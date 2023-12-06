ADVERTISEMENT

We’re delighted to reveal the names of the 25 talented photographers who won AAP Magazine #36: Street. They come from 14 different countries and 5 continents!

Steve McCurry wrote ''I believe that street photography is about capturing a moment in time that may never happen again, and yet, it tells a story that is timeless. It's a dance between light and shadow, chaos and order, where the streets become a stage for the human experience. In every frame, there's a narrative waiting to be discovered, a slice of life frozen in the perpetual motion of the urban ballet.''

The exceptional street images selected convey profound messages about existence, establishing a connection with viewers and eliciting emotions. The abundance of outstanding submissions lived up to our expectations in this regard.

#1

Tales Of The City From The Series Side Street By Gavin Libotte

Gavin Libotte Report

The chosen images mirror the diverse backgrounds and approaches of the photographers to street photography. These twenty-five selected photographers possess a multitude of talents, demonstrating a keen eye for detail, light, and composition. Through their ability to capture decisive moments, they invite us to join them on their journeys and observe human behavior with a sense of curiosity.

Selecting the winners was undoubtedly a challenging endeavor, given the plethora of incredible shots from around the world. Nonetheless, we sincerely trust that this selection serves as the inspiration you've been seeking for creative and captivating stolen moments.
#2

Her Morning Paper, 2023 By Carl Young

Carl Young Report

#3

The Kiss From The Series 'L.a. Street Photography' By Julia Dean

Julia Dean Report

#4

La Station Balnéaire By Benoit Segalen

Benoit Segalen Report

#5

Madrid Street By Candy Lopesino

Candy Lopesino Report

#6

In The World Of Dreams From The Series The Color Of Emotion By Anna Biret

Anna Biret Report

#7

La Mano From The Series 'The Shadows Life' By Luca Regoli

Luca Regoli Report

#8

The Mysterious Man Of The Chapel Of Santa Catarina From The Series 'Patitas Machucadas Tour (Worn Out Paws Tour)' By Federico Borobio

Federico Borobio Report

#9

Moods Of Waiting Life To Happen By Tommi Viitala

Tommi Viitala Report

#10

Tracks From The Series Lonely River By Holger Goehler

Holger Goehler Report

#11

Girls With Attitude From The Series Street Scenes From My Travels By Ivan Ferrer

Ivan Ferrer Report

#12

Accidental Pose From The Series Candid Threads By Joanna Madloch

Joanna Madloch Report

#13

Lingering Shadows Of Disparity From The Series Surreality By Tony Le

Tony Le Report

#14

Sunbathing Amongst The Heavy Machinery From The Series 'Moments Of Synchronicity' By Prescott Lassman

Prescott Lassman Report

#15

Colorful Way By Gerhard Wagner

Gerhard Wagner Report

#16

Red Umbrella From The Series Grace Unseen By Marina Nota

Marina Nota Report

#17

The Catrina Skull From The Series La Catrina By Matthew Steaffens

Matthew Steaffens Report

#18

Sumido By Joaquín Pastor Genzor

Joaquín Pastor Genzor Report

#19

Belfast, Shankill. Girls Sitting On The Sidewalk Of Tennent Street From The Series 'Wee Mcukers – Youth Of Belfast' By Toby Binder

Toby Binder Report

#20

Ceremony Of Gwanghwamun From The Series Around The Palace By Jaejoon Ha

Jaejoon Ha Report

#21

Marilyn From The Series 'Candid Street Photos In NYC' By Paul Kessel

Paul Kessel Report

#22

Moments Are Gifts By Gianluca Mortarotti

Gianluca Mortarotti Report

#23

Amidst The Fine Snow From The Series Burning North By Chenglong Zhang

ChengLong Zhang Report

#24

Sicario From The Series 'Straight Out The Hood' By Brice Gelot

Brice Gelot Report

#25

Seolleung Station From The Series Reflections Inside The Seoul Metro By Argus Paul Estabrook

Argus Paul Estabrook Report

