We’re delighted to reveal the names of the 25 talented photographers who won AAP Magazine #36: Street. They come from 14 different countries and 5 continents!

Steve McCurry wrote ''I believe that street photography is about capturing a moment in time that may never happen again, and yet, it tells a story that is timeless. It's a dance between light and shadow, chaos and order, where the streets become a stage for the human experience. In every frame, there's a narrative waiting to be discovered, a slice of life frozen in the perpetual motion of the urban ballet.''

The exceptional street images selected convey profound messages about existence, establishing a connection with viewers and eliciting emotions. The abundance of outstanding submissions lived up to our expectations in this regard.

