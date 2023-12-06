Capturing Urban Magic: All About Photo Magazine’s 2023 Award-Winning Street Photography Collection (25 Pics)
We’re delighted to reveal the names of the 25 talented photographers who won AAP Magazine #36: Street. They come from 14 different countries and 5 continents!
Steve McCurry wrote ''I believe that street photography is about capturing a moment in time that may never happen again, and yet, it tells a story that is timeless. It's a dance between light and shadow, chaos and order, where the streets become a stage for the human experience. In every frame, there's a narrative waiting to be discovered, a slice of life frozen in the perpetual motion of the urban ballet.''
The exceptional street images selected convey profound messages about existence, establishing a connection with viewers and eliciting emotions. The abundance of outstanding submissions lived up to our expectations in this regard.
Tales Of The City From The Series Side Street By Gavin Libotte
The chosen images mirror the diverse backgrounds and approaches of the photographers to street photography. These twenty-five selected photographers possess a multitude of talents, demonstrating a keen eye for detail, light, and composition. Through their ability to capture decisive moments, they invite us to join them on their journeys and observe human behavior with a sense of curiosity.
Selecting the winners was undoubtedly a challenging endeavor, given the plethora of incredible shots from around the world. Nonetheless, we sincerely trust that this selection serves as the inspiration you've been seeking for creative and captivating stolen moments.