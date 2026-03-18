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Woman’s Wild Tactic To Evict Her Tenant Backfires As She Learns Her Fate In Court
Woman in orange prison uniform facing camera, related to wild tactic to evict tenant and court outcome story.
Crime, Society

Woman’s Wild Tactic To Evict Her Tenant Backfires As She Learns Her Fate In Court

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Marisa Simonetti, 32, was convicted of harassing and a**aulting her tenant by throwing a tarantula down the stairs to the rented unit on Friday, March 13.

Simonetti, notably, was running for a seat on the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners when the incident occurred.

She is now running for the US Senate independently.

The offender admitted in an interview that she got the idea of using the spider to force her tenant out from a popular Christmas movie.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Senate Candidate Marisa Simonetti’s bizarre attempt to evict her tenant by throwing a tarantula down the stairs led to her conviction on multiple charges.
    • The conflict escalated over months, with allegations of noise disturbances, internet shutdowns, and forced entry into the tenant’s living space.
    • The offender claimed her actions were inspired by the movie Home Alone.

    Threatening with a tarantula was not the only method Simonetti employed

    Woman in orange prison uniform with long dark hair and serious expression, related to eviction and court case involving tenant.

    Image credits: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office

    A criminal complaint reviewed by news outlets such as The Star Tribune, Eden Prairie, and KARE 11 names Jacklyn Vasquez as the tenant living in Simonetti’s Edina basement. 

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    Vasquez was a law student, preparing for her bar exam to become an attorney, and rented the space via Airbnb.

    Shortly after moving in in June 2024, she asked Simonetti for permission to hire a pest control company to combat spiders in the unit, the complaint says.

    This gave rise to tensions between the two.

    Young boy in red sweater struggling to open a door, illustrating a wild tactic to evict tenant backfiring in court.

    Image credits: 20th Century Studios

    On June 21, 2024, Vasquez called 911 several times, first when Simonetti began banging pots and pans together while she was trying to study, and then when she shut off the home’s internet service.

    Woman attempting to evict tenant by tossing belongings down stairs in a wild tactic inside a home hallway.

    Image credits: LouNewsMan/X

    Vasquez again called the police, alleging that Simonetti and a man, identified in the complaint as Michael Held, entered the basement unit by taking the door apart.

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    Saying she felt “scared,” Vasquez hid in the room but left her laptop at the bottom of the stairs to record what was happening.

    Large spider trapped inside a clear container on carpeted stairs, illustrating woman’s wild tactic to evict tenant backfiring.

    Image credits: LouNewsMan/X

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    In a video shown on KARE 11, the sounds of pots and pans banging and a woman yelling “Hallelujah” can be heard.

    Soon after, a torrent of small balls and other items can be seen cascading down the stairs before Simonetti appears in the frame, yelling “spider infestation!

    Carpeted stairs cluttered with scattered debris, toys, and household items showing tenant's messy eviction aftermath.

    Image credits: LouNewsMan/X

    She then goes on to dump the tarantula in question alongside dirt.

    Officers, upon arrival at the scene, found “pins, tacks, nails, and a live tarantula which was moving around,” the complaint says.

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    Tweet discussing a woman using a wild tactic involving a tarantula in a rental dispute eviction case.

    Image credits: bullrungenius

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a woman’s wild tactic to evict her tenant and the court’s unexpected outcome.

    Image credits: TheKingCorcoran

    Simonetti was arrested at around 4:55 pm on charges of fifth-degree a**ault and domestic a**ault, per Fox 9.

    She represented herself in the three-day-long trial at Hennepin County District Court last week, which ended with the jury finding her guilty of gross misdemeanor harassment, misdemeanor domestic a**ault, and disorderly conduct.

    Simonetti’s use of a tarantula was influenced by the movie Home Alone

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    Woman with long brown hair wearing a blue patterned shirt illustrating wild tactic to evict tenant backfiring in court case.

    Image credits: Marisa Simonetti

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    Speaking to NBC News in 2024, Simonetti detailed that she began getting irked by Vasquez two weeks after she moved in because she would speak loudly on the phone late at night.

    “I’m just sitting up there… thinking this is not going to go well,” she shared with the outlet at the time.

    Simonetti detailed in her interview that she bought the tarantula from a pet store after realizing Vasquez “had no intention of leaving.”

    Suburban house with a driveway and green lawn illustrating tenant eviction and court dispute over property rights.

    Image credits: NBC News

    Telling NBC News that she watched the movie Home Alone, which featured a sequence of Macaulay Culkin taking revenge on two burglars with a series of pranks — including releasing a tarantula on them — while growing up, Simonetti said, “If I’m scared or hurt, I try to make jokes.”

    In this case, she “was so scared” about escalating tensions with her renter.

    Twitter reply discussing tenant eviction and court fate, highlighting a woman’s wild tactic backfiring in legal proceedings.

    Image credits: LoganRufus1

    Tweet text about power and responsibility clash with personal emotions, highlighting tenant eviction legal issues in court.

    Image credits: thaGuyQriix

    “And so yeah, I brought the spider,” she noted.

    Following her conviction, Simonetti told the Star Tribune that she lost only because she didn’t fully understand court procedures.

    “I was just outplayed. That’s all,” she remarked.

    Netizens have reacted to Simonetti’s tactic and her legal fate with both amusement and relief

    Woman standing outside home looking concerned after wild tactic to evict tenant backfires and her court fate is revealed

    Image credits: Inside Edition

    “Well, that’s creative,” one said, while another asked, “Is the spider okay?”

    “Poor tarantula. It was just minding its business,” echoed a third

    “She should have been charged with animal cruelty,” a fourth commented, prompting a fifth to say, “lol she’s crazy.”

    “Just like ICE using ‘less than lethal’ weapons,” pointed out the next.

    “Glad she was found guilty,” commented someone else, and another expressed, “Good to know there still is some common sense left in the Minnesota justice system.”

    Simonetti will be handed her sentence on May 1.

    “The entitlement of politicians before they even get in office is insane,” a social media user expressed 

    Woman using wild tactic to evict tenant reacts in court after eviction attempt backfires unexpectedly.

    Image credits: jonatex4u

    Tweet showing user commenting on a woman’s wild tactic to evict her tenant backfiring and facing court consequences.

    Image credits: hahbebLFC

    Tweet by user Superkid replying to DailyLoud about a woman’s wild tactic to evict her tenant backfiring in court.

    Image credits: Aguanah17

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing a woman’s wild tactic in a tenant eviction case and her court fate.

    Image credits: Ivantheboomer

    Screenshot of a tweet replying about a woman’s wild tactic to evict her tenant backfiring in court.

    Image credits: BirrelleBee

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply by user Amy's hair, expressing sympathy in a casual social media interaction.

    Image credits: LaganSandy

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on a woman’s wild tactic to evict her tenant backfiring in court.

    Image credits: stupidmoniker

    Tweet discussing a woman’s wild tactic to evict her tenant and the unexpected court outcome.

    Image credits: barhbels08

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on politician entitlement in Minnesota with an emoji, shared on social media.

    Image credits: littledeejah

    Tweet about landlords and tenant eviction laws, emphasizing consequences of wrongful eviction tactics in court.

    Image credits: WorldThruIndia

    Tweet from user Snowheart20 reacting to a woman's wild tactic to evict her tenant backfiring in court.

    Image credits: Ike_oluwa03

    Tweet showing a man commenting on a wild tactic involving a live tarantula and tenant eviction backfiring in court.

    Image credits: mr_anoop_007

    Woman reacts to tenant eviction attempt backfiring while learning her court fate in a social media post.

    Image credits: Sephbtc

    Tweet on phone screen showing user commenting on eviction case, highlighting woman’s wild tactic backfiring in court.

    Image credits: PeakReece

    Tweet discussing tenant eviction struggles with a woman’s wild tactic backfiring in court over eviction issues.

    Image credits: Savofrmda3

    Tweet by user AB questioning candidate vetting, highlighting wild tenant eviction tactic backfiring in court discussion.

    Image credits: abtweets_x

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning the plan behind throwing a live tarantula, related to a woman's eviction tactic backfiring in court.

    Image credits: TonahE48474

    Tweet screenshot showing user End Child Welfare replying to @nypost with the comment lock her up on March 18, 2026.

    Image credits: phuckwiggers

    Tweet discussing a woman’s wild tactic to evict her tenant and the consequences she faces in court.

    Image credits: BabaloReda

    Tweet from a woman discussing tenant squatting and property rights in the context of eviction disputes on social media.

    Image credits: DivineFLSam

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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