89 Responses From Our Pandas As a student-teacher, I was advised to always make friends (real friends, not fake friends) with the school secretary, lunch lady, custodian and IT person. With their help, you can do anything you need. I no longer teach, but this advice has proven true in every job I've had.

Mary Hinge
Mary Hinge
Community Member
6 months ago

As a CIO I travel the world each week to each of our factories and offices. The receptionist (who are often also the telephone operator) at every site are all key contacts that I quickly get to know personally. I know their names, their kids names, family pets, birthdays, births, deaths, marriages etc, they know mine. We often catch up for a while whilst I'm travelling, arriving or watiing for a car to leave. Same with great people who drove the company cars and buses shuttling us between airports, hotels are our locations. We have hundreds of locations. On the frequent times glitches crop up with my interaries, these are the wonderful people who will go out of their way to remove my problems and keep me safe/housed/travelling etc. People are people the world over at any level - respect anyone irrespective of their salary, grade, religion, language, gender etc. People who pull rank or ignore others as they feel superior due to their role or position are generally a*****s

6
6points
#7

"What’s The One Piece Of Advice Someone Gave You That You Still Use Today?": 89 Responses From Our Pandas “Life isn't a fairy tale. If you lose a shoe at midnight, you're drunk.”
― Darynda Jones

#8

"What’s The One Piece Of Advice Someone Gave You That You Still Use Today?": 89 Responses From Our Pandas Manners cost nothing but get you everywhere.

Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
6 months ago

And kindness is its own reward!

2
2points
#9

"What’s The One Piece Of Advice Someone Gave You That You Still Use Today?": 89 Responses From Our Pandas Don't lose better chasing perfect

Robin (Submission author)
Robin
Robin
Community Member
6 months ago

Apologies Glasia, first time posting and it didn't look like it had saved when I hit the button. I did report it as a duplicate and ask for it to be deleted. If there is a way I can do that myself I would be happy to learn it

7
7points
#10

"What’s The One Piece Of Advice Someone Gave You That You Still Use Today?": 89 Responses From Our Pandas Famous one: back in the 70s, Readers Digest once made a survey: "What is the No. 1 advice fathers give to their sons?" They expected some sophisticated or philosophical answers about life and relationships, but the winning answer (by a huge margin) was much more concrete:

"Brush your teeth BEFORE you put on a fresh shirt."

I have to say this advice has never failed me.

Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
6 months ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

As a side observation to this comment: once you have all of your adult teeth, you no longer need toothpaste at all…but you do still need to brush your teeth

#11

Go where you are celebrated, not just tolerated. (Helped me snap out of a toxic relationship!)

Paulio
Paulio
Community Member
1 day ago

Don't forget to celebrate as well

2
2points
#12

"What’s The One Piece Of Advice Someone Gave You That You Still Use Today?": 89 Responses From Our Pandas Drink 8-12 ounces of water when you first get up in the morning; you're dehydrated and your body and brain will work a lot better if they don't think they're dying of thirst.

Any
Any
Community Member
32 minutes ago

225-340 ml (Had to look it up and thought about sharing. 🙈)

2
2points
#13

"What’s The One Piece Of Advice Someone Gave You That You Still Use Today?": 89 Responses From Our Pandas Cheap products are the most expensive.

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
6 months ago

Yup....buy cheap, buy twice my Grampa used to say

12
12points
#14

"What’s The One Piece Of Advice Someone Gave You That You Still Use Today?": 89 Responses From Our Pandas Other people's opinions of you are none of your business.

Tyranamar Seuss
Tyranamar Seuss
Community Member
6 months ago

I kind of like knowing what other people think. Is that bad? To actually want to hear another person's opinion?

4
4points
#15

"What’s The One Piece Of Advice Someone Gave You That You Still Use Today?": 89 Responses From Our Pandas Something my uncle taught me when I was learning. Thanks uncle Sonny !
When you are learning to drive always be looking for an out. You never know how much that quick glance around while driving will give you a place to go in an emergency.

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
31 minutes ago

I was taught this. I was also taught to ‘drive like everyone around you is an idiot’ and also ‘the right of way is yielded never taken.’ Just because that person is supposed to stop doesn’t mean they always will. It helps you prepare to react to others when they make mistakes. Seriously, think of how many times you’ve seen someone do something dumb when you’re driving.

2
2points
#16

"What’s The One Piece Of Advice Someone Gave You That You Still Use Today?": 89 Responses From Our Pandas From my grandfather: "If you continue to do what you've always done, you'll continue to get what you've got."
I think about that when I need some self-motivation.

#17

"What’s The One Piece Of Advice Someone Gave You That You Still Use Today?": 89 Responses From Our Pandas One of my best pieces of advice was not to tell people hurtful information if they can't do anything about it. This is very situational though.

Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
6 months ago

Nearly everything in life is situational, but not telling people hurtful things is generally going to be okay. That said, there will be times when it’s a kindness to tell someone they’re being delusional…just find a way to be gentle about how you tell them,

2
2points
#18

"What’s The One Piece Of Advice Someone Gave You That You Still Use Today?": 89 Responses From Our Pandas If you see someone without a smile give them one of yours. (Thank you, Dolly Parton.)

#19

"What’s The One Piece Of Advice Someone Gave You That You Still Use Today?": 89 Responses From Our Pandas Regret is a wasted emotion. You can't change the past.

#20

"What’s The One Piece Of Advice Someone Gave You That You Still Use Today?": 89 Responses From Our Pandas Be kind to others... but to a limit. You do not want to be taken advantage of.

#21

1. Don't take criticism from someone you wouldn't accept advice from.

2. For panic attacks, intrusive thoughts, etc. think of 5 things you can see, 4 things you can hear, 3 things you can feel, 2 things you can smell, and 1 thing you can taste.

3. Learn to accommodate yourself and work with your limitations instead of fighting them.

Queenie-Poo
Queenie-Poo
Community Member
6 months ago

Ooh, number 3 is a great one.

2
2points
#22

"What’s The One Piece Of Advice Someone Gave You That You Still Use Today?": 89 Responses From Our Pandas Always have multiple back-ups, you'll never know what could happen and who could stab you in the back.

#23

A little piece of advice my therapist gave me when I was in a dark place: Always ask, is it realistic? Does this thought properly portray the situation? Is it helpful? Does this thought help you work through whatever is going on? That and my told me, "You will make it through this, you just need to hold out for the other side. If all you have the energy or motivation to do is breathe, then you just lay down and breathe."

Kristy Nelson
Kristy Nelson
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also there's a difference between is it possible and is it likely.

1
1point
#24

(1) No. It is a complete sentence.


(2) Keep your family and friends out of your financial business, out of your intimate relationship/marriage business and keep your opinion about your friends/family spouse/gf/bf to yourself



(3) How you Live is YOUR business.
If they (family, friends, co-workers) do not like it..
Ask them this: How are MY life choices affecting YOUR life???

Earl Grey
Earl Grey
Community Member
6 months ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Exactly! When I was with my former employer (retired now), we had a Manager’s meeting that was going around in circles about how to respond to a recent politically delicate, yet absurd resource request. When it came my turn to contribute, I said simply “ ‘NO!’ is a perfectly good answer” and left it at that. Well, I was puzzled that others in the room were taken by surprise by what I thought to be obvious, and no one could offer any counter argument. At my retirement some years later, a few colleagues echoed that back to me as one of their most memorable moments, and to this day I do not understand why.

5
5points
#25

"What’s The One Piece Of Advice Someone Gave You That You Still Use Today?": 89 Responses From Our Pandas Always change the toilet paper roll as soon as it is empty.

Splašená sardel
Splašená sardel
Community Member
53 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll do you one better... always stack a stash of roles within a reach

1
1point
#26

"What’s The One Piece Of Advice Someone Gave You That You Still Use Today?": 89 Responses From Our Pandas Dry thoroughly between your toes after you bathe.

Elaine Morinelli
Elaine Morinelli
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm shocked at how many people don't do this. Ew. Lol

0
0points
#27

If you'll be ashamed when someone finds out you did something, don't do it. (My dad)

Donald Fisler
Donald Fisler
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was told, never do anything to you don't want to explain to paramedics.

21
21points
#28

"What’s The One Piece Of Advice Someone Gave You That You Still Use Today?": 89 Responses From Our Pandas Never write anything in a work email that you wouldn’t mind being read out in court.

Mitchell
Mitchell
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a variation of don’t put anything in writing, which is advice I hate. If I’m being cautioned about putting it in writing, I shouldn’t have done it in the first place.

0
0points
#29

"You can always add, but you can never take away" My mother said this to me while I was dumping spoonfuls of sugar into tea. I use it whenever I am cooking and if she never said that to me I would be horrible at cooking/baking. Thanks mom!

Kosnian
Kosnian
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This has many important applications, same could be said about relationships. Or conversations.

0
0points
#30

Learn how to say no. Do it in a calm and pleasant way if possible but saying no is the key to following your own path in life.

#31

Forgive others, not for them but for yourself

Tyranamar Seuss
Tyranamar Seuss
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You need to let go. For yourself. Not them. Let go of the bitterness, and the hate, and the hostility. Try to maybe see where they were coming from. But that doesn't mean you EVER have to say it was OK. Or invite them to dinner. Forgiveness has been misunderstood. Better said is to let go. And you are always allowed to feel it wasn't OK. There is too much pressure to "forgive" nowadays. And what that means has become twisted. Some people are predators and should always be viewed so. Even though we can have compassion for what got them there. It doesn't make it OK and it doesn't make them safe. And knowing that is 100% totally fine!!

4
4points
#32

If you don't have time to do it right, when will you have time to do it over?

#33

Try to only worry about the things you can actually control.

(Easier said than done.)

Jane Alexander
Jane Alexander
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Think on it, understand it, solve it. Worry? worry will just get in the way. Worry is useless, it just interferes. Why bother?

3
3points
#34

Power is not absolute but power can corrupt absolutely.

Terry Tobias
Terry Tobias
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely." Lord Acton

6
6points
#35

"What’s The One Piece Of Advice Someone Gave You That You Still Use Today?": 89 Responses From Our Pandas When you have hiccups bend over, hold your breath and guzzle water to get rid of them.

Alecto76
Alecto76
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've cured mine through asking the bartender for a lime with bitters. Or singing the circus song at a really high pitch without a breath ( usually works when no one is looking)

2
2points
#36

"What’s The One Piece Of Advice Someone Gave You That You Still Use Today?": 89 Responses From Our Pandas Never buy small, cheap tools. You will always encounter a task at which they fail.

Ivo H
Ivo H
Community Member
5 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep, buy a sledgehammer right away, never just a normal hammer again. If it fails the task, buy larger one. Same with screwdriver - if it doesn’t fit, keep buying larger ones, until it fits. Trust me, if it doesn’t work for you, you’re not buying large enough tools /s

0
0points
#37

"You are not your job, you’re not how much money you have in the bank. You are not the car you drive. You’re not the contents of your wallet. " - Tyler Durden, Fight Club -

Indosidius
Indosidius
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You are not your F$%#!&g khakis

1
1point
#38

It’s okay if someone doesn’t like you.

Just because someone calls or texts, doesn’t mean you have to be available.

Important or meaningful conversations should not be done by text or email.

Apologizing and making things right is not a sign of weakness.

Tyranamar Seuss
Tyranamar Seuss
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've had great conversations by text. Maybe this is antiquated.

2
2points
#39

If your paretns, siblings or other family members do not treat you as an equal, stay away from them. They do not own you.
You might be happier cutting all ties to your family.

Terry Tobias
Terry Tobias
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Life is too short to be around miserable, toxic people. Sometimes the best way to deal with them is to cut them out of your life. Your well-being is important.

7
7points
#40

Get yourself a good pair of shoes and a good bed, if you're not in one you're in the other.

Iridescent-Aurora
Iridescent-Aurora
Community Member
6 months ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Umm, if you’re in the US, Germany, Mexico, etc.

3
3points
#41

Don't pee on an electric fence.

#42

Although this isn't necessarily life-changing, it's something which has stuck with me for about 50 years. My uncle, a master mechanic, was replacing the brakes on my father's car. I took the opportunity to watch intently, but was clueless. He explained it was relatively easy because, if you proceeded with care and realized something was out of place, you could simply look at the opposite wheel to figure out what was wrong. The bigger lessons of patience and having a reference point extend well beyond fixing automobiles.

oktopus
oktopus
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also, now we're in the era of ubiquitous digital photography, take photos of anything you dismantle, from multiple angles. Makes life so much easier.

5
5points
#43

Lefty loosey, righty tighty.

Týna Ef
Týna Ef
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am not native english speaker but i allways remeber this when i in need to remeber which way :D

3
3points
#44

When we moved in with my MIL, we had a guy that lived above us that would play Beach Boys music really loud every day. I told my MIL that it was high time someone told him to keep it down. She said "People who complain about noise are very rarely aware of how much noise they make themselves."

Turned out the guy that lived above us was a local police officer that worked night shifts and the loud music was a way for him to drown out outside noise so he could sleep. After I found out, I also realized he was drowning out the running and squealing my son did on a daily basis.

So I get it..it's like "Let he who is without sin cast the first stone." But the Beach Boys? *Shudder.....

NotTodaySatan!!
NotTodaySatan!!
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

...but...I LOVE The Beach Boys! :0)

0
0points
#45

Never let someone tell you twice that they don't want you

#46

That everyone has their own sense of self-worth & dignity. If you respect that, you can accomplish more with their help than you can alone.

#47

"Tomorrow isn't guaranteed"...stop procrastinating and make the most of the time you have

Kurtis Cobainus
Kurtis Cobainus
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also, for people who think the end is near

4
4points
#48

Advice from Q to James Bond: ALWAYS have an exit strategy. You don't have to explain, you don't have to say you're coming back. There are a lot of situations that waste your time or are potentially dangerous. Don't be goaded into anything. Don't stick around if you feel something is wrong or you're just not interested. And use that EXIT!

#49

"Doing something that gives you anxiety helps you grow as a person. If you stay in your comfort zone, it will never grow." - my history teacher who occasionally said something smart
As someone with anxiety, this one really helped me improve. Phone calls are scary, but the more I make them, the closer they get to my comfort zone

#50

(UK) A friend of mine many years ago said that you need to take your time when eating a Sunday roast dinner. Probably for an hour., keep the gravy warm to top up. Savour it, A roast dinner in the UK on a Sunday is generally a gathering with loved ones; between eating you’re conversing and drinking good wine. Then afterwards the men have a nap. Job Done.

Shyla Clay
Shyla Clay
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the women wash the dishes and clean up all the mess.

9
9points
#51

assumption is the mother of all f**kups

#52

dont eat the yellow snow

#53

Go to your death without grudges, without regrets; take only love.

Artemis302
Artemis302
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd had a falling out with my mom. Didn't talk with her for almost 3 years. Then realized we were both getting older, reached out and made amends. We had 6 more years together before her death. She had always told me "don't do anything you're going to regret." Those six years mean more to me than I can say, a lot more than a petty argument.

3
3points
#54

KISS...keep it simple stupid.

#55

Life's short. Hug that friend, compliment them, tell them you love them and live life to the fullest.

#56

Apply the 24 hr rule: If you feel yourself getting angry at home or work, walk away from the situation and deal with it after you've had time to calm down and think. Don't let your temper lead you down a path you may regret.

Susan Reid Smith
Susan Reid Smith
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It takes me 48 hours. And if I walk out of a situation angry, let me go.

2
2points
#57

Kindness is its own reward!

Queenie-Poo
Queenie-Poo
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've come to realize that staying angry and mean takes a lot more energy.

4
4points
#58

A friend's aunt once told us then-teenagers, "stop worrying about what others think of you; most people don't spend time thinking about you."

I liked a poster I saw that said, " I'd tried to keep an open mind and all my brains fell out." It's important to be objective and non-judgmental, but not to the extent that you lose all sense of your moral compass.

Talk less, listen more, examine closely.

It's ok to disagree.

SoloDadof3
SoloDadof3
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And stop having a reaction every time you get offended by something!

2
2points
#59

From my grandmother Queenie; 1st, Everything you do today affects everything you will do tomorrow. 2nd, If you don’t have the time to do it right when will you have the time to do it over? My sons have promised to have both of these carved on my tombstone!
Along with, “I Beat Bowzer.” But that’s another Panda post altogether.

Queenie-Poo
Queenie-Poo
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I use #2 with my daughter a lot. Take your time and do it right the first time. You'll make fewer mistakes, and when you do make a mistake, it's easier to find and correct.

2
2points
#60

Suffering does not “build” character. It reveals it! If you are resilient, loyal, honest and dependable then you will prevail.

Air Conditioner
Air Conditioner
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

...13 yr old me didn't need to show they were strong

7
7points
#61

When I was a little girl, my fringe (bangs) got cut VERY short in a school scissors thing. I was crying to my mother about it after I had unsuccessfully tried to fix it. She combed the bits of hair out and told me, "If you can't hide it, paint it red."

I have lived by that motto for 50 years now. It's never let me down. My husband loved it so much that he took it on himself when I first told him about it 26 years ago. It's stood him in good stead as well.

I miss her so much, but I will always have her guiding me with this and other sage advice.

Moose
Moose
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love this one. If you can't change it, embrace it.

1
1point
#62

My Grandfather's.

Better to be 10 minutes late in life, than 20 years too early in death.

Christof Irran
Christof Irran
Community Member
2 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was 20 years late to my first AA meeting. And, as of early September, 15 years late to my premature death.

3
3points
#63

When my dad taught me how to drive he told me …”Always assume everyone else is an idiot”, in other words assume no one else follows thd rules of the road…it has kept me highly alert when I drive even sll these years later! ❤️

Timmy Pillinger
Timmy Pillinger
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The only laws other drivers are garunteed to follow are the laws of physics.

1
1point
#64

If you wouldn't ask someone for life advice, then their opinion of you doesn't matter

Sue User
Sue User
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone at work took ne to task for doing something the "wrong" way. When I was telling my colleagues the story, she was surprised I wasn't upset at the other person. I was baffled because to me, it was the other person's opinion, I didn't know them, so why would I care ?

0
0points
#65

You can't pour from an empty cup.

#66

Never argue with someone dumber than you. You can't win. This was advice from my dad, when I called my mom out for not using the subjective tense. I was a prissy know-it-all, but it was still good advice.

Jane Alexander
Jane Alexander
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dr Doyle says; "You can't have a conversation with a liar" True that, but the denser ones too.

4
4points
#67

My dad once told me, "You don't have to do everything." We're both perfectionist workaholics. He prefaced it by saying it took him years to figure that out.

Jane Alexander
Jane Alexander
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your Dad should'a' told me that 30-40 years ago! -or somebody should'a.

1
1point
#68

You will never suffered enough to make someone else happy

#69

Emotions are not facts, they're guide posts. They're telling you how you feel about a situation, not the situation itself.

#70

Live till you're 120, or die trying!

FunOldGuy
FunOldGuy
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When someone says they don't want to get old, ask them if they understand the alternative.

3
3points
#71

Saying "please" and "thank you" to people

oktopus
oktopus
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Most important two words in any language.

3
3points
#72

Happiness isn’t having what you want but wanting what you have

Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like this.

1
1point
#73

Always over tip, unless the service is just horrible.

#74

There (but for the grace of god) go I.

I didn't understand this until later in life. Basically it means 'that could be me had it not been for circumstance'. I hold this in my heart when I see people less fortunate to remember to always see a person first and everything else second.

#75

Don’t be an idiot

Every time I go to do something I ask myself “would an idiot do this thing?” If the answer is yes, I do not so that thing.

Dwight Schrute received this advice from Micheal Scott but now I live by it too so I think it qualifies.

Queenie-Poo
Queenie-Poo
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like what he told Ryan after Ryan didn't get a sale: "sometimes you can do everything right and still fail." Learning that I'm only in control of my effort and the outcome is not in my control was a huge deal for me.

4
4points
#76

"Listen to your body" sounds obvious, but for someone with an invisible illness this is tough

Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even with some 'invisible' illness you can have a feeling that something is strange. That pushed me to have a lab test while I was pregnant, appeared I had preeclampsia, no signs, blood pressure still normal, fortunately they hospitalized me. I suddenly became very sick (severe preeclampsia) and I had an emergency C section. I could have died and my baby too.

1
1point
#77

Always think of the consequences.

Ton Kroon
Ton Kroon
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And take responsibility, I might add

2
2points
#78

"Pay it forward". Sometimes people do things for you which you cannot possibly reciprocate, but you can keep the "karma" (for want of a better word) flowing by doing the same for other people, when you can, even if it won't benefit you directly.

(I'm not talking about paying for the next person's coffee or burger here).

#79

Do things the lazy way-- do them right the first time so that you don't have to keep doing them again and again to correct your mistakes.

#80

My advice that I was given was that you should always do things in moderations. Are you a big drinker? Drink less
Do you like to eat a lot? Eat less. Do things that will keep you healthy, but also that you enjoy. A mix of both. If you eat too much you will gain weight, so eat enough to the point where it feels good, but not to the point where you feel full

Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not everyone who is overweight has an eating and/or drinking problem…some of us just don’t like a wide enough variety of foods to maintain a healthy diet.

1
1point
#81

When trying to fix something, I always remember my father saying "If it was working, what was the last thing you f**ked with? Because that is probably what is broken now." You have to understand that my father rarely used profanity. So him dropping an f-bomb made it really memorable.

Timmy Pillinger
Timmy Pillinger
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My colleague has a circulation flow chart: is it broken? => yes => what did you change

0
0points
#82

A clean car is a happy car. Thanks dad.

Christof Irran
Christof Irran
Community Member
2 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I drive a 2002 BMW 325i and I love everything about this car; and that's the sole reason why I have and drive it. And so that I don't get suspected of having and driving it for the sake of prestige, to show off, I just don't wash it anymore. And it looks it. Drives my wife nuts.

1
1point
#83

Surround yourself with people who lift you up

Ketchup Worm
Ketchup Worm
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You say that like it’s easy :)

2
2points
#84

From my mom: ALWAYS put fresh sheets on the bed before leaving for vacation. It's a great part of coming home.

Jeanne Dansby
Jeanne Dansby
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is one of life's better lessons. So worth it!

4
4points
#85

"If you're lonely when you're alone, you are in bad company."

In other words: love yourself and if you don't, work on it.

#86

Don't be friends with people you don't hang out with

Random Person 2323
Random Person 2323
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why are you getting downvoted? This makes sense to me.

2
2points
#87

Not given to me but more like I read it online. Sorry, can't remember the source. It goes like this: raise your children well and spoil your grandchildren later; if you spoil your children, you'll have to raise your grandchildren

#88

From Dad on the importance of living within my means: Don't let your income be less than your out-go.

I was a little stupid with money in my 20s, but I live by that now in my 40s

Paul Drake
Paul Drake
Community Member
6 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Definitely something to follow, especially going into marriage.

0
0points
#89

"Get the big picture". I was watching a driver's ed video in class back in the 80's and this was one of their driving tips. Get the big picture, make sure you're aware of everything going on around you, not just what's in front of you. For some reason, that always stuck with me and I still think about it. No idea why. I mean, it's good advice, but still. It's strange what stays with you.

