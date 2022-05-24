Getting advice from parents, grandparents and teachers, what's the best advice you ever got? And what's something you wish someone had told you when you were younger? Scroll down for the answers shared by the Bored Panda community! Maybe you'll find something inspiring.

We learn not only from our mistakes or victories but also from other people. Be it someone you look up to, or a neighbor that was in a similar situation, we tend to follow some tips and tricks told by others.

#1 Your coworkers are not your friends.

To get to know more about the meaning of advice and how it affects people, Bored Panda contacted Susan K. Whitbourne, a Professor Emerita of Psychological and Brain Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Firstly, we wanted to know how a piece of advice affects our ways of being or acting. The professor replied that it's often very difficult to ensure that people will follow the advice that you offer. "They have to see that your advice serves a specific need and it has to be timed so that it shows how it's relevant to that need. Advice can easily be misinterpreted, even if it's offered with the best of intentions. Timing is everything but so is the wording that you use to offer the advice. It's important not to put the other person on the defensive by beginning with words that could be interpreted as critical."

#2 Always, ALWAYS, listen to your gut. If something doesn’t feel right in the pit of your stomach, trust your instincts.

#3 Get to know your parents. You never know when they will be gone for good.

What is good advice? According to Susan K. Whitbourne, great advice "serves the positive goal of helping people see ways that they can improve but the flip side of this is that they learn from the advice about tips for improving in the future."

#4 My Grandma always said, "consider the source." when someone said something bad or hurtful.

#5 Always ask: is it true? Is it kind? Is it necessary? - before saying anything. IF it fails any of those three tests, do not say it.

After being asked whether the advice we get contributes to forming our personality or whether self-taught lessons are of better value, the professor replied that self-taught lessons are great, but they may need a 'booster shot' from the lessons you gain from others. "Sometimes people don't have the perspective to see when they're heading in the wrong direction, which is where carefully worded advice that is tailored to the individual can have the greatest value."

#6 As a student-teacher, I was advised to always make friends (real friends, not fake friends) with the school secretary, lunch lady, custodian and IT person. With their help, you can do anything you need. I no longer teach, but this advice has proven true in every job I've had.

#7 “Life isn't a fairy tale. If you lose a shoe at midnight, you're drunk.”

― Darynda Jones

#8 Manners cost nothing but get you everywhere.

#9 Don't lose better chasing perfect

#10 Famous one: back in the 70s, Readers Digest once made a survey: "What is the No. 1 advice fathers give to their sons?" They expected some sophisticated or philosophical answers about life and relationships, but the winning answer (by a huge margin) was much more concrete:



"Brush your teeth BEFORE you put on a fresh shirt."



I have to say this advice has never failed me.

#11 Go where you are celebrated, not just tolerated. (Helped me snap out of a toxic relationship!)

#12 Drink 8-12 ounces of water when you first get up in the morning; you're dehydrated and your body and brain will work a lot better if they don't think they're dying of thirst.

#13 Cheap products are the most expensive.

#14 Other people's opinions of you are none of your business.

#15 Something my uncle taught me when I was learning. Thanks uncle Sonny !

When you are learning to drive always be looking for an out. You never know how much that quick glance around while driving will give you a place to go in an emergency.

#16 From my grandfather: "If you continue to do what you've always done, you'll continue to get what you've got."

I think about that when I need some self-motivation.

#17 One of my best pieces of advice was not to tell people hurtful information if they can't do anything about it. This is very situational though.

#18 If you see someone without a smile give them one of yours. (Thank you, Dolly Parton.)

#19 Regret is a wasted emotion. You can't change the past.

#20 Be kind to others... but to a limit. You do not want to be taken advantage of.

#21 1. Don't take criticism from someone you wouldn't accept advice from.



2. For panic attacks, intrusive thoughts, etc. think of 5 things you can see, 4 things you can hear, 3 things you can feel, 2 things you can smell, and 1 thing you can taste.



3. Learn to accommodate yourself and work with your limitations instead of fighting them.

#22 Always have multiple back-ups, you'll never know what could happen and who could stab you in the back.

#23 A little piece of advice my therapist gave me when I was in a dark place: Always ask, is it realistic? Does this thought properly portray the situation? Is it helpful? Does this thought help you work through whatever is going on? That and my told me, "You will make it through this, you just need to hold out for the other side. If all you have the energy or motivation to do is breathe, then you just lay down and breathe."

#24 (1) No. It is a complete sentence.





(2) Keep your family and friends out of your financial business, out of your intimate relationship/marriage business and keep your opinion about your friends/family spouse/gf/bf to yourself







(3) How you Live is YOUR business.

If they (family, friends, co-workers) do not like it..

Ask them this: How are MY life choices affecting YOUR life???

#25 Always change the toilet paper roll as soon as it is empty.

#26 Dry thoroughly between your toes after you bathe.

#27 If you'll be ashamed when someone finds out you did something, don't do it. (My dad)

#28 Never write anything in a work email that you wouldn’t mind being read out in court.

#29 "You can always add, but you can never take away" My mother said this to me while I was dumping spoonfuls of sugar into tea. I use it whenever I am cooking and if she never said that to me I would be horrible at cooking/baking. Thanks mom!

#30 Learn how to say no. Do it in a calm and pleasant way if possible but saying no is the key to following your own path in life.

#31 Forgive others, not for them but for yourself

#32 If you don't have time to do it right, when will you have time to do it over?

#33 Try to only worry about the things you can actually control.



(Easier said than done.)

#34 Power is not absolute but power can corrupt absolutely.

#35 When you have hiccups bend over, hold your breath and guzzle water to get rid of them.

#36 Never buy small, cheap tools. You will always encounter a task at which they fail.

#37 "You are not your job, you’re not how much money you have in the bank. You are not the car you drive. You’re not the contents of your wallet. " - Tyler Durden, Fight Club -

#38 It’s okay if someone doesn’t like you.



Just because someone calls or texts, doesn’t mean you have to be available.



Important or meaningful conversations should not be done by text or email.



Apologizing and making things right is not a sign of weakness.

#39 If your paretns, siblings or other family members do not treat you as an equal, stay away from them. They do not own you.

You might be happier cutting all ties to your family.

#40 Get yourself a good pair of shoes and a good bed, if you're not in one you're in the other.

#41 Don't pee on an electric fence.

#42 Although this isn't necessarily life-changing, it's something which has stuck with me for about 50 years. My uncle, a master mechanic, was replacing the brakes on my father's car. I took the opportunity to watch intently, but was clueless. He explained it was relatively easy because, if you proceeded with care and realized something was out of place, you could simply look at the opposite wheel to figure out what was wrong. The bigger lessons of patience and having a reference point extend well beyond fixing automobiles.

#43 Lefty loosey, righty tighty.

#44 When we moved in with my MIL, we had a guy that lived above us that would play Beach Boys music really loud every day. I told my MIL that it was high time someone told him to keep it down. She said "People who complain about noise are very rarely aware of how much noise they make themselves."



Turned out the guy that lived above us was a local police officer that worked night shifts and the loud music was a way for him to drown out outside noise so he could sleep. After I found out, I also realized he was drowning out the running and squealing my son did on a daily basis.



So I get it..it's like "Let he who is without sin cast the first stone." But the Beach Boys? *Shudder.....

#45 Never let someone tell you twice that they don't want you

#46 That everyone has their own sense of self-worth & dignity. If you respect that, you can accomplish more with their help than you can alone.

#47 "Tomorrow isn't guaranteed"...stop procrastinating and make the most of the time you have

#48 Advice from Q to James Bond: ALWAYS have an exit strategy. You don't have to explain, you don't have to say you're coming back. There are a lot of situations that waste your time or are potentially dangerous. Don't be goaded into anything. Don't stick around if you feel something is wrong or you're just not interested. And use that EXIT!

#49 "Doing something that gives you anxiety helps you grow as a person. If you stay in your comfort zone, it will never grow." - my history teacher who occasionally said something smart

As someone with anxiety, this one really helped me improve. Phone calls are scary, but the more I make them, the closer they get to my comfort zone

#50 (UK) A friend of mine many years ago said that you need to take your time when eating a Sunday roast dinner. Probably for an hour., keep the gravy warm to top up. Savour it, A roast dinner in the UK on a Sunday is generally a gathering with loved ones; between eating you’re conversing and drinking good wine. Then afterwards the men have a nap. Job Done.

#51 assumption is the mother of all f**kups

#52 dont eat the yellow snow

#53 Go to your death without grudges, without regrets; take only love.

#54 KISS...keep it simple stupid.

#55 Life's short. Hug that friend, compliment them, tell them you love them and live life to the fullest.

#56 Apply the 24 hr rule: If you feel yourself getting angry at home or work, walk away from the situation and deal with it after you've had time to calm down and think. Don't let your temper lead you down a path you may regret.

#57 Kindness is its own reward!

#58 A friend's aunt once told us then-teenagers, "stop worrying about what others think of you; most people don't spend time thinking about you."



I liked a poster I saw that said, " I'd tried to keep an open mind and all my brains fell out." It's important to be objective and non-judgmental, but not to the extent that you lose all sense of your moral compass.



Talk less, listen more, examine closely.



It's ok to disagree.

#59 From my grandmother Queenie; 1st, Everything you do today affects everything you will do tomorrow. 2nd, If you don’t have the time to do it right when will you have the time to do it over? My sons have promised to have both of these carved on my tombstone!

Along with, “I Beat Bowzer.” But that’s another Panda post altogether.

#60 Suffering does not “build” character. It reveals it! If you are resilient, loyal, honest and dependable then you will prevail.

#61 When I was a little girl, my fringe (bangs) got cut VERY short in a school scissors thing. I was crying to my mother about it after I had unsuccessfully tried to fix it. She combed the bits of hair out and told me, "If you can't hide it, paint it red."



I have lived by that motto for 50 years now. It's never let me down. My husband loved it so much that he took it on himself when I first told him about it 26 years ago. It's stood him in good stead as well.



I miss her so much, but I will always have her guiding me with this and other sage advice.

#62 My Grandfather's.



Better to be 10 minutes late in life, than 20 years too early in death.

#63 When my dad taught me how to drive he told me …”Always assume everyone else is an idiot”, in other words assume no one else follows thd rules of the road…it has kept me highly alert when I drive even sll these years later! ❤️

#64 If you wouldn't ask someone for life advice, then their opinion of you doesn't matter

#65 You can't pour from an empty cup.

#66 Never argue with someone dumber than you. You can't win. This was advice from my dad, when I called my mom out for not using the subjective tense. I was a prissy know-it-all, but it was still good advice.

#67 My dad once told me, "You don't have to do everything." We're both perfectionist workaholics. He prefaced it by saying it took him years to figure that out.

#68 You will never suffered enough to make someone else happy

#69 Emotions are not facts, they're guide posts. They're telling you how you feel about a situation, not the situation itself.

#70 Live till you're 120, or die trying!

#71 Saying "please" and "thank you" to people

#72 Happiness isn’t having what you want but wanting what you have

#73 Always over tip, unless the service is just horrible.

#74 There (but for the grace of god) go I.



I didn't understand this until later in life. Basically it means 'that could be me had it not been for circumstance'. I hold this in my heart when I see people less fortunate to remember to always see a person first and everything else second.

#75 Don’t be an idiot



Every time I go to do something I ask myself “would an idiot do this thing?” If the answer is yes, I do not so that thing.



Dwight Schrute received this advice from Micheal Scott but now I live by it too so I think it qualifies.

#76 "Listen to your body" sounds obvious, but for someone with an invisible illness this is tough

#77 Always think of the consequences.

#78 "Pay it forward". Sometimes people do things for you which you cannot possibly reciprocate, but you can keep the "karma" (for want of a better word) flowing by doing the same for other people, when you can, even if it won't benefit you directly.



(I'm not talking about paying for the next person's coffee or burger here).

#79 Do things the lazy way-- do them right the first time so that you don't have to keep doing them again and again to correct your mistakes.

#80 My advice that I was given was that you should always do things in moderations. Are you a big drinker? Drink less

Do you like to eat a lot? Eat less. Do things that will keep you healthy, but also that you enjoy. A mix of both. If you eat too much you will gain weight, so eat enough to the point where it feels good, but not to the point where you feel full

#81 When trying to fix something, I always remember my father saying "If it was working, what was the last thing you f**ked with? Because that is probably what is broken now." You have to understand that my father rarely used profanity. So him dropping an f-bomb made it really memorable.

#82 A clean car is a happy car. Thanks dad.

#83 Surround yourself with people who lift you up

#84 From my mom: ALWAYS put fresh sheets on the bed before leaving for vacation. It's a great part of coming home.

#85 "If you're lonely when you're alone, you are in bad company."



In other words: love yourself and if you don't, work on it.

#86 Don't be friends with people you don't hang out with

#87 Not given to me but more like I read it online. Sorry, can't remember the source. It goes like this: raise your children well and spoil your grandchildren later; if you spoil your children, you'll have to raise your grandchildren

#88 From Dad on the importance of living within my means: Don't let your income be less than your out-go.



I was a little stupid with money in my 20s, but I live by that now in my 40s